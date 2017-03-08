Fishing report for March 9

FISHING
Missouri
BULL SHOALS: Low 50s, very clear, 8 feet low. Outlook: 125 Marina reports: Black bass good on topwater lures early and later in the day on jigging spoons and crankbaits in 40 feet of water in the coves. Below the dam: Cotter Trout Dock reports: Trout good (particularly brown trout) on small spoons, shrimp and fluorescent yellow eggs. Berry Bros. Guide Service reports: Little generation; significant wadable water. Trout spotty (catch-and-release area is best) on woolly buggers, prince nymphs, pheasant tails, sowbugs, San Juan worms and midges.
TANEYCOMO: 40s, very clear, little generation. Outlook: Lilleys’ Landing reports: Small spinners and jigs (sculpin ginger, sculpin olive, and black and brown are best); for bait fishermen: nightcrawlers, pink Power Worms and PowerBait (white and rainbow are best); for fly fishermen, V-rib midges, woolly buggers and gray and olive scuds.
NORFORK: 56 degrees, cloudy, 8 feet low. Outlook: Bink’s Guide Service reports: Stripers good on spoons and live bait as far down as 35 feet in back of creeks; black bass good on stick baits and jerk baits in shallow water in creeks; crappies good on jigs and minnows in 20 feet of water; walleyes good on stick baits in shallow water in creeks (fish are spawning).
LONGVIEW: 44 degrees, 30-inch water clarity, 2 feet low. Outlook: Longview Marina reports: Crappies good (some with good size) off the docks on jigs and minnows and jigs and Bobby Garland soft plastics; white bass fair (but small) on jigs and jigs and minnows; black bass fair (two 17-inch fish were caught this week) on jigs off the docks.
POMME DE TERRE: 50 degrees, very clear, 1 1/2 foot high. Outlook: Muskie Guide Service reports: Black bass fair on jerkbaits and Alabama rigs in shallow water and spinner baits in upper reaches; crappies fair (some with good size in upper reaches of lake) on jigs and minnows; muskies fair on jerk baits in shallows.
LAKE OF THE OZARKS: 55 degrees, very clear, 4 feet low. Outlook: Gier’s Bass Pro reports: Black bass fair on jigs and spinnerbaits off windy banks; crappies spotty on jigs and minnows at varying depths; catfish good on cut bait in 45 to 50 feet of water.
REED AREA: 50 degrees, clear, 1 foot low. Outlook: Department of Conservation reports: Trout fair on PowerBait and jigs; all other species slow.
STOCKTON: 52 degrees, clear, 6 feet low. Outlook: Stockton Lake Guide Service reports: Crappies fair in creek channels on jigs and minnows in 2 to 5 feet of water; bass fair on jigs off secondary points; white bass very good on white jigs in shallow water in creeks.
JACOMO: Mid-40s, stained, normal. Outlook: Forty Woods Bait and Tackle reports: Crappies fair early off the docks on small jigs and minnows; white bass fair early and late in the coves on small spoons and minnows; black bass fair on swimbaits or minnows under cover and near drop-offs.
BLUE SPRINGS: Mid-40s, stained, normal. Outlook: Forty Woods Bait and Tackle reports: Crappies poor to fair on minnows and small jigs; bluegills poor to fair on wax worms and crickets; black bass poor to fair on swimbaits and shad-like baits near drop-offs and structure; all other species slow.
TABLE ROCK: 56 degrees, very clear, 10 1/2 feet low. Outlook: White River Lodge reports: White bass very good trolling Shad Raps in the King and James river arms; black bass good on 4-inch swim baits off windy banks.
TRUMAN: 50s, clear to stained, normal. Outlook: Cody’s Guide Service reports: Catfish good on cut shad in 4 to 12 feet of water near ledges and on flats; crappies good on jigs and minnows. Below the dam: walleyes, crappies and white bass good on jigs.
SMITHVILLE: 45 degrees, clear, 2 feet low. Outlook: Burton’s Bait and Tackle reports: Crappies good on jigs over brush piles 20 to 25 feet down (area from Highway W bridge to Sailboat Cove has been best); catfish good on cut bait in shallow water along the shore and in coves.
Kansas
SHAWNEE MISSION PARK: 48 degrees, murky. Outlook: Johnson County Park and Recreation District reports: Trout fair on PowerBait.
KILL CREEK PARK: 48 degrees, murky. Outlook: Johnson County Park and Recreation District reports: Trout good on artificial baits from shore and docks; bass fair on jigs; walleyes fair on cut sunfish.
COFFEY COUNTY: Clear, 2 feet low. Outlook: Coffey County reports: High winds limiting access.
MELVERN: 44 degrees, clear, 2 feet low. Outlook: Melvern Lake Marina reports: Crappies fair on jigs and minnows off the docks and on the south shore and over brush piles; blue catfish very good on cut shad in Sundance area; channel catfish good on shad and nightcrawlers off the docks; Below the dam: walleyes good on nightcrawlers and jigs.
CLINTON: 43 degrees, very clear, 1 foot low. Outlook: Clinton Marina reports: Crappies good (but small) on jigs in shallows.
POMONA: 46 degrees, clear, 2 feet low. Outlook: Don and Tom’s Bait and Tackle reports: Catfish very good on shad entrails on mud flats.
WILSON: 45 degrees, clear, normal. Outlook: Guide Dale Hines reports: All species slow.
PERRY: 40 degrees, stained, 2 feet low. Outlook: Don and Tom’s Bait and Tackle reports: Crappies good off the docks; blue catfish and channel catfish very good on shrimp near K-92 bridge. High winds limiting access. Below the dam: Saugers and crappies fair.
MILFORD: 46 degrees, clear, 3 feet low. Outlook: Wildlife, Parks and Tourism reports: Catfish good on cut bait near wind-blown shorelines in the upper end; crappies fair on jigs and minnows 10 to 15 feet down over brush piles.
HILLSDALE: 49 degrees, clear, 2 feet low. Outlook: Jayhawk Marina reports: Crappies good on jigs off the docks; all other species slow.
LA CYGNE: 50s, clear, normal. Outlook: Linn County Parks reports: Largemouth bass fair to good. High winds limiting access.
GLEN ELDER: 30s, clear, 1 foot low. Outlook: Wayne’s Sporting Goods reports: Crappies spotty on minnows off the docks; white bass fair off the docks and near the causeway; trout good on dough baits, salmon eggs and nightcrawlers.
WYANDOTTE: Low 50s, clear, full pool. Outlook: Wyandotte Boat Rental reports: Trout very good on variety of baits; crappies good on jigs and minnows; catfish good in the evening on nightcrawlers and liver.
EL DORADO: 40s, clear, 1 foot high. Outlook: Wildlife, Parks & Tourism reports: Crappies fair to good on jigs and minnows 15 to 20 feet down along channel edges and near brush; blue catfish fair on cut shad on flats and off points; trout good on small jigs, spoons, and spinners, also PowerBait and cheese.
Bruce Janssen, bjanssen@kcstar.com
