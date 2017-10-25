Fishing report for Oct. 26

Missouri
BULL SHOALS: Mid-60s, clear, 3 feet low. Outlook: 125 Marina reports: Smallmouth and Kentucky bass good early on topwater baits off points, also on spinnerbaits 8 to 10 feet down while casting from slightly deeper water. Below the dam: Cotter Trout Dock reports: light generation; trout good (rainbows and cutthroats) on 1/8 -ounce jigs (white, white/gray or orange/black) and garlic-flavored yellow, sunrise or pink PowerBait. Berry Bros. Guide Service reports: Some wadable water; Rim Shoals has been the hot spot; grasshoppers, woolly buggers, Y2Ks prince nymphs, pheasant tails, midges, San Juan worms and sowbugs.
TANEYCOMO: 50s, murky, variable generation. Outlook: Lilleys’ Landing reports: Trout fair to good on pink Power Worms (when there is no flow), nightcrawlers, Gulp salmon eggs, Power Eggs and microjigs; for fly fisherman, small midges, elk hair caddis, ants and beetles.
NORFORK: 69 degrees, off-color, 1 1/2 feet high. Outlook: Bink’s Guide Service reports: Black bass, catfish, walleyes, bluegills and crappies good on 1/4 -ounce Bink’s spoons 27 to 28 feet down in Corps brush piles.
LONGVIEW: 68 degrees, 36-inch clarity, normal. Outlook: Longview Marina reports: Crappies fair on jigs or minnows off the docks; bass good (a 5-pounder was caught over the weekend) on crankbaits; all other species slow.
POMME DE TERRE: 67 degrees, varying clarity, normal. Outlook: Muskie Guide Service reports: All species slow. High winds have hampered access.
LAKE OF THE OZARKS: Low 60s, slightly off-color, 1 foot low. Outlook: Gier’s Bass Pro reports: Bass good on soft plastics, topwater baits and jigs 15 to 20 feet down over main-lake brush piles; crappies excellent (and good-sized) 4 to 6 feet down on minnows or jigs over brush piles and off condo docks; all other species slow.
REED AREA: 58 degrees, clear, normal. Outlook: Department of Conservation reports: Bluegills and redears fair on worms under a bobber; channel catfish fair on nightcrawlers and cut bait; black bass fair on soft plastics near cover; crappies good on tube jigs and minnows near brush piles and weed beds.
STOCKTON: 66 degrees, clear, 2 feet low. Outlook: Stockton Lake Guide Service reports: Crappies fair on jigs along the bluffs and under schools of shad in creeks in 2 to 6 feet of water; walleyes fair on jigs and nightcrawlers in 2 to 6 feet of water off shallow points, also trolling crankbaits on windy days; all other species slow.
JACOMO: Low 60s, slightly stained, normal. Outlook: Forty Woods Bait and Tackle reports: Largemouth bass fair on soft plastics, large minnows and swimbaits near drop-offs; channel catfish fair to good on minnows and cut bait off points; bluegills fair on red worms around docks; crappies fair to good early on jigs or minnows around the marina docks; walleyes fair trolling deep-diving crankbaits around the points of coves; white bass good early and late on jigs in coves.
BLUE SPRINGS: Low 60s, stained, normal. Outlook: Forty Woods Bait and Tackle reports: Largemouth bass fair on minnows near drop-offs; hybrids fair to good drift-fishing minnows or slow trolling crankbaits where shad are schooling; channel catfish fair on cut shad and nightcrawlers in the coves; bluegills fair on red worms near Woods Chapel bridge; crappies fair on small jigs and minnows over main-lake brush, also fair around marina; all other species slow.
TRUMAN: 66 degrees, clarity varies, 2 feet high. Outlook: Guide Bob Bates reports: Crappies good on jigs or minnows off the bluffs in 20 to 22 feet of water; white bass good on Rooster Tails and Pop R’s in shallow water off windy points; hybrids good on spinnerbaits or square-bill crankbaits in the backs of coves.
SMITHVILLE: 63 degrees, clear, normal. Outlook: Burton’s Bait and Tackle reports: Catfish excellent — channels on dip baits, liver and shad using rod and reel, also on goldfish, bluegills and cut bait using trotlines and limb lines, for flatheads and blues use skipjack and shad; white bass excellent on crankbaits, inline spinners, Road Runners and Rat-L-Traps off windy points; crappies good (and good-sized) on minnows in 10 to 17 feet of water over main-lake brush piles; all other species slow.
Kansas
SHAWNEE MISSION PARK: 73 degrees, murky. Outlook: Johnson County Park and Recreation District reports: Lake is closed until Saturday after Wednesday’s trout stocking. Catfish fair on cut bait or live bait; black bass and wipers fair on jigs; crappies and panfish poor to fair on soft plastics.
KILL CREEK PARK: 71 degrees, murky. Outlook: Johnson County Park and Recreation District reports: Lake is closed until Saturday after Wednesday’s trout stocking. Bass fair on jigs; catfish fair on dip baits; all other species slow.
COFFEY COUNTY: 84 degrees at hot-water outlet, clear, 1 foot low. Outlook: Coffey County reports: White bass fair; all other species slow. High winds have hampered access.
MELVERN: 63 degrees, clear, normal. Outlook: Melvern Lake Marina reports: White bass poor to fair on spoons and shallow-running crankbaits along shorelines and riprap, also fair in flooded timber near west end; channel catfish good on cut bait or minnows around the docks and good in deeper water on liver, shrimp or cut shad; blue catfish good on cut bait near the docks and on mud flats at northwest end of lake; black bass fair on crankbaits or 10-inch plastic worms along the shorelines and riprap.
CLINTON: 65 degrees, stained, 2 feet high. Outlook: Wildlife, Parks and Tourism reports: Catfish fair on dip baits, liver and nightcrawlers over bean holes; wipers and white bass good late on jigging spoons and crankbaits off windy, rocky points or over roadbeds; crappies fair on jigs off the marina docks; all other species slow.
POMONA: 72 degrees, fairly clear, 2 1/2 feet high. Outlook: Lighthouse Bay Marina reports: Crappies good on minnows off the docks; all other species slow.
PERRY: 64 degrees, slightly stained, 2 feet high. Outlook: Don and Tom’s Bait and Tackle reports: Crappies excellent (but small) on jigs and minnows in 12 to 17 feet of water in Rock Creek and off Perry Marina docks; flatheads very good on goldfish or live shad in shallow water. Below the dam: Saugers very good on minnows under a bobber.
MILFORD: 63 degrees, stained, 1 foot high. Outlook: Guide Vic Oertle reports: All species slow. High winds have hampered access.
HILLSDALE: 65 degrees, slightly stained, 1 foot high. Outlook: Jayhawk Marina reports: Crappies fair (but small) on jigs or minnows over brush piles and in timber; channel catfish fair (a 10-pounder was caught over the weekend) on variety of baits; all other species slow.
LA CYGNE: Mid-80s at the hot water outlet, clear, normal. Outlook: Linn County Park reports: White bass good on Kastmasters or minnows; crappies good on minnows; largemouth bass good; all other species slow.
GLEN ELDER: 58 degrees, clear, normal. Outlook: Wildlife, Parks & Tourism reports: Walleyes fair to good early and late on jigs or crankbaits, also baited jigs off main-lake points and shallow drop-offs; channel catfish fair to good over bean holes and drifting dip baits or shrimp over the flats between Granite Creek and the causeway, also on trotlines in creek arms; white bass and wipers good to excellent on variety of lures and methods; black bass good in shallow water on jig-and-pigs, Ned rigs, soft plastics and spinnerbaits.
TUTTLE CREEK: 64 degrees, muddy, 7 feet high. Outlook: Guide Vic Oertle reports: All species slow. High winds have hampered access.
WYANDOTTE: 67 degrees, clear, normal. Outlook: Wyandotte Boat Rental reports: Catfish fair lakewide on nightcrawlers, minnows or liver; crappies good late on jigs and minnows; black bass good (but small) on a variety of baits; bluegills good on wax worms, meal worms and crickets, also fly fishing.
Bruce Janssen, Special to The Star
