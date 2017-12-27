Fishing and hunting report for Dec. 28

Fishing
Missouri
BULL SHOALS: 50s, clear, 5 feet low. Outlook: Big Bob’s Bait and Tackle reports: Crappies good on jigs (chrome is best color) off timbered bluffs and on minnows 15 feet down; black bass good on Rock Crawlers (red is best) in 12 feet of water, also on spoons fished as deep as 50 feet on the flats, as well as Alabama rigs and jigs. Below the dam: Cotter Trout Dock reports: Generation peaks morning and evening; trout fairly good on Little Cleos (gold) and hammered spoons (silver blue), also sculpins for brown trout. Berry Bros. Guide Service reports: Significant wadable water; Rim Shoals is the hot spot; woolly buggers, Y2Ks, prince nymphs, pheasant tails, midges, San Juan worms and sowbugs.
TANEYCOMO: 54 degrees, fairly clear, generation peaks morning and evening. Outlook: Lilleys’ Landing reports: Trout fair on pink Power Worms and Powerbait (orange/white); for fly fisherman, scuds, egg flies and San Juan worms, also midges fished under a bobber if there’s no flow.
Never miss a local story.
NORFORK: 54 degrees, clear, 2 feet low. Outlook: Bink’s Guide Service reports: Stripers, walleyes, hybrids, black bass and white bass very good on 3/4 -ounce Bink’s spoons 28 to 29 feet down on the flats.
LONGVIEW: No report. Outlook: Longview Marina will reopen Tuesday.
POMME DE TERRE: 40s, fairly clear, 1/2 -foot low. Outlook: Muskie Guide Service reports: No reports.
LAKE OF THE OZARKS: High 30s, clear, 4 feet low. Outlook: Gier’s Bass Pro reports: No reports.
REED AREA: 30s, clear, 1/2 -foot low. Outlook: Department of Conservation reports: Lakes are ice covered.
STOCKTON: 40s, clear, 3 feet low. Outlook: Stockton Lake Guide Service reports: All species slow.
JACOMO: High 30s, slightly stained, normal. Outlook: Forty Woods Bait and Tackle reports: Crappies fair on small minnows or jigs off pay docks and around the marina; all other species slow.
BLUE SPRINGS: High 30s, stained, normal. Outlook: Forty Woods Bait and Tackle reports: All species slow.
TRUMAN: 41 degrees, clearing, 1 foot low. Outlook: Guide Bob Bates reports: Crappies excellent (and good-sized) on Swarm jigs off the bluffs in 20 to 25 feet of water (shad are gathering at those locations, and fish are gorging themselves); all other species slow.
SMITHVILLE: 35 degrees, clear, 1/2 -foot low. Outlook: Camp Branch Marina reports: All species slow.
Kansas
COFFEY COUNTY: 65 degrees at hot-water outlet, clear, 3 feet low. Outlook: Coffey County reports: Largemouth bass very good; white bass, blue catfish, smallmouth bass and crappies fair.
MELVERN: 42 degrees, clear, 1 foot low. Outlook: Melvern Lake Marina reports: Crappies fair on minnows or jigs (red and dark colors are best) off the docks; white bass poor to fair in areas near flooded timber at the west end; all other species slow.
CLINTON: 40s, clear, 1 foot high. Outlook: Don and Tom’s Bait and Tackle reports: Crappies good (and good sized) on jigs (black/silver, pink/chartreuse and red/chartreuse are best colors) or fathead minnows over brush piles; all other species slow.
WILSON: 30s, clear, normal. Outlook: Guide Dale Hines reports: All species slow.
PERRY: 41 degrees, clear, 2 feet high. Outlook: Don and Tom’s Bait and Tackle reports: Crappies excellent (and good-sized) on jigs (black/silver, pink/chartreuse and red/chartreuse are best colors) or minnows off docks and lakewide 10 to 15 feet down over brush piles and in creek channels; white bass good off the docks (mixed in with the crappies); all other species slow. Docks have been pulled out of lake.
MILFORD: 34 degrees, clear, 1 foot high. Outlook: Wildlife, Parks and Tourism reports: No reports.
HILLSDALE: 35 degrees, fairly clear, normal. Outlook: Jayhawk Marina reports: Crappies good on tube jigs and minnows around the docks; walleyes fair on nightcrawlers off the docks; all other species slow.
LA CYGNE: 56 degrees at the hot-water outlet, clear, normal. Outlook: Linn County Park reports: Crappies good on minnows or jigs; largemouth bass good; white bass fair.
GLEN ELDER: 41 degrees, clear, normal. Outlook: Wayne’s Sporting Goods reports: Trout good on nightcrawlers or PowerBait; all other species slow.
TUTTLE CREEK: 34 degrees, stained, 2 feet low. Outlook: Wildlife, Parks and Tourism reports: Crappies fair on jigs or minnows 12 to 15 feet down off points and over brush; catfish poor to fair in upper end; trout good on PowerBait, corn or minnows; all other species slow.
Hunting
Missouri
BOB BROWN: 61,970 ducks. Last week, 362 hunters averaged 1.7 ducks apiece. Mostly ice covered.
NODAWAY VALLEY: 1,250 ducks. Last week, 253 hunters averaged 1.6 ducks apiece. Mostly ice covered.
LOESS BLUFFS: Most recent report: 75,401 ducks, mostly mallards; 3,118 geese, mostly Canada geese. No ice report.
MONTROSE: 4,150 ducks. Last week, 108 hunters averaged 1 duck apiece. No ice report.
FOUR RIVERS: 27,945 ducks. Last week, 268 hunters averaged 1.5 ducks apiece. Mostly ice covered.
SCHELL-OSAGE: 9,000 ducks. Last week, 383 hunters averaged 1 duck apiece. Mostly ice covered.
GRAND PASS: 175,000 ducks. Last week, 891 hunters averaged 2 ducks apiece. Mostly ice covered.
FOUNTAIN GROVE: 162,000 ducks. Last week, 622 hunters averaged 1.4 ducks apiece. No ice report.
SWAN LAKE: Most recent report: 33,730 ducks, mostly mallards; 6,145 geese, mostly snow geese. To access the online draw, go to https://swanlake.recaccess.com/ No ice report.
Kansas
CHEYENNE BOTTOMS: Fewer than 1,000 ducks, mostly mallards; 5,000 geese, mostly Canada geese. No hunter success reports. Ice covered.
MARAIS DES CYGNES: A few hundred waterfowl. No hunter success reports. Ice covered.
NEOSHO: 35,000 ducks, mostly mallards; 1,250 mixed geese. No ice report.
PERRY: Fewer than 1,000 ducks, mostly mallards. Marshes and Delaware River iced over.
TUTTLE CREEK: 60 ducks; 50 Canada geese. No ice report.
MILFORD: 1,200 ducks; 700 geese. No ice report.
QUIVIRA: Most recent report: 27,261 ducks, mostly mallards; 57,517 geese, mostly Ross’ and snow geese; 565 sandhill cranes. No ice report.
MELVERN: Most recent report: 3,150 ducks. No ice report.
Bruce Janssen, Special to The Star
Comments