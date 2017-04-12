Fishing report for April 13

Missouri
BULL SHOALS: 59 degrees, very clear, 4 feet low. Outlook: 125 Marina reports: Black bass excellent on shallow-running crankbaits or jigs casting from water about 20 feet deep toward shore, particularly in pockets and coves. Below the dam: Cotter Trout Dock reports: Rainbows good on gold spinners, tri-olive Zig Jigs and blue/silver spoons; browns good on sculpins; cutthroats very good between Wildcat Shoals and Red Bud Hole. Berry Bros. Guide Service reports: Caddis season has arrived; use elk hair caddis when fish start taking insects on surface.
TANEYCOMO: 40s, very clear, morning generation. Outlook: Lilleys’ Landing reports: Trout very good on small spinners and jigs (sculpin and ginger, sculpin and olive, and black and brown are best); for bait fishermen: minnows, air-injected nightcrawlers, pink Power Worms with weighted bobbers; for fly fishermen: zebra midges, V-rib red midges, red cracklebacks, primrose and pearl midges, and gray and olive scuds.
NORFORK: 63 degrees, very clear, 4 feet low. Outlook: Bink’s Guide Service reports: Black bass good (fish are spawning) near shore on creature baits; walleyes fair (fish are in post-spawn) on stick baits in 25 feet of water; stripers good on stick baits after sunset near shore.
LONGVIEW: High 50s, 28-inch water clarity, near normal. Outlook: Longview Marina reports: Bass fair on Senkos; crappies fair to good on minnows and jigs off the docks; catfish fair on live bait.
POMME DE TERRE: 60 degrees, varying clarity, 3 feet high. Outlook: Muskie Guide Service reports: Black bass fair on soft plastics 9 feet down; crappies fair to good (bigger fish are being caught toward the upper end) on jigs and minnows as deep as 20 feet; all other species slow.
LAKE OF THE OZARKS: High 50s, varying clarity, 4 1/2 feet low. Outlook: Gier’s Bass Pro reports: Black bass good on jigs and jerk baits (on windy days, use crankbaits and spinnerbaits) off secondary points; crappies good near shore (better fishing has been in murkier water) on Road Runners and jigs and minnows; catfish good on cut bait in 50 feet of water and on the flats.
REED AREA: 53 degrees, clear, 1 foot low. Outlook: Department of Conservation reports: Crappies fair on tube jigs and minnows near brush piles; bluegills and redears fair on worms under a bobber; black bass fair on jig-and-pigs near brush; all other species slow.
STOCKTON: High 50s, clear, 4 feet low. Outlook: Stockton Lake Guide Service reports: Crappies excellent on jigs in 2 to 4 feet of water; walleyes fair to good on jigs and nightcrawlers off main-lake points from 2 to 4 feet down; bass fair on jigs and soft plastics off secondary points and in back of creeks in 5 to 10 feet of water.
JACOMO: Low 50s, stained, normal. Outlook: Forty Woods Bait and Tackle reports: Crappies good early near the marina (some with good size) on small, light-colored jigs and small minnows; white bass fair trolling crankbaits; largemouth bass fair to good on chatterbaits, plastic worms and shiners in shallow coves; channel catfish good on nightcrawlers lakewide; walleyes poor to fair drifting with harnessed worms; bluegills poor to fair on red worms and crickets.
BLUE SPRINGS: Low 50s, stained, normal. Outlook: Forty Woods Bait and Tackle reports: Crappies good (but small) on small minnows and small jigs off the docks; largemouth bass good on swim baits and minnows in shallow water; hybrids poor to fair on large jigs and spoons near the blowhole and around the bridge; catfish fair on nightcrawlers in the coves and off points.
TABLE ROCK: Low 60s, very clear, 3 feet low. Outlook: White River Lodge reports: Black bass good on stick baits off windy banks and on Carolina rigs and plastic worms back in the coves.
TRUMAN: 64 degrees, clearing, 3 feet high. Outlook: Guide Bob Bates reports: Crappies good and improving on jigs, minnows and jigs under bobbers (fish are near shore in upper lake and in 8 to 12 feet of water in lower lake).
SMITHVILLE: 53 degrees, varying clarity, normal. Outlook: Burton’s Bait and Tackle reports: Crappies fair on jigs (fish are starting to scatter as they move toward spawning areas); catfish very good on cut bait and nightcrawlers in creeks; white bass fair on inline spinners, Road Runners, small Rat-L-Traps and crankbaits in Little Platte arm and off the dam; black bass fair in shallow water; walleyes fair on floating Rogues and Rapalas at night on the face of the dam.
Kansas
SHAWNEE MISSION PARK: 48 degrees, murky. Outlook: Johnson County Park and Recreation District reports: Trout fair on nightcrawlers and PowerBait; crappies and panfish fair to good on nightcrawlers and soft plastics; catfish fair to good on live bait in early evening; bass fair early morning and early evening on soft plastics.
KILL CREEK PARK: 47 degrees, murky. Outlook: Johnson County Park and Recreation District reports: Trout good on PowerBait off the dam and from shore; bass fair to good on soft plastics and topwater baits from shore; crappies and panfish fair to good on soft plastics; catfish good on live bait.
COFFEY COUNTY: 74 degrees at hot-water outlet, clear, normal. Outlook: Coffey County reports: Smallmouth bass excellent; white bass and catfish good. High winds hindering access.
MELVERN: 52 degrees, slightly stained, 4 feet high. Outlook: Melvern Lake Marina reports: Crappies fair on jigs and minnows in 12 to 15 feet of water; smallmouth bass fair to good on jigs; blue catfish very good on crappie entrails and cut bluegills (a 35- and a 30-pounder were caught this week); channel catfish fair on cut shad and liver; white bass good on jigs. Below the dam: Saugers and walleyes fair on jigs.
CLINTON: 55 degrees, slightly stained, 3 1/2 feet high. Outlook: Clinton Marina reports: Crappies fair on jigs in 12 feet of water off the docks. Wildlife, Parks & Tourism reports: Crappies good on jigs in 10 to 14 feet of water over brush piles; walleyes fair to good on jigs and crankbaits off the dam; white bass fair to good off state park points and in Wakarusa River; channel catfish good on nightcrawlers in flowing water.
POMONA: 56 degrees, clear, 4 feet high. Outlook: Lighthouse Bay Marina reports: Crappies fair on jigs and minnows off the docks; catfish fair; all other species slow. High winds hindering access.
WILSON: 54 degrees, clear, 1 foot high. Outlook: Guide Dale Hines reports: Stripers good on bucktail jigs; smallmouth bass fair to good on soft plastics off windy points; walleyes fair on jigs and worms. High winds hindering access.
PERRY: 55 degrees, muddy, 8 feet high. Outlook: Don and Tom’s Bait and Tackle reports: All species slow. Below the dam: Catfish, crappies good. High water limiting access.
MILFORD: 50 degrees, clear, 2 feet high. Outlook: Guide Vic Oertle reports: Catfish fair on cut bait in the upper end; crappies fair on jigs and minnows 10 to 15 feet down over brush piles and off points; smallmouth bass fair on jerk baits off rocky points; walleyes fair.
HILLSDALE: 58 degrees, clear, normal. Outlook: Jayhawk Marina reports: Crappies good (some with good size) on jigs and minnows off the docks and near the dam; walleyes poor to fair on jigs; catfish fair to good on live bait 10 to 12 feet down.
LA CYGNE: 50s, clear, normal. Outlook: Wildlife, Parks and Tourism reports: Largemouth bass good on soft plastics, crankbaits and spinnerbaits; crappies fair on jigs and minnows in 6 to 9 feet of water near structure; catfish fair to good on variety of baits; white bass fair to good on variety of baits; wipers fair to good (some with good size) trolling with Shassy Shads, crankbaits and spoons.
TUTTLE CREEK: 50 degrees, murky, 2 feet high. Outlook: Guide Vic Oertle reports: Crappies poor to fair on jigs and minnows; catfish good in newly flooded vegetation and in creeks.
WYANDOTTE: 59 degrees, clear, normal. Outlook: Wyandotte Boat Rental reports: Crappies good on jigs and minnows and jigs under bobbers; catfish very good to excellent in the evening on nightcrawlers and liver; largemouth and smallmouth bass good (but small) on a variety of baits.
EL DORADO: Low 50s, clear, 3 feet high. Outlook: Wildlife, Parks & Tourism reports: Wipers fair to good on crankbaits off points and rocky shorelines; crappies fair on jigs and minnows 10 to 14 feet down in brush; blue catfish good on cut shad in upper end and off windy points; channel catfish fair to good on nightcrawlers and cut bait in creeks; walleyes fair to good (fish are spawning) on stick baits, crankbaits and jigs along shallow rocky shorelines and rocky points.
Bruce Janssen, bjanssen@kcstar.com
