Fishing report for Feb. 23

3:29 Robert Hester Jr. and the FBI: A timeline Pause

3:05 Tillerson: the 'utmost mission' is defeating ISIS

6:27 Woman does cartwheels for cops during a sobriety test

1:41 Mitch McConnell greeted by boos, chants as he arrives at luncheon

1:32 Manatee-Sarasota medicial community pushes for more adolescents to get vaccinated against HPV

1:04 Protesters gather before McConnell speaks in Lawrenceburg

1:02 Argument breaks out after McConnell speaks in Lawrenceburg

5:21 Retracing the fatal route driven by Yordano Ventura before his Jeep crash

1:28 Sam Brownback says he's willing to talk about tax policy