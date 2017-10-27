Deer trapped in dead deer’s antlers freed by sharp-shooting game warden

More Videos 1:10 Fishing conditions in the KC area heading into Memorial Day weekend Pause 2:32 Watch as police pursue 10-year-old boy in wild, 100-mile-an-hour car chase 3:37 KCK Mayor calls fire fighters union protest “a display of political theater” 1:25 'Anger and concern for her children' heard in the voice of Tom Pickert’s widow 0:23 Adam Purinton appears at preliminary hearing 1:18 Watch: Chaotic aftermath of a racially fueled melee in the Ozarks 1:26 Alex Smith says Tyreek Hill has a strong understanding of complex offense and great work ethic 3:01 Sen. Flake won't seek re-election, delivers scathing remarks against Trump and Congress 2:15 Royals manager Ned Yost congratulates Dale Earnhardt Jr. on his upcoming retirement 1:19 Man gunned down on the front porch of Brookside home Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

With two shots, Kansas warden frees bucks A Kansas game warden in Clark County responded to two bucks with their antlers locked together this week. One had died, according to the wardens' Facebook page. This video is from the game warden's body camera. A Kansas game warden in Clark County responded to two bucks with their antlers locked together this week. One had died, according to the wardens' Facebook page. This video is from the game warden's body camera. Kansas Wildlife, Parks & Tourism Game Wardens / Facebook

A Kansas game warden in Clark County responded to two bucks with their antlers locked together this week. One had died, according to the wardens' Facebook page. This video is from the game warden's body camera. Kansas Wildlife, Parks & Tourism Game Wardens / Facebook