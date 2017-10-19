How KC Marathon’s new route will impact your travel Saturday

More than 9,000 runners are expected for 32nd running of the Kansas City Marathon Saturday, which includes a full marathon, half marathon, 10k and 5K routes. The marathon will be between 7 a.m. and 1 p.m. and will involve road closures along the route that winds it way through downtown Kansas City, 18th and Vine, Midtown, Country Club Plaza, Brookside and Waldo areas. File photo The Kansas City Star