Fishing report for Aug. 3

Missouri
BULL SHOALS: Upper 80s, 6 to 8 feet of clarity, 24 feet high. Outlook: 125 Marina reports: Black bass fair on jigs 30 feet down; walleyes fair on nightcrawlers or artificial baits on flats and trolling off points and bluffs; catfish fair on cut bait using trotlines and jug lines. Below the dam: Cotter Trout Dock reports: Two or three turbines in use; trout good on PowerBait (chartreuse is best) or redworms. Berry Bros. Guide Service reports: Limited wadable water; the Narrows has been a hot spot; trout good on olive woolly buggers, nymphs, midges, San Juan worms and sowbugs.
TANEYCOMO: 50s, mostly clear, varying generation. Outlook: Lilleys’ Landing reports: Trout good (particularly below Cooper Creek near Monkey Island and also in the wide stretch below Branson Landing) drifting a 1/4 -ounce bell weight with Power Eggs on the bottom in the middle of the lake and good off the docks with Power Eggs and nightcrawlers; for fly fishermen, try scuds, San Juan worms, egg flies, jigs and PowerBait mice tails.
NORFORK: Low 90s, clear, 15 feet high. Outlook: Bink’s Guide Service reports: Stripers excellent on 1-ounce white Bink’s spoons 65 feet down off main-lake points; bass, walleyes and crappies poor to fair on spinnerbaits near shore in brush.
LONGVIEW: 87 degrees, 41-inch clarity, normal. Outlook: Longview Marina reports: Catfish fair off the docks and lakewide on nightcrawlers or chicken livers; bass fair to good on a variety of baits; walleyes fair to good (a 7.8-pounder was caught this week) on bottom bouncers; bluegills fair to good on nightcrawlers.
POMME DE TERRE: 83 degrees, slightly stained, normal. Outlook: Muskie Guide Service reports: All species slow.
LAKE OF THE OZARKS: 88 degrees, stained, normal. Outlook: Gier’s Bass Pro reports: Bass fair on soft plastics 20 feet down over main-lake brush piles; crappies fair on minnows or jigs 20 feet down over brush piles; all other species slow.
REED AREA: 80 degrees, dingy, 1/2 foot high. Outlook: Department of Conservation reports: Bluegills and redears fair on worms under a bobber; black bass fair early and late on topwater baits and soft plastics near cover; channel catfish good on worms and chicken livers.
STOCKTON: 80 degrees, clear, normal. Outlook: Stockton Lake Guide Service reports: Walleyes fair on bottom bouncers and nightcrawlers in 19 feet of water; crappies fair on minnows in 18 to 19 feet of water over brush piles; black bass fair on large plastic worms and jigs; catfish very good on fresh shad in 5 to 12 feet of water drifted on flats; white bass very good late on Rooster Tails where fish are surfacing.
JACOMO: 80s, stained, high. Outlook: Forty Woods Bait and Tackle reports: Largemouth bass fair early on finesse jigs and weedless worms around tree cover and on minnows around drop-offs; white bass poor to fair early and late in coves trolling crankbaits or casting small jigs or swim baits; channel catfish fair to good in coves on cut bait, extra-large minnows, nightcrawlers and hot dogs; crappies fair to good early and late on minnows around marina; bluegills very good on wax worms around marina; flatheads fair early and overnight on sunfish and goldfish in coves and on flats.
BLUE SPRINGS: 80s, stained, 3 feet high. Outlook: Forty Woods Bait and Tackle reports: Largemouth bass good early in coves and in tree cover on weedless worms or jigs and fair before dawn and late on topwater baits; hybrids poor to fair trolling crankbaits around dam and windy points, and fair casting around spillway and blowhole where fish are surfacing; channel catfish good early and late on chicken livers, extra-large minnows and cut shad in coves and off points; bluegills very good on wax worms, nightcrawlers and crickets in rocky areas; crappies fair on minnows over main-lake brush; flatheads poor to fair at night and early on goldfish or sunfish on flats; carp excellent around spillway.
TABLE ROCK: 90 degrees, clear, normal. Outlook: Guide Bill Babler reports: Catfish fair to good on limb lines, jug lines and trotlines in timbered coves; bluegills good on nightcrawlers and crickets in 15 feet of water off points and in timbered pockets; bass fair before dawn chugging topwater baits; all other species slow.
TRUMAN: 83 degrees, clear, 3 1/2 feet high. Outlook: Guide Bob Bates reports: Crappies good (but often small) on jigs or minnows 6 to 15 feet deep in the trees and in brush piles in 15 to 20 feet of water, larger fish can be found on main-lake flats; hybrids good late on large spoons or minnows over deep humps.
SMITHVILLE: 85 degrees, clear, normal. Outlook: Burton’s Bait and Tackle reports: Channel catfish excellent early on dip baits in 8 feet of water in coves and on flats; white bass fair on pepper spoons, inline spinners, Road Runners and Rat-L-Traps where fish are chasing shad and 16 feet down off points; flatheads and blue catfish fair (flatheads on bluegills or goldfish; blues on cut bait).
Kansas
SHAWNEE MISSION PARK: 93 degrees, murky. Outlook: Johnson County Park and Recreation District reports: All species slow.
KILL CREEK PARK: 93 degrees, murky. Outlook: Johnson County Park and Recreation District reports: Bass fair late on crankbaits and topwater baits; crappies poor to fair on live bait off face of dam; catfish fair on cut bait off shorelines.
COFFEY COUNTY: 101 degrees at hot-water outlet, clear, 1/2 foot low. Outlook: Coffey County reports: Black bass, white bass and channel catfish fair to good; walleyes fair. Access limited by high winds.
MELVERN: 81 degrees, fairly clear, normal. Outlook: Melvern Lake Marina reports: Crappies fair on jigs and minnows off the docks and lakewide; smallmouth bass and white bass good on spoons and shallow-running crankbaits along shorelines and riprap; largemouth bass fair on shallow-running crankbaits off rocky shorelines; channel catfish fair to good on chicken livers and shrimp in deeper water and in the outlet area, and on cut shad on trotlines; blue catfish fair on cut bait near the docks and on mud flats at northwest end of lake; walleyes good near the state park shoreline on the north side of the lake, and better on the flats in 4 to 5 feet of water on nightcrawlers, bottom bouncers or trolling.
CLINTON: 82 degrees, stained, 1 1/2 feet high. Outlook: Don and Tom’s Bait and Tackle reports: Catfish fair on dip baits over bean holes; white bass fair on Kastmasters; all other species slow.
POMONA: 83 degrees, fairly clear, 1 foot high. Outlook: Lighthouse Bay Marina reports: Catfish very good on various baits on rod and reel and limb lines; white bass and wipers good (a 10-pound wiper was caught this week) on crankbaits, jigs and spoons; largemouth bass fair on topwater baits; crappies fair on jigs and minnows off the docks.
WILSON: 83 degrees, clear, 1 foot high. Outlook: Knotheads Baitshop reports: Stripers good on slab spoons, nightcrawlers and black Salty’s in 25 to 40 feet of water; channel catfish good on minnows, dip baits, cut bait or nightcrawlers lakewide; blue catfish good on rod and reel or juglines with cut bait, live bait or minnows on west end and in Hell Creek; smallmouth bass good (but small) on minnows; white perch and white bass excellent.
PERRY: 82 degrees, clear, 1 1/2 feet high. Outlook: Don and Tom’s Bait and Tackle reports: Catfish excellent in 12 to 24 feet of water over bean holes on Sonny’s dip bait; white bass fair on Bubbas; crappies fair on jigs and minnows; flatheads good (a 61-pounder was caught this week).
MILFORD: 78 degrees, clear, 1 foot low. Outlook: Guide Vic Oertle reports: Wipers fair to very good early and late (midlake to the dam is best) on Double-W Shad Flutter spoons where fish are surfacing or in deep water close to the river channel off points or near drop-offs; white bass fair on Double-W Shad Flutter spoons, Bubbas and marabou jigs before dawn near dam.
HILLSDALE: 86 degrees, stained, 1/2 foot high. Outlook: Jayhawk Marina reports: Crappies fair (but small) on minnows or Swedish Pimples in 20 to 25 feet of water; walleyes fair to good on nightcrawlers before dawn, after dusk and at night off points and on flats; catfish fair to good on goldfish and perch on rod and reel and on limb lines.
LA CYGNE: 80s, clear, normal. Outlook: Linn County Park reports: White bass very good on shad-body crankbaits, catfish good (a 50-pound blue catfish was caught over the weekend) early and late; crappies good early and late on minnows; largemouth bass fair (a 7-pounder was caught this week) early and late.
GLEN ELDER: 84 degrees, clear, 1/2 foot low. Outlook: Wayne’s Sporting Goods reports: Walleyes fair trolling crankbaits on west end; catfish good over bean holes and with shad on bank lines; white bass and wipers good on slab spoons or live bait where fish are surfacing.
TUTTLE CREEK: 84 degrees, clear, 1/2 foot high. Outlook: Guide Vic Oertle reports: White bass very good (midday is best) on Bubbas and Double-W Flutter spoons, best success in lower three-quarters of lake where fish are surfacing or in 18 feet of water; catfish good over bean holes on dip baits.
WYANDOTTE: 82 degrees, very clear, normal. Outlook: Wyandotte Boat Rental reports: Catfish good off docks on minnows and lakewide on nightcrawlers, shad or liver; black bass good (but small) on a variety of baits; bluegills good on wax worms, meal worms and crickets; crappies good on minnows.
EL DORADO: 80s, fairly clear, normal. Outlook: Wildlife, Parks & Tourism reports: Crappies good on jigs and minnows in 8 to 11 feet of water over brush; blue catfish fair to good on cut bait near flooded creek channels; channel catfish good on cut bait and dip baits off points and on liver in old Bluestem Lake; wipers good trolling crankbaits along ledges or old roads or casting soft plastics off windy points; white bass fair casting or trolling Twister Tails, small crankbaits or spinners off windy points; walleyes good on worm rigs or spinners on the flats and trolling crankbaits off points.
Bruce Janssen, bjanssen@kcstar.com
Comments