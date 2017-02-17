Kansas fishing, hunting license sales stopped for a few days

1:17 White House: Updates to immigration ban to allow permanent residents into U.S. without waiver Pause

1:13 White House: Mexico border wall could be funded by tax on imports

2:17 Dance helps D'Iberville boy overcome ADHD

3:47 Cerner Innovations campus names road after pioneering woman programer

3:24 Go figure immigration laws: Most people haven't a clue

2:30 Philadelphia dads wear tutus for a special Valentine's Day dance class

0:50 Royals Alex Gordon gets chance to play center field

3:03 Rusty Kuntz on new Royal Jorge Soler: 'He's a coach's dream'

1:37 Trump wants to speed up NAFTA renegotiation