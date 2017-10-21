Fort Leavenworth soldiers in Kuwait stage ‘shadow’ KC Marathon

Soldiers stationed at Camp Arifjan in Kuwait ran a 10K while the Kansas City Marathon was taking place across the world.

What's up in the sky in the month of October?

Kevin Puryear on Border War: 'Hopefully it'll be a great environment'

A look back to 2012: The last time KU and Mizzou met on the hardwood

Self on MU: “The most anticipated exhibition game in the history of exhibition games”

Mizzou Madness dunk contest highlights, featuring Michael Porter Jr., Jordan Barnett and more

A look inside the Messenger Coffee Co. building

At 92, WW II pilot returns to the air wearing Army uniform

Here are the KC hot spots in the epidemic of gun thefts

Fishing conditions in the KC area heading into Memorial Day weekend

Soldiers stationed at Camp Arifjan in Kuwait ran a 10K while the Kansas City Marathon was taking place across the world.

Video provided by Master Sgt. Mark Hanson and edited by Rachel Crader