Fishing report for Nov. 2

Missouri
BULL SHOALS: Mid-60s, clear, 3 feet low. Outlook: 125 Marina reports: Smallmouth and Kentucky bass good early on topwater baits off points, also on spinnerbaits 8 to 10 feet down while casting from slightly deeper water. Below the dam: Cotter Trout Dock reports: light generation; trout fair to good on hammered spoons (red/gold), Rapala Countdowns, orange Power Eggs or shrimp. Berry Bros. Guide Service reports: No wadable water; Rim Shoals has been the hot spot; woolly buggers, Y2Ks, prince nymphs, pheasant tails, midges, San Juan worms and sowbugs.
TANEYCOMO: 50s, murky, variable generation. Outlook: Lilleys’ Landing reports: Trout fair to good on pink Power Worms (when there is no flow), nightcrawlers, Gulp salmon eggs, Power Eggs and microjigs; for fly fisherman, small midges, elk hair caddis, ants and beetles.
NORFORK: 65 degrees, off-color, normal. Outlook: Bink’s Guide Service reports: Black bass, catfish, walleyes, bluegills and crappies good on 1/4 -ounce Bink’s spoons 27 to 28 feet down in Corps brush piles.
LONGVIEW: 61 degrees, 32-inch clarity, normal. Outlook: Longview Marina reports: All species slow.
POMME DE TERRE: 62 degrees, varying clarity, normal. Outlook: Muskie Guide Service reports: All species slow.
LAKE OF THE OZARKS: Low 60s, slightly off-color, 1 foot low. Outlook: Gier’s Bass Pro reports: Bass good on soft plastics, topwater baits and jigs 15 to 20 feet down over main-lake brush piles; crappies excellent (and good-sized) 4 to 6 feet down on minnows or jigs over brush piles and off condo docks; all other species slow.
REED AREA: 56 degrees, clear, normal. Outlook: Department of Conservation reports: Bluegills and redears fair on worms under a bobber; channel catfish fair on nightcrawlers and cut bait; black bass fair on soft plastics near cover; crappies good on tube jigs and minnows near brush piles and weed beds.
STOCKTON: 62 degrees, clear, 2 feet low. Outlook: Stockton Lake Guide Service reports: Crappies fair on jigs in brush piles in 15 feet of water; all other species slow.
JACOMO: 50s, slightly stained, normal. Outlook: Forty Woods Bait and Tackle reports: Largemouth bass fair to good on soft plastics, large minnows and swimbaits near drop-offs; channel catfish fair on cut bait off points and drift fishing in coves; crappies fair to good early on jigs or minnows around the marina docks and over brush piles; walleyes fair slow trolling deep-diving crankbaits; white bass good early and late on jigs in coves near shad schools; all other species slow.
BLUE SPRINGS: 50s, stained, normal. Outlook: Forty Woods Bait and Tackle reports: Largemouth bass good on minnows near drop-offs; hybrids good to very good on jigging spoons, Alabama rigs or trolling crankbaits where shad are schooling; channel catfish poor to fair on cut shad and nightcrawlers off points; crappies good (but small) on small jigs and minnows over main-lake brush; all other species slow.
TRUMAN: High 50s, clarity varies, 2 feet high. Outlook: Guide Bob Bates reports: Crappies good on tandem jigs or Swarm jigs off the bluffs in 20 to 22 feet of water; white bass and hybrids good on inline spinners or Pop R’s in shallow water off points and in the backs of coves.
SMITHVILLE: 54 degrees, clear, normal. Outlook: Burton’s Bait and Tackle reports: White bass excellent on crankbaits, inline spinners, Road Runners and Rat-L-Traps off windy points; crappies good (and good-sized) on minnows in 15 to 17 feet of water over main-lake brush piles; all other species slow.
Kansas
SHAWNEE MISSION PARK: 67 degrees, murky. Outlook: Johnson County Park and Recreation District reports: Trout fair to good on Powerbait; catfish fair on live bait; black bass and wipers fair on soft plastics or crankbaits.
KILL CREEK PARK: 68 degrees, murky. Outlook: Johnson County Park and Recreation District reports: Trout fair to good on Powerbait; catfish fair on live bait; black bass fair on soft plastics or crankbaits
COFFEY COUNTY: 84 degrees at hot-water outlet, clear, 2 feet low. Outlook: Coffey County reports: White bass and smallmouth bass fair; all other species slow.
MELVERN: 60 degrees, clear, normal. Outlook: Melvern Lake Marina reports: Crappies poor to fair (but small) on minnows lakewide; white bass fair on spoons and shallow-running crankbaits along shorelines and riprap, also fair in flooded timber near west end; channel catfish good on cut bait or minnows around the docks and good in deeper water on liver, shrimp or cut shad; blue catfish good on cut bait near the docks and on mud flats at northwest end of lake; black bass fair on crankbaits or 10-inch plastic worms along the shorelines and riprap.
CLINTON: 52 degrees, stained, 1 1/2 feet high. Outlook: Wildlife, Parks and Tourism reports: Wipers and white bass good late on jigging spoons and crankbaits off windy, rocky points or over roadbeds; crappies fair on jigs off the marina docks; all other species slow.
POMONA: 61 degrees, fairly clear, 2 feet high. Outlook: Lighthouse Bay Marina reports: Crappies good on minnows off the docks; all other species slow.
WILSON: Low 60s, clear, 1 foot high. Outlook: Knotheads Baitshop reports: Stripers and black bass fair on bucktails in shallow water lakewide; all other species slow.
PERRY: 55 degrees, slightly stained, 2 feet high. Outlook: Don and Tom’s Bait and Tackle reports: White bass good on Bubbas off points where shad are schooling; crappies good (and good sized) on jigs and minnows lakewide; channel catfish good on dip baits over bean holes.
MILFORD: 55 degrees, stained, 1 foot high. Outlook: Guide Vic Oertle reports: White bass good on Double-W Shad Flutter spoons and Bubbas near causeway, near riprap and in backs of creeks; wipers and black bass fair.
HILLSDALE: 51 degrees, fairly clear, 1 foot high. Outlook: Jayhawk Marina reports: Channel catfish fair on variety of baits; walleyes fair on nightcrawlers off points and on the flats; all other species slow.
LA CYGNE: 60s, clear, normal. Outlook: Linn County Park reports: White bass good on Kastmasters or minnows; crappies good on minnows; all other species slow.
TUTTLE CREEK: 52 degrees, stained, 7 feet high. Outlook: Guide Vic Oertle reports: All species slow.
WYANDOTTE: 57 degrees, clear, normal. Outlook: Wyandotte Boat Rental reports: Catfish fair lakewide on nightcrawlers, minnows or liver near beach area; crappies good late afternoon and early evening on jigs and minnows; black bass good (but small) on a variety of baits; bluegills good on wax worms, meal worms and crickets, also fly fishing.
Bruce Janssen, Special to The Star
