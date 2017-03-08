Fishing report for March 9

1:20 Arkansas student juggles for police after traffic stop Pause

1:16 Little Yorkie named Lucy picks toy that's larger than herself

1:24 Last video of bus before train wreck

0:39 NTSB, MDOT investigate fatal wreck

1:06 Statue of Liberty's lights go out

1:23 Your dog's memory may be more 'human' than you thought

1:18 Family of KC murder victim seek help from community in identifying killer

12:41 Big 12 men's basketball championship preview

2:12 Recent off-court events involving KU basketball team and McCarthy Hall