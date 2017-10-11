Fishing report for Oct. 12

Missouri
BULL SHOALS: Low 70s, clear, 1 foot low. Outlook: 125 Marina reports: Catfish fair on cut bait using jug lines; smallmouth and Kentucky bass excellent at night (7 p.m. to midnight) on topwater baits, also on spinnerbaits 8 to 10 feet down while casting from slightly deeper water. Below the dam: Cotter Trout Dock reports: variable generation; trout fair to good on shrimp or PowerBait (during low flows), also drifting sculpins, red worms or pink Power Worms (during high flows). Berry Bros. Guide Service reports: No wadable water; Rim Shoals has been the hot spot; grasshopper season continues, also woolly buggers,Y2Ks prince nymphs, pheasant tails, midges, San Juan worms and sowbugs.
TANEYCOMO: 50s, clear, as many as three generators in use between 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Outlook: Lilleys’ Landing reports: Trout fair to good on pink Power Worms, Ozark Shad, nightcrawlers, trout beads and marabou jigs; for fly fisherman, use grasshoppers, beetles, ants, stimulators, white Mega Worms and woolly buggers.
NORFORK: 76 degrees, off-color, 2 feet high. Outlook: Bink’s Guide Service reports: Black bass, catfish, walleyes and crappies good on 1/8 -ounce Bink’s spoons 25 to 30 feet down in Corps brush piles; all other species slow.
LONGVIEW: 70 degrees, 32-inch clarity, normal. Outlook: Longview Marina reports: Crappies very good (and good-sized) 10 to 15 feet down on jigs or minnows lakewide; all other species slow.
POMME DE TERRE: 71 degrees, varying clarity, normal. Outlook: Muskie Guide Service reports: Muskies spotty on bucktails or crankbaits in shallow water in back of coves; crappies fair (but small) on jigs or minnows over brush piles in 21 feet of water; all other species slow.
LAKE OF THE OZARKS: Upper 60s, slightly off-color, 1 foot low. Outlook: Gier’s Bass Pro reports: Bass good on soft plastics and jigs 15 to 20 feet down over main-lake brush piles; crappies excellent (and good-sized) 4 to 6 feet down on minnows or jigs over brush piles and off condo docks; all other species slow.
REED AREA: 62 degrees, clear, normal. Outlook: Department of Conservation reports: Bluegills and redears fair on worms under a bobber; channel catfish fair on nightcrawlers and cut bait; black bass fair on soft plastics near cover; crappies fair on tube jigs and minnows near brush piles and weed beds.
STOCKTON: 72 degrees, clear, 2 feet low. Outlook: Stockton Lake Guide Service reports: Crappies fair on minnows over brush piles in 10 to 18 feet of water; walleyes fair to good on jigs and nightcrawlers on flats; catfish fair to good on fresh shad drifted across the flats in 5 to 20 feet of water; black bass fair on spinnerbaits in 6 to 8 feet of water.
JACOMO: High 60s to mid-70s, slightly stained, near normal. Outlook: Forty Woods Bait and Tackle reports: Largemouth bass good to very good early on soft plastics; channel catfish fair to good on nightcrawlers or cut shad; bluegills fair to good on worms in rocky areas; crappies good on jigs or minnows around the marina docks in deeper water; walleyes fair drifting harnessed nighcrawlers in deep water off points; white bass good on small white jigs or spoons near Sailboat Cove.
BLUE SPRINGS: High 60s to mid-70s, stained, near normal. Outlook: Forty Woods Bait and Tackle reports: Largemouth bass fair (morning to early afternoon) on soft plastics or Carolina rigs; hybrids fair to good on Alabama rigs off the dam; channel catfish fair on nightcrawlers in coves; bluegills fair to good on red worms in rocky areas; crappies fair to good (but small) on small minnows and jigs off docks, also larger fish over brush piles; all other species slow.
TABLE ROCK: 70s, off-color, normal. Outlook: Guide Bill Babler reports: Black bass good early and late on topwater baits in rocky areas, also on dropshot rigs in about 20 feet of water in creek arms or using football jigs; all other species slow.
TRUMAN: 70 degrees, clarity varies, 1 1/2 feet low. Outlook: Cody’s Guide Service reports: Crappies fair to good on jigs and minnows lakewide fishing near the bottom; white bass fair on jigs off windy points and over humps; catfish good on rod and reel using cut shad or live shad.
SMITHVILLE: 69 degrees, clear, normal. Outlook: Burton’s Bait and Tackle reports: Catfish excellent — channels on dip baits, liver and shad using rod and reel, also on goldfish, bluegills and cut bait using trotlines and limb lines, for flatheads and blues use skipjack and shad; white bass good on pepper spoons, inline spinners, Road Runners and Rat-L-Traps off windy points; crappies excellent (and good-sized) on minnows under a bobber in 10 to 15 feet of water over main-lake brush piles; all other species slow.
Kansas
SHAWNEE MISSION PARK: 78 degrees, murky. Outlook: Johnson County Park and Recreation District reports: Catfish fair to good on dip baits; black bass and wipers fair on soft plastics or topwater baits; crappies poor to fair on small jigs. Trout stocking scheduled for Oct. 25.
KILL CREEK PARK: 76 degrees, murky. Outlook: Johnson County Park and Recreation District reports: Bass fair on soft plastics; crappies and panfish poor to fair on worms or corn; catfish fair on dip baits or cut bait. Trout stocking scheduled for Oct. 25.
COFFEY COUNTY: 84 degrees at hot-water outlet, clear, 1 foot low. Outlook: Coffey County reports: Smallmouth bass, channel catfish and white bass poor to fair; all other species slow.
MELVERN: 68 degrees, clear, normal. Outlook: Melvern Lake Marina reports: Crappies good on dark-colored jigs or minnows around the docks; smallmouth bass and white bass fair on spoons and shallow-running crankbaits along shorelines and riprap, also fair in flooded timber near west end; channel catfish very good on cut bait or minnows around the docks and good in deeper water on liver, shrimp or cut shad; blue catfish very good on cut bait near the docks and on mud flats at northwest end of lake; walleyes fair on bottom bouncers or trolling in 6 to 7 feet of water on the west end.
CLINTON: 75 degrees, stained, 2 feet high. Outlook: Wildlife, Parks and Tourism reports: Catfish good on dip baits, liver and nightcrawlers over bean holes; crappies fair (but small) on jigs in Wakarusa arm in timber; wipers and white bass good early and late vertical jigging southeast of the island, also trolling crankbaits; all other species slow.
POMONA: 77 degrees, fairly clear, 2 feet high. Outlook: Lighthouse Bay Marina reports: Catfish very good on nightcrawlers and Sonny’s dip bait on rod and reel off the docks and on limb lines; crappies fair to good on jigs off the docks; all other species slow.
WILSON: 65 degrees, clear, 1 foot high. Outlook: Knotheads Baitshop reports: Stripers fair to good on bucktails, spoons, slabs or live bait in shallow water in west half of lake; channel catfish fair near Minooka Park on cut bait, minnows or shad sides; smallmouth bass good on Zoom Horny Toads or minnows in shallow water; walleyes fair on bucktails or Lazer Eye spinnerbaits in 2 to 4 feet of water around weed beds; largemouth bass good on variety of baits lakewide; white perch good.
PERRY: 68 degrees, slightly stained, 2 feet high. Outlook: Don and Tom’s Bait and Tackle reports: Channel catfish good on nightcrawlers in shallow water and drifting shad; crappies excellent (but small) on jigs and minnows 7 to 12 feet down over brush piles and off the Rock Creek docks; walleyes and white bass fair casting Bubbas off windy points. Below the dam: White bass good on minnows.
MILFORD: 71 degrees, clear, 2 1/2 foot high. Outlook: Guide Vic Oertle reports: Wipers good early and late (late is better) where fish are surfacing on 1-ounce Double-W Shad Flutter spoons and Bubbas in deeper water at midlake; white bass good (and good sized) on Double-W Shad Flutter spoons and Bubbas in shallow water in the backs of coves.
HILLSDALE: 72 degrees, stained, 1 foot high. Outlook: Jayhawk Marina reports: Crappies very good (but small) on jigs lakewide; channel catfish and flatheads very good on variety of baits; walleyes good on nightcrawlers in 10 to 12 feet of water off points and on flats.
LA CYGNE: 70s, clear, normal. Outlook: Linn County Park reports: White bass good; blue catfish good (and good-sized) on live bait; largemouth bass good (a 6-pounder was caught this week); all other species slow.
GLEN ELDER: 66 degrees, clear, 1 foot low. Outlook: Wildlife, Parks & Tourism reports: Walleyes fair to good early and late on jigs or crankbaits, also baited jigs, off main-lake points and shallow drop-offs; catfish fair to good over bean holes and drifting dip baits or shrimp over the flats between Granite Creek and the causeway, also on trotlines in creek arms; white bass good to excellent on variety of lures and methods; black bass good in shallow water on jig-and-pigs, Ned rigs, soft plastics and spinnerbaits.
TUTTLE CREEK: 70 degrees, muddy, 8 feet high. Outlook: Guide Vic Oertle reports: Channel catfish good on shad, cut shad or dip baits over bean holes or where there is current; all other species slow.
WYANDOTTE: 72 degrees, clear, normal. Outlook: Wyandotte Boat Rental reports: Catfish good lakewide on nightcrawlers, minnows or liver; crappies good late on jigs and minnows; black bass good (but small) on a variety of baits; bluegills good on wax worms, meal worms and crickets, also fly fishing.
EL DORADO: 70s, fairly clear, 2 1/2 feet low. Outlook: Wildlife, Parks & Tourism reports: Crappies fair to good on jigs in 8 to 11 feet of water in timbered creek channels; blue catfish fair on cut bait near flooded creek channels; channel catfish good 8 to 14 feet down over bean holes; wipers and white bass good where fish are surfacing; all other species slow.
Bruce Janssen, Special to The Star
