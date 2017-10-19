More than 9,000 runners are expected for 32nd running of the Kansas City Marathon Saturday, which includes a full marathon, half marathon, 10k and 5K routes. The marathon will be between 7 a.m. and 1 p.m. and will involve road closures along the route that winds it way through downtown Kansas City, 18th and Vine, Midtown, Country Club Plaza, Brookside and Waldo areas.
Outdoors

How KC Marathon’s new route will impact your travel Saturday

By Robert A. Cronkleton

bcronkleton@kcstar.com

October 19, 2017 3:44 PM

Getting around the heart of Kansas City might be a little challenging Saturday as runners take to the street for the 32nd running of the Kansas City Marathon.

More than 9,000 runners are expected for the full marathon, half marathon, 10K and 5K routes. The marathon will be between 7 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Marathon runners will follow a new route this year that will take them on a tour of the city beginning at Crown Center and winding them past landmarks such as the Sprint Center, City Hall, 18th & Vine, the Nelson Atkins Museum of Art, Waldo, Ward Parkway, Country Club Plaza, Westport and the World War I Memorial.

Race organizers warn that residents who live around the route as well as those traveling in the area might face delays to their normal Saturday morning schedules.

Marathon_road-closure (1)

Kansas City police will provide traffic control during the race. They will allow traffic to cross the route when there are gaps in runners and it’s deemed safe.

RideKC announced it will reroute buses for the marathon. Riders should also expect buses to be running behind schedule.

The Regional Call Center will be open from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday to help riders. Riders can call 816-221-0660 if they need assistance.

For complete list of routes affected by the marathon, go to www.ridekc.org.

To view the course map with estimated road closure times, go to www.sportkc.org/marathon/.

Robert A. Cronkleton: 816-234-4261

  Comments  

