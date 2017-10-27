Deer trapped in dead deer’s antlers freed by sharp-shooting game warden

When one buck’s antlers got caught on another buck’s antlers, a Kansas game warden stepped in to help release the tangled-up deer.
One of the bucks had died and was half eaten by coyotes, according to a Facebook post by the Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism. A Clark County game warden had responded to the two bucks with antlers locked together in a field this week.
The second deer who was eventually freed likely would have soon fallen prey to the coyotes if he was not untangled from the other deer.
The warden took two shots to free the deer before the buck eventually ran off.
