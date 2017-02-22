Fishing report for Feb. 23

FISHING
Missouri
BULL SHOALS: Low 50s, very clear, 8 feet low. Outlook: 125 Marina reports: Black bass good on topwater lures early and later in the day on jigging spoons and crankbaits in 40 feet of water in the coves. Below the dam: Cotter Trout Dock reports: Trout fair to good on jigs, 5-inch Rogues, Thomas Colorado spoons and Little Cleos; for bait fishermen, PowerBait and shrimp.
TANEYCOMO: 40s, very clear, little generation. Outlook: Lilleys’ Landing reports: Trout good on 3/32 - and 1/16 -ounce jigs (sculpin ginger, sculpin olive, and black and brown are best), and pink Power Worms; for fly fisherman, midges, cracklebacks and gray scuds.
NORFORK: 54 degrees, milky, 7 feet low. Outlook: Bink’s Guide Service reports: Stripers good on 1/4 -ounce Bink’s spoons 35 feet down on the bottom; black bass good on 1/4 -ounce spoons in 5 to 10 feet of water; crappies good on 1/8 -ounce Bink’s spoons in 25 feet of water over Corps of Engineers brush piles; white bass have begun moving into creeks.
LONGVIEW: 45 degrees, 24-inch water clarity, normal. Outlook: Longview Marina reports: Black bass fair to good on suspended jerk baits; crappies fair to good (but small) off the docks on jigs and Bobby Garland soft plastics, and jigs and minnows; white bass fair on jigs and Bobby Garland soft plastics.
POMME DE TERRE: 47 degrees, very clear, 2 feet high. Outlook: Muskie Guide Service reports: Black bass good on jerk baits in 15 feet of water; crappies good on jigs and minnows over brush piles (upper reaches of lake are producing good-sized fish).
LAKE OF THE OZARKS: 43 degrees, clear, normal. Outlook: Gier’s Bass Pro reports: Black bass fair to good on jerk baits off windy points; crappies spotty on jigs or minnows 8 to 15 feet down in 25 feet of water around docks; catfish good on cut bait on the flats in 50 feet of water.
REED AREA: 45 degrees, clear, 1/2 foot low. Outlook: Department of Conservation reports: Crappies fair on tube jigs and minnows near brush piles; trout good on PowerBait and jigs; all other species slow.
STOCKTON: 40 degrees, clear, 5 1/2 feet low. Outlook: Stockton Lake Guide Service reports: Crappies good 20 to 30 feet down under shad schools; black bass fair on jerk baits 10 to 15 feet down off chunk rock banks; walleyes fair late in the day on jerk baits off rocky points.
JACOMO: Low 40s, clear, normal. Outlook: Forty Woods Bait and Tackle reports: Crappies fair off the docks on jigs and minnows; white bass fair off the docks and near the dam on small spoons and jigs.
BLUE SPRINGS: Low 40s, clear, normal. Outlook: Forty Woods Bait and Tackle reports: Crappies fair off the docks on jigs; white bass and hybrids fair near shad on minnows, jigs and spoons.
TABLE ROCK: 55 degrees, very clear, 8 1/2 feet low. Outlook: White River Lodge reports: Crappies fair trolling Road Runners in 10 to 12 feet of water in the Long Creek arm; white bass fair trolling Road Runners in 10 to 20 feet of water in the James River arm; black bass fair on small swim baits off windy banks.
TRUMAN: Upper 40s to mid-50s, clear to stained, normal. Outlook: Guide Bob Bates reports: Crappies fair to good halfway back in creeks in 3 feet of water on jigs (chartreuse color combos are best); white bass are moving into creeks in upper end.
SMITHVILLE: 45 degrees, clear, 2 feet low. Outlook: Burton’s Bait and Tackle reports: Crappies good on jigs over brush piles 20 to 25 feet down (area from Highway W bridge to Sailboat Cove has been best); catfish good on cut bait in shallow water along the shore and in coves.
Kansas
SHAWNEE MISSION PARK: 40s, murky. Outlook: Johnson County Park and Recreation District reports: 3,800 pounds of trout were scheduled to be stocked Wednesday; season opens at 8 a.m. Saturday.
KILL CREEK PARK: 40s, murky. Outlook: Johnson County Park and Recreation District reports: 1,600 pounds of trout were scheduled to be stocked Wednesday; season opens at 8 a.m. Saturday.
COFFEY COUNTY: 64 degrees at hot-water outlet, clear, 1 foot low. Outlook: Coffey County reports: Black bass good; white bass good; all other species slow.
MELVERN: 42 degrees, clear, 2 feet low. Outlook: Melvern Lake Marina reports: All species slow.
CLINTON: 36 degrees, very clear, 1 foot low. Outlook: Clinton Marina reports: Crappies fair (but small) on jigs off docks and on jigs in 20 to 30 feet of water lakewide.
POMONA: 40 degrees, clear, 2 feet low. Outlook: Wildlife, Parks & Tourism reports: Crappies fair to good (some with good size) on dark-colored jigs and minnows; all other species slow.
WILSON: Low 40s, clear, normal. Outlook: Knotheads Baitshop reports: White bass and stripers fair dead sticking in 20 feet of water; all other species slow.
PERRY: 34 degrees, clear, 2 feet low. Outlook: Don and Tom’s Bait and Tackle reports: Crappies good on jigs over breaks and brush piles lakewide and off the docks; blue catfish good (some with good size) on shad entrails near K-92 bridge.
MILFORD: 39 degrees, clear, 3 feet low. Outlook: Don and Tom’s Bait and Tackle reports: Blue catfish good (many with good size) south of Wakefield Bridge. Guide Vic Oertle reports: Below the dam: hybrids, white bass and walleyes fair.
HILLSDALE: 46 degrees, clear, 2 feet low. Outlook: Jayhawk Marina reports: Crappies good on jigs off the docks; white bass fair on jigs off docks; all other species slow.
LA CYGNE: 53 degrees at hot-water outlet, clear, normal. Outlook: Linn County Parks reports: Largemouth bass good (two 10-pounders and a 7-pounder were caught over the weekend) on crankbaits, white bass and crappies fair.
GLEN ELDER: 30s, clear, 1 foot low. Outlook: Wayne’s Sporting Goods reports: Crappies good on minnows and slab spoons off the docks; white bass fair along the dam.
TUTTLE CREEK: 40 degrees, clear, 3 feet low. Outlook: Guide Vic Oertle reports: Crappies good (some with good size) on jigs and minnows 20 feet down. Note: Boat dock facilities are extremely limited.
WYANDOTTE: 40s, clear, full pool. Outlook: Wyandotte County Parks and Recreation reports: Trout stocking will be completed March 2; lake will reopen March 4.
Bruce Janssen, bjanssen@kcstar.com
