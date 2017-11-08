Fishing report for Nov. 9

Missouri
BULL SHOALS: Low 60s, clear, 5 feet low. Outlook: 125 Marina reports: Smallmouth bass very good overnight on jigs and jig-and-pigs off the bluffs and on topwater baits late afternoons and early evenings. Below the dam: Cotter Trout Dock reports: light generation; trout fair on Power Eggs, shrimp or sculpins (for brown trout). Berry Bros. Guide Service reports: No wadable water; Rim Shoals has been the hot spot; woolly buggers, Y2Ks, prince nymphs, pheasant tails, midges, San Juan worms and sowbugs.
TANEYCOMO: 50s, murky, variable generation. Outlook: Lilleys’ Landing reports:Trout fair to good on pink Power Worms (when there is no flow), nightcrawlers, Gulp salmon eggs, Power Eggs and microjigs; for fly fisherman, small midges, elk hair caddis, ants and beetles.
NORFORK: 62 degrees, off-color, 1/2 foot low. Outlook: Bink’s Guide Service reports: Stripers and hybrids good on spoons and trolling swimbaits 20 to 30 feet down in the back of creeks; black bass good on various baits in shallow water near the shoreline. All other species slow.
LONGVIEW: 54 degrees, 30-inch clarity, normal. Outlook: Longview Marina reports: Walleyes good on live bait off the docks and lakewide; crappies good (and good sized) on jigs and minnows off the docks; bass very good on square-bill crankbaits off chunk-rock banks and near weed lines.
POMME DE TERRE: 60 degrees, varying clarity, normal. Outlook: Muskie Guide Service reports: All species slow.
LAKE OF THE OZARKS: 60 degrees, clear, 1 foot low. Outlook: Gier’s Bass Pro reports: Bass good on soft plastics, topwater baits and jigs 15 to 20 feet down over main-lake brush piles; crappies excellent (and good-sized) 4 to 6 feet down on minnows or jigs over brush piles and off condo docks; all other species slow.
REED AREA: 50s, clear, normal. Outlook: Department of Conservation reports: Bluegills and redears fair on worms under a bobber; channel catfish fair on nightcrawlers and cut bait; black bass fair on soft plastics near cover; crappies good on tube jigs and minnows near brush piles and weed beds.
STOCKTON: 56 degrees, clear, 2 1/2 feet low. Outlook: Stockton Lake Guide Service reports: Crappies good on jigs in 15 to 20 feet of water off points and bluffs; bass good on spinnerbaits and jigs in backs of coves in 2 to 10 feet of water; all other species slow.
JACOMO: High 40s to mid-50s, slightly stained, normal. Outlook: Forty Woods Bait and Tackle reports: Largemouth bass fair on minnows near drop-offs and over humps; channel catfish fair to good early on cut bait off points; crappies fair (but good sized) early on microjigs; walleyes poor to fair trolling deep-diving crankbaits and harnessed worms off points; white bass good to very good on spoons and white jigs where shad are schooling; bluegills poor to fair on red worms in rocky areas.
BLUE SPRINGS: High 40s to mid-50s, stained, normal. Outlook: Forty Woods Bait and Tackle reports: Largemouth bass fair on minnows and swimbaits near drop-offs; hybrids good on spoons around the blowhole, also on Alabama rigs and jigging spoons in open water off the dam; channel catfish fair early and late on cut bait in coves and off points; crappies good (but small) early on small jigs and minnows near the marina; bluegills poor to fair on red worms near structure.
TRUMAN: High 50s, clearing, 2 feet high. Outlook: Guide Bob Bates reports: Crappies good (and good sized) on Swarm jigs off the bluffs in 18 to 22 feet of water, also fair on jigs in 15 to 18 feet of water over brush piles; all other species slow.
SMITHVILLE: 54 degrees, clear, normal. Outlook: Burton’s Bait and Tackle reports: White bass excellent on crankbaits, inline spinners, Road Runners and Rat-L-Traps off windy points; crappies good on minnows in 10 to 15 feet of water over main-lake brush piles, also good on jigs off the Camp Branch and Little Platte courtesy docks; all other species slow.
Kansas
SHAWNEE MISSION PARK: 64 degrees, murky. Outlook: Johnson County Park and Recreation District reports: Trout fair to good on Powerbait; catfish fair on live bait; black bass and wipers fair on soft plastics.
KILL CREEK PARK: 62 degrees, murky. Outlook: Johnson County Park and Recreation District reports: Trout fair to good on Powerbait; catfish fair on cut bait; black bass fair on jigs.
COFFEY COUNTY: 69 degrees at hot-water outlet, clear, 2 feet low. Outlook: Coffey County reports: White bass and black bass fair to good; all other species slow.
MELVERN: 51 degrees, clear, normal. Outlook: Melvern Lake Marina reports: Crappies fair (but small) on minnows and dark-colored jigs off the docks and lakewide; white bass fair to good on shallow-running crankbaits along shorelines; channel catfish good on cut bait or liver around the docks and on trotlines near shore; blue catfish good to very good on cut bait near the docks and on mud flats at northwest end of lake; black bass fair on crankbaits or 10-inch plastic worms along the shorelines and riprap; walleyes poor to fair on live bait or jigs.
CLINTON: 48 degrees, stained, 1 1/2 feet high. Outlook: Wildlife, Parks and Tourism reports: Wipers and white bass good late on jigging spoons and crankbaits off windy, rocky points or over roadbeds; crappies fair on jigs off the marina docks; channel catfish fair on variety of baits.
WILSON: 40s, clear, 1 foot high. Outlook: Knotheads Baitshop reports: Stripers and black bass fair on bucktails in shallow water lakewide; walleyes and white perch good on slab spoons.
PERRY: 55 degrees, slightly stained, 2 feet high. Outlook: Don and Tom’s Bait and Tackle reports: White bass good on Bubbas off points and off private docks; crappies good on jigs and minnows over brush piles and off marina docks; blue catfish good (but small) drifting fresh shad or skipjack in Rock Creek area and near Ozawkie.
MILFORD: 55 degrees, stained, 1 foot high. Outlook: Guide Vic Oertle reports: White bass and wipers fair early and late on Double-W Shad Flutter spoons and Bubbas in Farnum and Madison creeks and near Wakefield causeway; crappies fair on jigs or minnows over brush piles (particularly in Madison and Curtis creeks, and the rock quarry).
HILLSDALE: 50 degrees, fairly clear, 1 foot high. Outlook: Jayhawk Marina reports: Crappies fair (but small) on jigs lakewide; all other species slow.
LA CYGNE: 50s, clear, normal. Outlook: Linn County Park reports: Crappies fair on minnows or jigs; all other species slow.
GLEN ELDER: 50s, clear, normal. Outlook: Wayne’s Sporting Goods reports: White bass and wipers fair to good on variety of lures and methods; all other species slow.
TUTTLE CREEK: 51 degrees, stained, 7 feet high. Outlook: Guide Vic Oertle reports: Catfish fair on variety of baits in upper end; all other species slow.
WYANDOTTE: 56 degrees, clear, normal. Outlook: Wyandotte Boat Rental reports: Crappies good late afternoon and early evening on jigs and minnows; black bass good (but small) on a variety of baits; all other species slow.
EL DORADO: 60s, fairly clear, 3 feet low. Outlook: Wildlife, Parks & Tourism reports: Crappies fair to good on jigs in 8 to 11 feet of water in timbered creek channels; blue catfish fair on cut bait near flooded creek channels; channel catfish good 8 to 14 feet down over bean holes; wipers and white bass good where fish are surfacing; white perch good on live bait, jigs or spoons off points and over humps.
Bruce Janssen, Special to The Star
Comments