Fishing report for March 30

FISHING
Missouri
BULL SHOALS: 56, very clear, 7 feet low. Outlook: 125 Marina reports: Black bass good on shallow-running crankbaits off the banks. Below the dam: Cotter Trout Dock reports: Trout fair to good on garlic-scented baits, Power Eggs (with or without sparkle) shrimp and minnows. Berry Bros. Guide Service reports: Little generation; significant wadable water. Trout spotty (catch-and-release area is best) on woolly buggers, prince nymphs, pheasant tails, sowbugs, San Juan worms and midges. Caddis hatch should arrive soon.
TANEYCOMO: 40s, very clear, midmorning generation. Outlook: Lilleys’ Landing reports: Trout very good on small spinners and jigs (sculpin and ginger, sculpin and olive, and black and brown are best); for bait fishermen: minnows, air-injected nightcrawlers, pink Power Worms with weighted bobbers; for fly fishermen: zebra midges, V-rib red midges, red cracklebacks, primrose and pearl midges, and gray and olive scuds.
NORFORK: 51 degrees, slightly cloudy, 10 feet low. Outlook: Bink’s Guide Service reports: Walleyes, hybrids, stripers, black bass and crappies good on 3-inch white swim baits near the banks; white bass are in postspawn phase.
LONGVIEW: 51 degrees, 31-inch water clarity, 3 feet low. Outlook: Longview Marina reports: Crappies fair to good on jigs and minnows off the docks; walleyes fair late along the riprap; largemouth bass good in the shallows on soft plastics; catfish poor to fair on chicken livers; carp fair to good.
POMME DE TERRE: 53 degrees, varying clarity, 3 1/2 feet high. Outlook: Muskie Guide Service reports: Black bass fair on jerk baits and Alabama rigs in the shallows; walleyes fair on jerk baits in the shallows; crappies fair on jigs and minnows (biggest fish are being caught south of the Nemo bridge and south of the Highway 83 Marina).
LAKE OF THE OZARKS: 50s, varying clarity, 4 1/2 feet low. Outlook: Gier’s Bass Pro reports: Black bass good on Hula Grubs, jigs and jerk baits off secondary points; crappies spotty on jigs and minnows at varying depths.
REED AREA: 50 degrees, clear, 1 foot low. Outlook: Department of Conservation reports: Crappies fair on tube jigs and minnows near brush piles; bluegills and redears fair on worms under a bobber; trout fair on PowerBait and jigs; all other species slow.
STOCKTON: 55 degrees, varying clarity, 6 1/2 feet low and rising. Outlook: Stockton Lake Guide Service reports: Crappies good on jigs in 2 to 6 feet of water; walleyes fair on on jigs and nightcrawlers off main-lake points; bass fair on jigs and soft plastics off secondary points and on channel drops.
JACOMO: Low 50s, slightly stained, normal. Outlook: Forty Woods Bait and Tackle reports: Crappies good off the docks on small jigs and small minnows; white bass fair (fish are moving toward dam) on minnows, small spoons and jigs; largemouth bass good on swim baits near drop-offs and on Shad Raps near weed beds; channel catfish poor to fair on cut bait and nightcrawlers off points; walleyes slow near the dam.
BLUE SPRINGS: Low 50s, slightly stained, normal. Outlook: Forty Woods Bait and Tackle reports: Crappies fair to good (but small) on small minnows and small jigs off the docks; largemouth bass fair to good on shallow-running baits on the flats; hybrids fair on swim baits and spoons under the bridge and near blowhole.
TABLE ROCK: 58 degrees, off-color, 5 feet low. Outlook: White River Lodge reports: Black bass good in the Kings, Long Creek and James river arms on spinnerbaits and Wiggle Warts.
TRUMAN: High 40s to mid-50s, clear to slightly stained, normal. Outlook: Guide Bob Bates reports: Crappies good on jigs 5 to 7 feet down in 8 to 13 feet of water above Bucksaw area in coves. Cody’s Guide Service reports: Paddlefish good to excellent (several 70-plus-pounders have been caught recently). Below the dam: walleyes, crappies and white bass excellent on soft plastics; hybrids very good on Sassy Shads.
SMITHVILLE: 52 degrees, clear, 2 feet low and rising. Outlook: Burton’s Bait and Tackle reports: Crappies and white bass fair on jigs in river toward Plattsburg; catfish very good on cut bait, shrimp and nightcrawlers in creeks.
Kansas
SHAWNEE MISSION PARK: 46 degrees, murky. Outlook: Johnson County Park and Recreation District reports: Trout fair on air-injected nightcrawlers; crappies and panfish fair to good on soft plastics; catfish fair on live bait; bass fair on soft plastics and nightcrawlers.
KILL CREEK PARK: 47 degrees, murky. Outlook: Johnson County Park and Recreation District reports: Trout fair to good on multicolored soft plastics off the dam; bass fair to good on soft plastics and jigs off the dam; crappies and panfish fair on soft plastics off the dam; catfish fair to good on liver from shore.
COFFEY COUNTY: Clear, 1/2 foot low. Outlook: Coffey County reports: Smallmouth bass excellent; white bass very good; largemouth bass good; catfish fair to good.
MELVERN: 49 degrees, clear, 1 foot low. Outlook: Melvern Lake Marina reports: Crappies good on jigs and minnows off the docks and on minnows lakewide; blue catfish very good on cut shad in Sundance area; channel catfish fair on shad and nightcrawlers lakewide; smallmouth bass good on variety baits in rocky areas; white bass good on jigs. Below the dam: Saugers good on jigs.
CLINTON: 49 degrees, very clear, 1 foot low. Outlook: Clinton Marina reports: Crappies good on jigs off the docks and fair on jigs in 12 to 13 feet of water near the dam; white bass fair near the dam.
POMONA: 53 degrees, clear, 2 feet low. Outlook: Wildlife, Parks & Tourism reports: Crappies fair to good on dark-colored jigs (black and chartreuse are best) and minnows in deeper water and in quarry area; all other species slow. Below the dam: Walleyes and wipers fair to good (some with good size) on soft plastics and minnows.
WILSON: 50 degrees, clear, normal. Outlook: Guide Dale Hines reports: Stripers fair on bucktail jigs; smallmouth bass fair on soft plastics off windy points; all other species slow.
PERRY: 45 degrees, stained, 1 foot low. Outlook: Don and Tom’s Bait and Tackle reports: Crappies fair off the docks and good to very good 9 to 12 feet deep off breaks and over brush lakewide; blue catfish very good (a 35-pounder was caught last week) on cut shad on north end near Ozawkie.
MILFORD: 48 degrees, clear, 2 feet low. Outlook: Wildlife, Parks and Tourism reports: Catfish fair on cut bait near wind-blown shorelines in the upper end; crappies fair on jigs and minnows 10 to 15 feet down over brush piles and off points; smallmouth bass fair on jerk baits off rocky points.
HILLSDALE: 54 degrees, clear, 2 feet low. Outlook: Jayhawk Marina reports: Crappies good (some with good size) on jigs and minnows off the docks and near the dam; walleyes poor to fair on jigs; catfish fair to good on live bait.
LA CYGNE: 50s, clear, normal. Outlook: Linn County Parks reports: Largemouth bass good on soft plastics and spinnerbaits; crappies good on minnows near the dam; catfish fair to good on variety of baits; white bass and wipers fair to good in hot water area.
GLEN ELDER: 40s, clear, 1 foot low. Outlook: Wayne’s Sporting Goods reports: Trout good (some with good size) on dough baits, salmon eggs and nightcrawlers; walleyes fair off the dam.
TUTTLE CREEK: 50 degrees, 2 feet low. Outlook: Wildlife, Parks & Tourism reports: Crappies fair on jigs 10 to 12 feet down along creek channels and steep banks; catfish fair; trout good on commercial baits.
WYANDOTTE: Mid-50s, clear, normal. Outlook: Wyandotte Boat Rental reports: Trout good on variety of baits; crappies good on jigs and minnows; catfish very good in the evening on nightcrawlers; largemouth bass good (but small) on a variety of baits.
Bruce Janssen, bjanssen@kcstar.com
