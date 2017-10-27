More Videos

  • With two shots, Kansas warden frees bucks

    A Kansas game warden in Clark County responded to two bucks with their antlers locked together this week. One had died, according to the wardens' Facebook page. This video is from the game warden's body camera.

A Kansas game warden in Clark County responded to two bucks with their antlers locked together this week. One had died, according to the wardens' Facebook page. This video is from the game warden's body camera. Kansas Wildlife, Parks & Tourism Game Wardens / Facebook
A Kansas game warden in Clark County responded to two bucks with their antlers locked together this week. One had died, according to the wardens' Facebook page. This video is from the game warden's body camera. Kansas Wildlife, Parks & Tourism Game Wardens / Facebook

Outdoors

Deer trapped in dead deer’s antlers freed by sharp-shooting game warden

By Kaitlyn Alanis

kalanis@wichitaeagle.com

October 27, 2017 1:27 PM

When one buck’s antlers got caught on another buck’s antlers, a Kansas game warden stepped in to help release the tangled-up deer.

One of the bucks had died and was half eaten by coyotes, according to a Facebook post by the Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism. A Clark County game warden had responded to the two bucks with antlers locked together in a field this week.

The second deer who was eventually freed likely would have soon fallen prey to the coyotes if he was not untangled from the other deer.

The warden took two shots to free the deer before the buck eventually ran off.

  • With one shot, Kansas game warden frees two deer

    A body camera shows Kansas game warden Lynn Koch freeing two bucks, whose antlers became locked up, in Coffey County. All it took was one shot. The footage is date-stamped Dec. 20, 2016. (Courtesy of Kansas Wildlife, Parks & Tourism)

With one shot, Kansas game warden frees two deer

A body camera shows Kansas game warden Lynn Koch freeing two bucks, whose antlers became locked up, in Coffey County. All it took was one shot. The footage is date-stamped Dec. 20, 2016. (Courtesy of Kansas Wildlife, Parks & Tourism)

  • Kansas warden frees young deer caught in hammock

    Kansas Wildlife, Parks & Tourism game wardens shared a video of one of their game wardens freeing a young buck that became caught in a hammock in Pottawatomie County this week.

Kansas warden frees young deer caught in hammock

Kansas Wildlife, Parks & Tourism game wardens shared a video of one of their game wardens freeing a young buck that became caught in a hammock in Pottawatomie County this week.

Kansas Wildlife, Parks & Tourism/Facebook

Kaitlyn Alanis: 316-269-6708, @kaitlynalanis

