Fishing and hunting report for Dec. 7

BULL SHOALS: Mid- to high 50s, clear, 7 feet low. Outlook: 125 Marina reports: Smallmouth bass good overnight on jigs and jig-and-pigs off the bluffs and on topwater baits late afternoons and early evenings. Below the dam: Cotter Trout Dock reports: Minimum flows; rainbow trout fairly good on PowerBait, shrimp, Little Cleos (gold) and hammered spoons (silver blue); brown trout spawn continues. Berry Bros. Guide Service reports: Significant wadable water; Rim Shoals is the hot spot; woolly buggers, Y2Ks, prince nymphs, pheasant tails, midges, San Juan worms and sowbugs.
TANEYCOMO: 50s, fairly clear, no generation. Outlook: Lilleys’ Landing reports: Trout fair to good on pink Power Worms and Powerbait (yellow or chartreuse); for fly fisherman, zebra midges, thread midges and microjigs (dark colors), all fished under a bobber.
NORFORK: 58 degrees, clear, 2 feet low. Outlook: Bink’s Guide Service reports: Stripers good on Bink’s spoons or swimbaits casting or trolling 35 to 40 feet down on main lake flats; black bass good on spinnerbaits and crankbaits fished near shorelines; crappies good on jigs or minnows 25 to 30 feet down over Corps brush piles.
LONGVIEW: 47 degrees, 30-inch clarity, normal. Outlook: Longview Marina reports: Crappies good to very good (and good-sized) on jigs off the docks; all other species slow.
POMME DE TERRE: 55 degrees, fairly clear, normal. Outlook: Muskie Guide Service reports: Crappies fair on jigs or minnows 12 to 15 feet down over brush piles; all other species slow.
LAKE OF THE OZARKS: Mid-50s, clear, 2 feet low. Outlook: Gier’s Bass Pro reports: Crappies excellent (and good-sized) 4 to 6 feet down on minnows or jigs over brush piles and off condo docks; all other species slow.
REED AREA: 42 degrees, clear, normal. Outlook: Department of Conservation reports: Channel catfish fair on nightcrawlers and cut bait; crappies good on tube jigs and minnows near brush piles and weed beds; trout good on PowerBait and microjigs; all other species slow.
STOCKTON: 50 degrees, clear, 3 1/2 feet low. Outlook: Stockton Lake Guide Service reports: Crappies good on jigs or minnows in 16 to 18 feet of water over brush piles; all other species slow.
JACOMO: Low to mid-40s, slightly stained, normal. Outlook: Forty Woods Bait and Tackle reports: Crappies good on minnows off pay docks; walleyes fair around the marina (a 27-inch fish was caught over the weekend); all other species slow.
BLUE SPRINGS: Low to mid-40s, stained, normal. Outlook: Forty Woods Bait and Tackle reports: Crappies fair to good on small jigs off marina docks; all other species slow.
TABLE ROCK: High 50s, off-color, 1 foot low. Outlook: Guide Bill Babler reports: Bass fair early on football jigs off windy main-lake points, also spotted bass and white bass fair early on spinnerbaits and jigs (white is best) 40 to 60 feet down in river arms (James and White rivers) and later on 1/2 -ounce spoons; all other species slow.
TRUMAN: 50 degrees, clearing, normal. Outlook: Guide Bob Bates reports: Crappies excellent (and good-sized) on Swarm jigs off the bluffs in 18 to 22 feet of water (shad are gathering at those locations, and fish are gorging themselves).
SMITHVILLE: 42 degrees, clear, normal. Outlook: Burton’s Bait and Tackle reports: White bass good on crankbaits, inline spinners, Road Runners and Rat-L-Traps off windy, main-lake points; crappies good near the Highway W bridge pillars and in the brush near the Camp Branch Bridge riprap, also good on jigs off the Camp Branch and Little Platte courtesy docks; all other species slow.
Kansas
SHAWNEE MISSION PARK: 40s, murky. Outlook: Johnson County Park and Recreation District reports: Trout fair to good on Powerbait; catfish fair on dip bait; black bass and wipers fair on soft plastics.
KILL CREEK PARK: 40s, murky. Outlook: Johnson County Park and Recreation District reports: Trout fair to good on Powerbait; catfish fair on cut bait; black bass fair on jigs.
COFFEY COUNTY: 69 degrees at hot-water outlet, clear, 3 feet low. Outlook: Coffey County reports: White bass and largemouth bass good, smallmouth bass and blue catfish fair to good; all other species slow. High winds have hindered access.
MELVERN: 48 degrees, clear, 1/2 foot low. Outlook: Melvern Lake Marina reports: Crappies fair on minnows and dark-colored jigs off the docks; white bass poor to fair in areas near flooded timber at the west end; channel catfish fair on minnows or bluegills around the docks, also fair in deeper water on cut bait; blue catfish poor to fair on cut bait near the docks and on mud flats at northwest end of lake; smallmouth bass fair on spoons and shallow-running crankbaits along shorelines and riprap, also off the docks; largemouth bass fair on shallow-running crankbaits near rocky shorelines; walleyes poor to fair (mostly 18 inches and under) on crankbaits or spinners near the west end and near riprap/jetty walls.
CLINTON: 48 degrees, stained, 1 foot high. Outlook: Wildlife, Parks and Tourism reports: White bass fair late on jigging spoons and crankbaits off windy, rocky points or over roadbeds; crappies fair (but small) on jigs off the marina docks; all other species slow.
WILSON: 45 degrees, clear, 1 foot high. Outlook: Guide Dale Hines reports: Stripers good on slab spoons near drop-offs and humps; all other species slow.
PERRY: 48 degrees, clearing, 2 feet high. Outlook: Don and Tom’s Bait and Tackle reports: White bass fair off the docks; crappies very good (and good-sized) on smaller jigs or minnows off docks; blue catfish good on whole shad in Old Town area; all other species slow.
MILFORD: 49 degrees, clear, 1 1/2 foot high. Outlook: Wildlife, Parks and Tourism reports: Catfish fair to good (blues on cut bait 30 to 40 feet down near channel ledges; channels on nightcrawlers 10 to 20 feet down); crappies fair to good on jigs or minnows 5 to 15 feet down off points or over ledges or brush; walleyes fair on spoons, nightcrawlers or crankbaits 20 to 30 feet down on flats; white bass and wipers fair to good on jigs or spoons off windy points or over channel ledges; smallmouth bass good on jigs or crankbaits off gravel banks and points; largemouth bass fair on crankbaits or jigs off secondary-creek points and ledges.
HILLSDALE: 48 degrees, fairly clear, 1/2 foot high. Outlook: Jayhawk Marina reports: Crappies fair on jigs and minnows around the docks; all other species slow.
LA CYGNE: 59 degrees at the hot-water outlet, clear, normal. Outlook: Linn County Park reports: Crappies good on minnows or jigs; largemouth bass fair to good; all other species slow.
GLEN ELDER: Low 50s, clear, normal. Outlook: Wayne’s Sporting Goods reports: Trout good on worms or PowerBait; all other species slow.
TUTTLE CREEK: 48 degrees, stained, 6 feet high. Outlook: Guide Vic Oertle reports: All species slow.
Hunting
Missouri
BOB BROWN: 41,100 ducks, mostly mallards. Last week, 47 hunters averaged 1.8 ducks apiece.
NODAWAY VALLEY: 23,800 ducks, mostly mallards. Last week, 45 hunters averaged 2.3 ducks apiece.
LOESS BLUFFS: 39,946 ducks, mostly mallards; 106,280 geese, mostly snow geese.
MONTROSE: 4,169 ducks, mostly mallards. Last week, 6 hunters averaged 0.4 ducks apiece.
FOUR RIVERS: 63,905 ducks, mostly mallards. Last week, 31 hunters averaged 0.4 ducks apiece.
SCHELL-OSAGE: 26,590 ducks, mostly mallards. Last week, 62 hunters averaged 0.5 ducks apiece.
GRAND PASS: 124,000 ducks, mostly mallards. Last week, 111 hunters averaged 1.5 ducks apiece.
FOUNTAIN GROVE: 58,000 ducks, mostly mallards. Last week, 90 hunters averaged 1.1 ducks apiece.
SWAN LAKE: 111,374 ducks, mostly mallards; 25,825 geese, mostly snow geese. To access the online draw, go to https://swanlake.recaccess.com/
Kansas
CHEYENNE BOTTOMS: 25,000 to 45,000 ducks, mix of species; 100,000 to 150,000 geese, mostly snow geese and white-fronted geese. No hunter success report.
MARAIS DES CYGNES: 40,000 ducks. Nov.27-Dec. 4, 181 hunters averaged 0.8 ducks apiece.
NEOSHO: 25,000 ducks, mostly mallards; 500 geese, mix of species. No hunter success report.
PERRY: 1,000 ducks, mostly mallards; 500 Canada geese.
TUTTLE CREEK: 100 ducks; 100 Canada geese.
MILFORD: 2,000 ducks.
QUIVIRA: 10,000 ducks; 30,000 geese; fewer than 500 sandhill cranes (all estimates). Whooping cranes present; area is closed to hunting.
MELVERN: 2,120 ducks; 75 geese.
Bruce Janssen, Special to The Star
