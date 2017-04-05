Fishing report for April 6

FISHING
Missouri
BULL SHOALS: 58 degrees, very clear, 5 feet low. Outlook: 125 Marina reports: Black bass good to very good on shallow-running crankbaits casting from water about 20 feet deep toward shore. Below the dam: Cotter Trout Dock reports: Brown trout good on sculpins and minnows; rainbows spotty on fluorescent yellow PowerBait, gold spinners and blue/silver spoons. Berry Bros. Guide Service reports: Trout spotty (Rim Shoals is best) on red fox squirrel/copper nymphs and ruby midges.
TANEYCOMO: 40s, very clear, little generation. Outlook: Lilleys’ Landing reports: Trout very good on small spinners and jigs (sculpin and ginger, sculpin and olive, and black and brown are best); for bait fishermen: minnows, air-injected nightcrawlers, pink Power Worms with weighted bobbers; for fly fishermen: zebra midges, V-rib red midges, red cracklebacks, primrose and pearl midges, and gray and olive scuds.
NORFORK: 62 degrees, slightly cloudy, 4 feet low. Outlook: Bink’s Guide Service reports: Walleyes, hybrids, stripers, black bass and white bass excellent on 1/2 -ounce white Bink’s spoons 25 to 35 feet down.
LONGVIEW: 54 degrees, 24-inch water clarity, 3 feet low. Outlook: Longview Marina reports: All species slow.
POMME DE TERRE: 55 degrees, varying clarity, 3 feet high. Outlook: Muskie Guide Service reports: All species slow.
LAKE OF THE OZARKS: 55 degrees, stained, 4 1/2 feet low. Outlook: Gier’s Bass Pro reports: Black bass good on jigs and jerk baits (on windy days, use crankbaits and spinnerbaits) off secondary points; crappies spotty on jigs and minnows 20 feet down and deeper over brush piles.
REED AREA: 53 degrees, clear, 1 foot low. Outlook: Department of Conservation reports: Crappies fair on tube jigs and minnows near brush piles; bluegills and redears fair on worms under a bobber; black bass fair on jig-and-pigs near brush; all other species slow.
STOCKTON: 57 degrees, stained to clear, 5 feet low and rising. Outlook: Stockton Lake Guide Service reports: Crappies good on jigs in 2 to 4 feet of water along spawning banks; walleyes fair to good on on jigs and nightcrawlers off main-lake points; bass fair on jigs and soft plastics off secondary points and in back of creeks.
JACOMO: Low 50s, stained, normal and rising. Outlook: Forty Woods Bait and Tackle reports: Crappies fair off the docks on small, light-colored jigs and small minnows; white bass fair near the dam on minnows, small spoons and jigs; largemouth bass fair to good on plastic worms and shiners in shallow coves; channel catfish fair to good on nightcrawlers lakewide; walleyes slow to fair trolling harnessed worms and crankbaits near the dam.
BLUE SPRINGS: Low 50s, stained, normal. Outlook: Forty Woods Bait and Tackle reports: Crappies fair (but small) on small minnows and small jigs off the docks; largemouth bass fair to good on shiners on the flats and in coves; hybrids slow to fair on large jigs and spoons; catfish fair on nightcrawlers in the coves and off points.
TABLE ROCK: High 50s to low 60s, off-color, 5 feet low. Outlook: White River Lodge reports: Black bass good on windy banks in front of the big spawning coves on swim baits.
TRUMAN: High 40s to mid-50s, clear to slightly stained, normal. Outlook: Guide Bob Bates reports: Crappies good on jigs above Bucksaw area in coves (fish are staging). Cody’s Guide Service reports: Paddlefish good. Below the dam: walleyes, crappies, hybrids and white bass very good to excellent on soft plastics and Sassy Shads; catfish good on cut bait.
SMITHVILLE: 52 degrees, clear, 2 feet low and rising. Outlook: Burton’s Bait and Tackle reports: Crappies fair on jigs (fish are starting to scatter as they move toward spawning areas); catfish very good on cut bait and nightcrawlers in creeks; white bass fair on inline spinners, Road Runners, small Rat-L-Traps and crankbaits in Little Platte arm and off the dam; black bass fair (several 6- and 7-pounders have been caught recently); walleyes slow (they are spawning) on floating Rogues and Rapalas at night on the face of the dam.
Kansas
SHAWNEE MISSION PARK: 48 degrees, murky. Outlook: Johnson County Park and Recreation District reports: Trout fair on nightcrawlers and PowerBait; crappies and panfish fair to good on nightcrawlers and soft plastics; catfish fair to good on live bait in early evening; bass fair early morning and early evening on soft plastics.
KILL CREEK PARK: 47 degrees, murky. Outlook: Johnson County Park and Recreation District reports: Trout good on PowerBait off the dam and from shore; bass fair to good on soft plastics and topwater baits from shore; crappies and panfish fair to good on soft plastics; catfish good on live bait.
COFFEY COUNTY: 74 degrees at hot-water outlet, clear, normal. Outlook: Coffey County reports: Smallmouth bass and white bass excellent; largemouth bass and wipers good.
MELVERN: 50 degrees, slightly stained, 4 1/2 feet high. Outlook: Melvern Lake Marina reports: Channel catfish fair on shad and liver off docks; white bass fair on jigs. Below the dam: Saugers fair on jigs.
CLINTON: 49 degrees, slightly stained, 3 feet high. Outlook: Clinton Marina reports: All species slow.
POMONA: 55 degrees, clear, 5 1/2 feet high. Outlook: No reports.
WILSON: 47 degrees, clear to murky, 1 foot high. Outlook: Guide Dale Hines reports: Stripers fair on bucktail jigs; smallmouth bass fair to good on soft plastics off windy points; all other species slow.
PERRY: 50 degrees, stained, 6 1/2 feet high. Outlook: Don and Tom’s Bait and Tackle reports: Blue catfish very good on nightcrawlers and cut shad; all other species slow.
MILFORD: 49 degrees, clear, 1 foot high. Outlook: Wildlife, Parks and Tourism reports: Catfish fair on cut bait near wind-blown shorelines in the upper end; crappies fair on jigs and minnows 10 to 15 feet down over brush piles and off points; smallmouth bass fair on jerk baits off rocky points; walleyes fair along the dam on swim baits.
HILLSDALE: 54 degrees, clear, normal and rising. Outlook: Jayhawk Marina reports: Crappies good (some with good size) on jigs and minnows off the docks and near the dam; walleyes poor to fair on jigs; catfish fair to good on live bait.
LA CYGNE: 50s, clear, normal. Outlook: Linn County Parks reports: Largemouth bass good on soft plastics and spinnerbaits; crappies fair on minnows near the dam; catfish fair to good on variety of baits.
GLEN ELDER: 40s, clear, 1 foot low. Outlook: Wayne’s Sporting Goods reports: Trout good (some with good size) on dough baits, salmon eggs and nightcrawlers; all other species slow.
TUTTLE CREEK: 49 degrees, 3 feet high. Outlook: Wildlife, Parks & Tourism reports: Catfish fair to good in newly flooded vegetation and in creeks; trout good on commercial baits.
WYANDOTTE: Mid-50s, clear, normal. Outlook: Wyandotte Boat Rental reports: Crappies good on jigs and minnows; catfish very good to excellent in the evening on nightcrawlers and liver; largemouth bass good (but small) on a variety of baits.
EL DORADO: Low 50s, clear,3 feet high. Outlook: Wildlife, Parks & Tourism reports: Wipers fair on crankbaits off points and rocky shorelines; crappies fair to good on jigs and minnows 10 to 20 feet down along channel edges and near brush; blue catfish fair on cut shad on flats and off windy points; walleyes fair (fish are spawning) on stick baits, crankbaits and jigs along shallow rocky shorelines and rocky points.
Bruce Janssen, bjanssen@kcstar.com
