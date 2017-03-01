Fishing report for March 2

FISHING
Missouri
BULL SHOALS: Low 50s, very clear, 8 feet low. Outlook: 125 Marina reports: Black bass good on topwater lures early and later in the day on jigging spoons and crankbaits in 40 feet of water in the coves. Below the dam: Cotter Trout Dock reports: Trout good to very good (particularly brown trout) on sculpins, blue/silver Thomas Buoyant spoons and copper-colored Thomas Colorado spoons. Berry Bros. Guide Service reports: Little generation; much more wadable water. Trout spotty (catch-and-release area is best) on woolly buggers, prince nymphs, pheasant tails, sowbugs, San Juan worms and midges.
TANEYCOMO: 40s, very clear, little generation. Outlook: Lilleys’ Landing reports: Trout good on 3/32 - and 1/16 -ounce jigs (sculpin ginger, sculpin olive, and black and brown are best); for bait fishermen: minnows, nightcrawlers, pink Power Worms and PowerBait (pink color combos are best); for fly fishermen, V-rib midges, red cracklebacks, and gray and olive scuds.
NORFORK: 56 degrees, stained, 7 feet low. Outlook: Bink’s Guide Service reports: Stripers good on stick baits 6 feet down in back of creeks; black bass good on stick baits in 4 to 6 feet of water; crappies good on jigs and minnows and 1/8 -ounce Bink’s spoons in 20 feet of water over Corps of Engineers brush piles; walleyes good on stick baits (fish are in prespawn phase).
LONGVIEW: 46 degrees, 30-inch water clarity, 2 feet low. Outlook: Longview Marina reports: Crappies good (a 14-inch fish was caught this week) off the docks on jigs and Bobby Garland soft plastics; white bass fair on windy days on jigs and Bobby Garland soft plastics.
POMME DE TERRE: 49 degrees, very clear, 1 foot high. Outlook: Muskie Guide Service reports: Black bass fair on jerkbaits and Alabama rigs in shallow water; crappies fair (some with good size) on jigs and minnows over brush piles; walleyes fair on jerkbaits in 5 feet of water.
LAKE OF THE OZARKS: Upper 40s, very clear, 5 feet low. Outlook: Gier’s Bass Pro reports: Black bass fair on jerkbaits and small jigs off windy chunk rock points; crappies spotty on jerkbaits, jigs and minnows around docks and lakewide; catfish good on cut bait drifting on the flats in 50 feet of water.
REED AREA: 44 degrees, clear, 1 foot low. Outlook: Department of Conservation reports: Crappies fair on tube jigs and minnows near brush piles; trout fair on PowerBait and jigs; all other species slow.
STOCKTON: 51 degrees, clear, 6 feet low. Outlook: Stockton Lake Guide Service reports: Crappies excellent in creek channels on jigs in 2 to 4 feet of water; walleyes good on jerkbaits off main-lake points; white bass very good in creeks in spawning areas.
JACOMO: Low 40s, slightly stained, normal. Outlook: Forty Woods Bait and Tackle reports: Crappies fair off the docks on small jigs and minnows; white bass fair in the coves on small spoons and minnows; black bass poor to fair on swimbaits around structure.
BLUE SPRINGS: Low 40s, clear to slightly stained, normal. Outlook: Forty Woods Bait and Tackle reports: Crappies fair on minnows over main-lake brush piles and on small jigs off the docks; white bass and hybrids poor to fair on silver spoons near blowhole; bluegills poor to fair on wax worms in rocky areas; black bass poor to fair on swimbaits and large minnows near drop-offs and structure.
TABLE ROCK: 52 degrees, very clear, 10 1/2 feet low. Outlook: White River Lodge reports: Crappies fair trolling Road Runners in 10 to 12 feet of water in the Long Creek arm; white bass fair trolling Road Runners in 10 to 20 feet of water in the James River arm; black bass fair on small swim baits off windy banks.
TRUMAN: Upper 40s to mid-50s, clear to stained, normal. Outlook: Guide Bob Bates reports: Crappies fair to good on warmer days halfway back in creeks (particularly above the Bucksaw area) in 1 to 3 feet of water on 1/4 -ounce Swarm jigs (chartreuse color combos are best); white bass (mostly small) continue to move into creeks. Cody’s Guide Service reports: Catfish good on cut shad in 12 to 20 feet of water; walleyes very good on jigs and nightcrawlers below the dam.
SMITHVILLE: 45 degrees, clear, 2 feet low. Outlook: Burton’s Bait and Tackle reports: Crappies good on jigs over brush piles 20 to 25 feet down (area from Highway W bridge to Sailboat Cove has been best); catfish good on cut bait in shallow water along the shore and in coves.
Kansas
SHAWNEE MISSION PARK: 47 degrees, murky. Outlook: Johnson County Park and Recreation District reports: Trout fair (some limits being reported) on variety of baits; catfish poor to fair on liver; all other species slow.
KILL CREEK PARK: 47 degrees, murky. Outlook: Johnson County Park and Recreation District reports: Trout good on artificial baits from shore and docks; all other species slow.
COFFEY COUNTY: Clear, 2 feet low. Outlook: Coffey County reports: Black bass good; white bass good; all other species slow; high winds limiting access.
MELVERN: 42 degrees, clear, 2 feet low. Outlook: Melvern Lake Marina reports: Crappies fair on jigs and minnows 15 feet down off the docks; blue catfish very good on cut shad in Sundance area; channel catfish good on cut shad and nightcrawlers; white bass fair off the face of the dam.
CLINTON: 43 degrees, very clear, 1 foot low. Outlook: Clinton Marina reports: Crappies fair (but small) on jigs 12 to 15 feet off docks; largemouth bass fair lakewide.
POMONA: 40 degrees, clear, 2 feet low. Outlook: Wildlife, Parks & Tourism reports: Crappies fair to good (some with good size) on dark-colored jigs and minnows; all other species slow.
WILSON: Low 40s, clear, normal. Outlook: Knotheads Baitshop reports: White bass and stripers fair on the west end; all other species slow.
PERRY: 38 degrees, stained, 2 feet low. Outlook: Don and Tom’s Bait and Tackle reports: Crappies good (some with good size) on jigs in 6 to 16 feet of water over breaks and brush piles lakewide and off the docks; blue catfish and channel catfish very good on shad entrails near K-92 bridge. Below the dam: Crappies good on jigs.
MILFORD: 41 degrees, clear, 3 feet low. Outlook: Guide Vic Oertle reports: Below the dam: hybrids, white bass and walleyes fair.
HILLSDALE: 47 degrees, clear, 2 feet low. Outlook: Jayhawk Marina reports: Crappies good on jigs off the docks; white bass fair on jigs off docks; all other species slow.
LA CYGNE: 50s, clear, normal. Outlook: Linn County Parks reports: Largemouth bass good (a 5-pounder and a 7-pounder were caught this week) on crankbaits.
GLEN ELDER: 30s, clear, 1 foot low. Outlook: Wayne’s Sporting Goods reports: Crappies good on minnows and slab spoons off the docks; white bass fair off the docks and near the causeway; smallmouth bass fair (but small) off the riprap; trout good on dough baits, salmon eggs and nightcrawlers.
TUTTLE CREEK: 43 degrees, clear, 2 1/2 feet low. Outlook: Guide Vic Oertle reports: Crappies good (some with good size) on jigs and minnows 20 feet down. Note: Boat dock facilities are extremely limited.
WYANDOTTE: 47, clear, full pool. Outlook: Wyandotte Boat Rental reports: Trout stocking to be completed Thursday; lake will reopen at 6 a.m. Saturday.
Bruce Janssen, bjanssen@kcstar.com
