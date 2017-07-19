Fishing report for July 20

Darrel Binkley caught a 42-pound striper this month at Norfork Lake. The fish was caught on a Bink’s Many Shad spoon in 62 feet of water using 6-pound test line and took an hour and a half to land. Have a fishing photo taken in Kansas or Missouri that you'd like to share? Email it, along with caption information, to fishingreport@kcstar.com. Photo courtesy of Darrel Binkley