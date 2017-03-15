Fishing report for March 16

FISHING
Missouri
BULL SHOALS: Low 50s, very clear, 8 feet low. Outlook: 125 Marina reports: Black bass good on topwater lures early and later in the day on jigging spoons and crankbaits in 40 feet of water in the coves. Below the dam: Cotter Trout Dock reports: Trout fair to good (particularly brown trout) on gold hammered spoons and shrimp. Berry Bros. Guide Service reports: Almost no generation; significant wadable water. Trout spotty (catch-and-release area is best) on woolly buggers, prince nymphs, pheasant tails, sowbugs, San Juan worms and midges.
TANEYCOMO: 40s, very clear, midmorning generation. Outlook: Lilleys’ Landing reports: Trout very good on small spinners and jigs (sculpin ginger, sculpin olive and black and brown are best); for bait fishermen: nightcrawlers, pink Power Worms with weighted bobbers and PowerBait (white and rainbow are best); for fly fishermen, V-rib midges, woolly buggers and gray and olive scuds.
NORFORK: 49 degrees, cloudy, 10 feet low. Outlook: Bink’s Guide Service reports: All species slow.
LONGVIEW: 44 degrees, 30-inch water clarity, 2 feet low. Outlook: Longview Marina reports: All species slow.
POMME DE TERRE: 50 degrees, very clear, 1 1/2 foot high. Outlook: Muskie Guide Service reports: All species slow.
LAKE OF THE OZARKS: 55 degrees, very clear, 4 feet low. Outlook: Gier’s Bass Pro reports: Black bass spotty on jigs and spinnerbaits off windy banks; crappies spotty on jigs and minnows at varying depths; catfish good on cut bait in 45 to 50 feet of water.
REED AREA: 40 degrees, clear, 1 foot low. Outlook: Department of Conservation reports: Trout good on PowerBait and jigs; all other species slow.
STOCKTON: 51 degrees, clear, 6 feet low. Outlook: Stockton Lake Guide Service reports: Crappies fair on jigs off secondary points; walleyes good on jerk baits off secondary points.
JACOMO: Mid-40s, slightly stained, normal. Outlook: Forty Woods Bait and Tackle reports: Crappies poor to fair off the docks on small jigs and minnows; white bass fair early and late in the coves on small spoons and jigs.
BLUE SPRINGS: Mid-40s, stained, normal. Outlook: Forty Woods Bait and Tackle reports: Crappies poor to fair on minnows and small jigs off docks; all other species slow.
TABLE ROCK: 52 degrees, very clear, 10 1/2 feet low. Outlook: White River Lodge reports: White bass very good trolling Shad Raps in the King and James river arms; black bass good on 4-inch swim baits off windy banks.
TRUMAN: 47 degrees, clear to stained, normal. Outlook: Guide Bob Bates reports: All species slow.
SMITHVILLE: 42 degrees, clear, 2 feet low. Outlook: Burton’s Bait and Tackle reports: Crappies spotty on jigs off the docks; catfish fair on cut bait and liver in shallow water along the shore and in coves.
Kansas
SHAWNEE MISSION PARK: 47 degrees, murky. Outlook: Johnson County Park and Recreation District reports: Trout poor to fair on PowerBait; crappies and panfish poor to fair; catfish fair; bass and wipers fair on live bait.
KILL CREEK PARK: 46 degrees, murky. Outlook: Johnson County Park and Recreation District reports: Trout fair to good on artificial baits from shore and docks; bass fair to good on soft plastics; walleyes fair to good on cut sunfish; crappies and panfish fair to good; catfish poor to fair.
COFFEY COUNTY: Clear, 2 feet low. Outlook: Coffey County reports: Black bass good; white bass very good; all other species slow.
MELVERN: 48 degrees, clear, 2 feet low. Outlook: Melvern Lake Marina reports: Crappies poor to fair on jigs and minnows off the docks and on the north end of the dam; blue catfish very good on cut shad in Sundance area; channel catfish good on shad and nightcrawlers off the docks; Below the dam: walleyes good on nightcrawlers and jigs.
CLINTON: 49 degrees, very clear, 1 foot low. Outlook: Clinton Marina reports: Crappies fair on jigs in shallows.
POMONA: 46 degrees, clear, 2 feet low. Outlook: Wildlife, Parks & Tourism reports: Crappies fair to good on dark-colored jigs and minnows; all other species slow.
WILSON: 46 degrees, clear, normal. Outlook: Guide Dale Hines reports: All species slow.
PERRY: 40 degrees, stained, 2 feet low. Outlook: Don and Tom’s Bait and Tackle reports: Crappies good off the docks; blue catfish and channel catfish very good on shrimp near K-92 bridge and in Rock Creek.
MILFORD: 42 degrees, clear, 3 feet low. Outlook: Wildlife, Parks and Tourism reports: Catfish fair on cut bait near wind-blown shorelines in the upper end; crappies fair on jigs and minnows 10 to 15 feet down over brush piles and off points.
HILLSDALE: 49 degrees, clear, 2 feet low. Outlook: Jayhawk Marina reports: Crappies fair (but small) on jigs off the docks; all other species slow.
LA CYGNE: 50s, clear, normal. Outlook: Linn County Parks reports: Largemouth bass fair; white bass fair.
GLEN ELDER: 40s, clear, 1 foot low. Outlook: Wayne’s Sporting Goods reports: Crappies spotty on minnows off the docks; white bass fair off the docks and near the causeway; trout good on dough baits, salmon eggs and nightcrawlers.
TUTTLE CREEK: 43 degrees, 2 1/2 feet low. Outlook: Wildlife, Parks & Tourism reports: Crappies fair (some with good size) on 10 to 12 feet down along creek channels and steep banks; catfish fair off windy banks in upper reaches; trout good on commercial baits, salmon eggs, jigs and spinners.
WYANDOTTE: 48 degrees, clear, normal. Outlook: Wyandotte Boat Rental reports: Trout very good on variety of baits; crappies fair to good on jigs and minnows; catfish very good in the evening on nightcrawlers.
EL DORADO: 40s, clear, 1 foot high. Outlook: Wildlife, Parks & Tourism reports: Wipers fair (but good sized) on crankbaits off points; crappies fair to good on jigs and minnows 15 to 20 feet down along channel edges and near brush; blue catfish fair on cut shad on flats and off windy points; walleyes fair (fish are staging); trout good on small jigs, spoons, and spinners, also PowerBait and cheese.
Bruce Janssen, bjanssen@kcstar.com
