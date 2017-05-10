Fishing report for May 11

FISHING
Missouri
BULL SHOALS: Low 70s, some clearing, 28 feet high. Outlook: 125 Marina reports: Black bass fair on various topwater lures near bluffs and in tree lines; catfish excellent on jug lines and limb lines with cut bait. Below the dam: Cotter Trout Dock reports: Trout good to excellent on spoons and spinners (copper color is best) and chartreuse or white PowerBait; use nightcrawlers in rising water. Berry Bros. Guide Service reports: The sulphur hatch is nearly at hand; use a copper John or pheasant tail nymph for the nymphal stage, a partridge and orange for the emerger and a sulphur parachute for the adult stage; all in sizes 16 and 14.
TANEYCOMO: 40s, murky, steady generation. Outlook: Lilleys’ Landing reports: Trout excellent drifting white spoons, white jigs and shad flies on the bottom; below Fall Creek — from Monkey Island down through the Landing — drift minnows or nightcrawlers on the bottom. Watch where you’re drifting. If in doubt, and to be safe, keep your big motor running at all times. Do not anchor in current.
NORFORK: 70 degrees, varying clarity, 23 feet high. Outlook: Bink’s Guide Service reports: Black bass very good on creature baits near shorelines; walleyes good on creature baits 26 feet down at the old brush line.
LONGVIEW: 67 degrees, murky, 3 feet high. Outlook: Longview Marina reports: Crappies fair (but small) on tube jigs and minnows off the docks and good (with better size) in Mouse Creek; all other species slow.
POMME DE TERRE: 64 degrees, muddy, 22 feet high. Outlook: Muskie Guide Service reports: All species slow; high water affecting access.
LAKE OF THE OZARKS: High 60s to high 70s, stained, 1 foot low. Outlook: Gier’s Bass Pro reports: Crappies good on jigs and minnows in 8 to 12 feet of water on the north shore; black bass very good to excellent on crankbaits, spinnerbaits, jigs and soft plastics off main lake points and around docks in water as deep as 20 feet; all other species slow.
REED AREA: 70 degrees, clearing, normal. Outlook: Department of Conservation reports: Crappies fair on tube jigs and minnows near brush piles and weed beds; bluegills and redears good on worms under a bobber; black bass good on plastic worms and jig-and-pigs near brush; channel catfish fair on liver; trout slow on PowerBait and jigs at Coot Lake.
STOCKTON: 63 degrees, clear, 10 feet high. Outlook: Stockton Lake Guide Service: Crappies good slow-trolling jigs 12 feet down in 30 feet of water; walleyes fair 16 feet down off main-lake points on jigs and nightcrawlers; bass fair on jigs and floating worms in flooded brush; catfish good on nightcrawlers in flowing water.
JACOMO: Mid-60s, stained, near normal. Outlook: Forty Woods Bait and Tackle reports: Largemouth bass fair during the day on plastic worms and creature baits in tree lines; white bass good to very good in evening on minnows in coves; channel catfish fair on nightcrawlers and cut bait off points; walleyes poor to fair slow-trolling crankbaits near shore and in coves; flathead catfish slow at night on extra-large shiners on flats; crappies good to very good early and late on jigs or minnows on spawning banks; panfish good late under trees on worms or Gulp baits.
BLUE SPRINGS: High 50s, stained, near normal. Outlook: Forty Woods Bait and Tackle reports: Largemouth bass fair late on swim baits and jerk baits near shore; hybrids poor to fair on liver around Woods Chapel Bridge and on minnows around the blowhole, also trolling crankbaits late near the dam; channel catfish fair late on liver and nightcrawlers around Woods Chapel Bridge; panfish very good early and late on worms, wax worms and Gulp baits under trees and around wooded areas; crappies good to very good in early evening on jigs or minnows on spawning banks; all other species slow.
TABLE ROCK: Low 60s, varying clarity, 14 feet high. Outlook: Guide Bill Babler reports: Generation combined with spillway releases; smallmouth bass very good on tube baits, 1/2 -ounce jigs and shaky heads from dam to Kimberling City on the old bank line: spotted bass very good on jigs and swim baits from Kimberling City to Shell Knob on the old bank line, mostly over gravel; rivers are muddy and full of debris.
TRUMAN: Low 60s, varying clarity, 23 1/2 feet high. Outlook: Guide Bob Bates reports: High water ramps open; other ramps closed; crappies holding in 20 feet of water in the brush at midlake, use minnows or Swarm Bandit jigs; white bass good on 1/2 -ounce and 3/4 -ounce spoons or minnows. Cody’s Guide Service reports: Below the dam: Catfish, crappies, hybrids and white bass good on artificial and live baits.
SMITHVILLE: 63 degrees, varying clarity, 1 foot high. Outlook: Burton’s Bait and Tackle reports: Crappies excellent (fish are spawning) on jigs and minnows north of Highway W boat ramp and on main lake; catfish good on cut bait and nightcrawlers in creeks; white bass fair on inline spinners, Road Runners, small Rat-L-Traps and crankbaits; black bass fair (fish are spawning); all other species slow.
Kansas
SHAWNEE MISSION PARK: 64 degrees, murky. Outlook: Johnson County Park and Recreation District reports: Crappies and panfish good early and late; catfish fair early on live bait; bass fair early and late on various artificial baits; all other species slow.
KILL CREEK PARK: 66 degrees, murky. Outlook: Johnson County Park and Recreation District reports: Bass fair on soft plastics and spinnerbaits; crappies fair to good; catfish good early and late on live bait.
COFFEY COUNTY: 86 degrees at hot-water outlet, clear, 1 foot high. Outlook: Coffey County reports: Smallmouth bass and white bass excellent; largemouth bass, wipers, drum and catfish very good.
MELVERN: 64 degrees, slightly stained, 3 feet high. Outlook: Melvern Lake Marina reports: Smallmouth bass and white bass good (particularly along the face of dam) on shallow-running crankbaits and jigs; channel catfish good to very good on nightcrawlers, dark-colored jigs and cut bait; blue catfish good to very good on cut bait (particularly on northwest mud flats) and near docks; all other species slow.
CLINTON: 62 degrees, slightly stained, 3 feet high. Outlook: Clinton Marina reports: Crappies fair to good (but small) on jigs or minnows near shore. Don and Tom’s Bait and Tackle reports: Walleyes fair to good slow-trolling worm harnesses on the flats.
POMONA: 60 degrees, stained, 5 1/2 feet high. Outlook: Lighthouse Bay Marina reports: Crappies fair on jigs or minnows lakewide; catfish good on glo worms and nightcrawlers; white bass very good on jigs or minnows; all other species slow.
WILSON: 63 degrees, varying clarity, 2 feet high. Outlook: Guide Dale Hines reports: White perch fair on jigs and worms; all other species slow.
PERRY: 64 degrees, murky, 3 feet high. Outlook: Don and Tom’s Bait and Tackle reports: Crappies very good (some with good size) on jigs, minnows and jigs or minnows under bobbers off the shoreline lakewide; catfish very good on nightcrawlers under a bobber lakewide. Below the dam: Crappies and catfish good (but small).
MILFORD: 62 degrees, slightly stained, 1 1/2 feet high. Outlook: Guide Vic Oertle reports: Walleyes fair (but few keepers) on artificial baits; catfish good on cut bait and nightcrawlers; black bass good (but small) on jigs, soft plastics and spinnerbaits; crappies fair (fish are spawning) on jigs or minnows in backs of coves; white bass and wipers fair late along the dam.
HILLSDALE: 64 degrees, stained, 4 feet high. Outlook: Jayhawk Marina reports: Crappies fair on minnows off the docks; catfish good on various baits on limb lines in coves; walleyes good (some with good size) on nightcrawlers on the flats; all other species slow.
LA CYGNE: 60s, clear, normal. Outlook: Linn County Park reports: All species slow.
GLEN ELDER: 60s, clear, normal. Outlook: Wayne’s Sporting Goods reports: Walleyes fair (some with good size) drifting with nightcrawlers and jigs; smallmouth bass good on soft plastics, nightcrawlers or spinnerbaits in rocky areas; white bass fair on slab spoons.
TUTTLE CREEK: 58 degrees, stained, 4 feet high. Outlook: Guide Vic Oertle reports: Crappies fair on jigs or minnows; catfish good on cut bait; all other species slow
WYANDOTTE: 71 degrees, clear, normal. Outlook: Wyandotte Boat Rental reports: Catfish very good on nightcrawlers and liver in creek; black bass good on a variety of baits; bluegills good on wax worms, meal worms and crickets; all other species slow.
EL DORADO: 60s, clear, 3 1/2 feet high. Outlook: Wildlife, Parks & Tourism reports: Wipers fair on crankbaits off windy points and rocky shorelines; crappies spotty on jigs and minnows 7 to 9 feet down; blue catfish good (some with good size) on cut shad in upper end and between Boulder Bluff and Sailboat Cove; channel catfish fair to good on nightcrawlers and cut bait in creeks and off windy points; white bass fair off windy points and in creeks; all other species slow.
