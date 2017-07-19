Fishing report for July 20

Missouri
BULL SHOALS: Upper 80s, clarity varies, 26 feet high. Outlook: 125 Marina reports: Walleyes fair on nightcrawlers or artificial baits on flats and trolling off points and bluffs; smallmouth bass fair on topwater baits or on crankbaits 22 feet down in flooded cover; catfish good on cut bait, minnows and worms using trotlines and limb lines. Below the dam: Cotter Trout Dock reports: Five or six turbines in use; trout good early on Thomas Colorado spoons or Blue Foxes (both in brass) and Head Hunters, Rapala No. 5s or Rebel Wee Crawfish, also on shrimp and PowerBait. Berry Bros. Guide Service reports: Wadable water; Rim Shoals has been hot spot; trout good on olive woolly buggers, nymphs, midges, San Juan worms (particularly cerise) and sowbugs.
TANEYCOMO: 50s, mostly clear, little generation early; ramping up in afternoon. Outlook: Lilleys’ Landing reports: Trout good (particularly below Cooper Creek near Monkey Island and also in the wide stretch below Branson Landing) drifting a 1/4 -ounce bell weight with Power Eggs on the bottom in the middle of the lake and good off the docks with Power Eggs and nightcrawlers; for fly fishermen, try scuds, San Juan worms, egg flies, jigs and PowerBait mice tails.
NORFORK: 80s, mostly clear, 17 feet high. Outlook: Bink’s Guide Service reports: Stripers excellent on 1-ounce white Many Shad spoons 60 feet down off main-lake points; bass, walleyes and crappies poor to fair on spinnerbaits near shore in brush.
LONGVIEW: 87 degrees, 41-inch clarity, normal. Outlook: Longview Marina reports: Catfish fair off the docks on nightcrawlers; all other species slow.
POMME DE TERRE: 88 degrees, slightly stained, normal. Outlook: Muskie Guide Service reports: All species slow.
LAKE OF THE OZARKS: 86 degrees, slightly stained, normal. Outlook: Gier’s Bass Pro reports: Bass fair on soft plastics 20 feet down over main-lake brush piles; crappies fair on minnows or jigs 20 feet down over brush piles; all other species slow.
REED AREA: 85 degrees, clear, normal. Outlook: Department of Conservation reports: Bluegills and redears fair on worms under a bobber; black bass fair early and late on topwater baits and soft plastics near cover; channel catfish fair on cut bait under a bobber.
STOCKTON: 84 degrees, clear, 1 foot high. Outlook: Stockton Lake Guide Service reports: Walleyes fair on bottom bouncers and nightcrawlers in 10 to 20 feet of water on flats and off points; crappies good on minnows in 18 feet of water over brush piles; black bass fair on large plastic worms and jigs in 20 feet of water over brush piles; catfish fair on fresh shad in 12 to 20 feet of water; white bass very good late on Rooster Tails where fish are surfacing; bluegills good on 1/64 -ounce jigs, nightcrawlers off points in 15 feet of water.
JACOMO: High 80s to low 90s, stained, normal. Outlook: Forty Woods Bait and Tackle reports: Largemouth bass fair (before sunrise) on topwater baits and good early on finesse baits in coves; white bass fair to good early and late on jigs, swim baits and crankbaits where fish are surfacing; channel catfish fair on dip baits and cut bait in coves and off points; crappies fair to good early on minnows off the marina docks and fair over main-lake brush; bluegills very good on wax worms, crickets or red worms around marina; walleyes poor to fair early trolling worm harnesses off points; flatheads fair at night on live bait on flats.
BLUE SPRINGS: Mid-80s to low 90s, stained, normal. Outlook: Forty Woods Bait and Tackle reports: Largemouth bass fair to good before sunrise and after sunset on topwater baits and fair early on soft plastics and finesse baits in coves; hybrids and white bass good early on jigs, swim baits and crankbaits where fish are surfacing; channel catfish fair to good late on dip baits off the dam and fair after dark on cut bait off points; bluegills very good on wax worms, red worms and crickets around marina and in coves; crappies fair early on minnows over main-lake brush; flatheads poor to fair at night on live bait on flats.
TABLE ROCK: 88 degrees, clear, 3 feet high. Outlook: Guide Bill Babler reports: Bluegills excellent on crickets in 15 feet of water; catfish good on small perch on jug lines in wooded pockets; all other species slow.
TRUMAN: Mid-80s, clear, 1 foot high. Outlook: Guide Bob Bates reports: Crappies good to very good (but often small) on minnows 6 to 15 feet deep in the trees and in brush piles in 15 to 20 feet of water; white bass fair to good on 1/2 -ounce and 3/4 -ounce jigging spoons or jigs tipped with minnows on the bottom in 22 to 25 feet of water; hybrids good on large spoons and topwater baits early where fish are chasing shad.
SMITHVILLE: 82 degrees, clear, normal. Outlook: Burton’s Bait and Tackle reports: Channel catfish excellent early on dip baits in coves and on flats; white bass fair on pepper spoons, inline spinners, Road Runners and Rat-L-Traps where fish are chasing shad and 20 feet down off points; walleyes spotty on Flicker Shads, Shad Raps, Rat-L-Traps, Lindy Rigs and jigs tipped with nightcrawlers; flatheads and blue catfish fair (flatheads on bluegills or goldfish; blues on cut bait).
Kansas
SHAWNEE MISSION PARK: 90 degrees, murky. Outlook: Johnson County Park and Recreation District reports: Catfish fair early on worms and cut bait; bass and wipers fair early and late on crankbaits and soft plastics along the dam; all other species slow.
KILL CREEK PARK: 90 degrees, murky. Outlook: Johnson County Park and Recreation District reports: Bass good early and late on crankbaits and topwater baits along the dam; crappies fair on minnows or jigs in deeper water along tree lines; catfish fair on liver off shorelines.
COFFEY COUNTY: 102 degrees at hot-water outlet, clear, 1 foot low. Outlook: Coffey County reports: Smallmouth bass very good; largemouth bass fair to good; all other species slow.
MELVERN: 81 degrees, clear, normal. Outlook: Melvern Lake Marina reports: Crappies fair on jigs and minnows off the docks; smallmouth bass and white bass good on jigs and shallow-running crankbaits along shorelines and riprap; largemouth bass fair on shallow-running crankbaits off rocky shorelines; channel catfish fair on chicken liver and dip baits around the docks and dam outlet area, and good in deeper water on liver and shrimp on rod and reel and trotlines; blue catfish fair (but small) on cut bait near the docks and on mud flats at northwest end of lake; walleyes good to very good (but small) near the state park shoreline on the north side of the lake, and better in 20 to 25 feet of water on bottom bouncers.
CLINTON: 84 degrees, stained, 1 1/2 feet high. Outlook: Don and Tom’s Bait and Tackle reports: Catfish fair on dip baits over bean holes; crappies fair to good on jigs and minnows.
POMONA: 80s, stained, 1 1/2 feet high. Outlook: Lighthouse Bay Marina reports: Catfish very good on glo worms and chicken livers on rod and reel and limb lines; white bass and wipers good on jigs and spoons; crappies good on jigs and minnows off the docks and lakewide; all other species slow.
WILSON: High 80s, clear, 1 foot high. Outlook: Knotheads Baitshop reports: Walleyes fair early and late on Hot ’N Tots or jigs and nightcrawlers in shallow water; black bass good (but small) on soft plastics, crankbaits, topwater baits and large minnows; stripers good (27-pounder was caught over the weekend) in shallow water; channel catfish good near the dam and in Hell Creek on minnows, dip baits or nightcrawlers; blue catfish good (but small) on Hot ’N Tots or juglines with cut carp on west end and in Hell Creek; white perch and white bass excellent.
PERRY: 85 degrees, clearing, 1 1/2 feet high. Outlook: Don and Tom’s Bait and Tackle reports: Catfish very good over bean holes on dip baits; crappies fair to good on jigs and minnows; white bass fair late on Bubbas where fish are surfacing.
MILFORD: 80 degrees, clear, 1 foot low. Outlook: Guide Vic Oertle reports: Wipers very good (some with good size) early and late (midlake to the dam is best) on topwater baits and buzz baits and 15 to 35 feet down on Double-W Shad Flutter spoons and Bubbas.
HILLSDALE: 82 degrees, stained, normal. Outlook: Jayhawk Marina reports: Crappies spotty (and small) on minnows in 20 feet of water; walleyes fair to good on nightcrawlers early, late and at night off points and on flats; catfish fair to good on goldfish and perch on rod and reel and on limb lines.
LA CYGNE: 85 degrees, clear, normal. Outlook: Linn County Park reports: Catfish good; largemouth bass good; all other species slow.
GLEN ELDER: 83 degrees, clear, 1 foot low. Outlook: Wildlife, Parks and Tourism reports: Walleyes fair trolling crankbaits on west end and on nightcrawler rigs on humps near state park; black bass good early and late on topwater baits; catfish good over bean holes; white bass and wipers good on slab spoons or live bait.
TUTTLE CREEK: 82 degrees, clear, 1 foot high. Outlook: Guide Vic Oertle reports: White bass fair on shallow-running crankbaits, Bubbas and Double-W Flutter spoons.
WYANDOTTE: 87 degrees, very clear, normal. Outlook: Wyandotte Boat Rental reports: Christmas in July celebration is Saturday. Catfish good off docks on minnows and lakewide on nightcrawlers, shad or liver; black bass good (but small) on a variety of baits; bluegills good on wax worms, meal worms and crickets; crappies good on minnows; walleyes fair on minnows.
Bruce Janssen, bjanssen@kcstar.com
Comments