Fishing and hunting report for Feb. 9

FISHING
Missouri
BULL SHOALS: Low 50s, very clear, 10 feet low. Outlook: 125 Marina reports: Black bass good on topwater lures early and later in the day on jigging spoons in 4 to 5 feet of water. Below the dam: John Berry of Berry Bros. Guide Service reports: More periods of wadable water. Trout spotty — with the hot spot being the catch and release area — on olive wooly buggers, prince nymphs, Y2Ks, pheasant tails, San Juan worms, sow bugs and midges. Double fly nymph rigs (a hare and copper nymph with a ruby midge suspended below is a favorite) have been very effective.
TANEYCOMO: 40s, very clear, little generation. Outlook: River Run Outfitters reports: Trout fair on rubys, hare’s ear nymphs and tiger tails. Lilleys’ Landing reports: Trout good on jigs (golden, ginger, olive, and black and brown have been best), minnows, PowerBait, nightcrawlers and pink Power Worms under a float.
NORFORK: 48 degrees, slightly stained, 10 feet low. Outlook: Bink’s Guide Service reports: Black bass very good 45 to 48 feet down on 1/4 -ounce Bink’s spoons off the bluffs; stripers good on live bait and on 1-ounce Bink’s spoons 60 to 70 feet down; all other species slow.
LONGVIEW: 37 degrees, 36-inch water clarity, normal. Outlook: Longview Marina reports: Crappies fair (but small) 25 feet down off the docks on jigs and Kastmasters.
POMME DE TERRE: 43 degrees, clear, 2 feet high. Outlook: Muskie Guide Service reports: Crappies good (some with good size) on jerk baits and on jigs and minnows over brush piles; all other species slow.
LAKE OF THE OZARKS: 41 degrees, clear, 4 feet low. Outlook: Gier’s Bass Pro reports: Black bass spotty on small jigs and jerk baits 15 feet down off main-lake and secondary points; crappies spotty on jigs and minnows 10 feet down around docks and 20 feet down over main-lake brush piles; catfish good on cut bait on the flats.
REED AREA: 39 degrees, clear, full pool. Outlook: Department of Conservation reports: Crappies fair on tube jigs and minnows near brush piles; all other species slow.
STOCKTON: 39 degrees, clear, 5 feet low. Outlook: Stockton Lake Guide Service reports: Crappies good to very good 23 to 30 feet down under shad schools; black bass fair to good on jerk baits 10 to 15 feet down off chunk rock banks; walleyes fair on jerk baits off rocky points.
JACOMO: 40s, clear, normal. Outlook: Forty Woods Bait and Tackle reports: Crappies fair off the docks on small Bobby Garland jigs tipped with PowerBait or Gulp bait; white bass fair off the docks (including new dock near the dam) on small minnows, small spoons and glow jigs; walleyes poor to fair.
BLUE SPRINGS: 42 degrees, clear, normal. Outlook: Forty Woods Bait and Tackle reports: Crappies spotty but improving off the docks on small jigs, minnows and spoons; white bass and hybrids spotty but improving on small minnows, jigs and spoons.
TABLE ROCK: 50 degrees, very clear, 10 feet low. Outlook: White River Lodge reports: Smallmouth bass good on RkCrawlers and jerk baits in 15 feet of water; crappies poor to fair in river arms.
TRUMAN: 39 degrees, clear to stained, 1 foot high. Outlook: Guide Bob Bates reports: Crappies good off the bluffs 18 to 22 feet down on 1/4 ounce Swarm jigs (chartreuse color combos are best).
SMITHVILLE: 32 degrees, clear, normal. Outlook: Camp Branch Marina reports: Crappies spotty off the docks and lakewide; all other species slow.
Kansas
COFFEY COUNTY: 64 degrees at hot-water outlet, clear, 1 1/2 feet low. Outlook: Coffey County reports: Black bass fair to good; white bass fair; all other species slow. High winds have curtailed access.
MELVERN: 37 degrees, clear, 2 feet low. Outlook: Melvern Lake Marina reports: Crappies fair lakewide but poor off docks; all other species slow.
CLINTON: 33 degrees, clear, 1 foot low. Outlook: Clinton Marina reports: Crappies poor to fair on jigs in 10 to 12 feet of water.
POMONA: 40 degrees, clear, 2 feet low. Outlook: Wildlife, Parks & Tourism reports: All species slow.
PERRY: 33 degrees, clear, 2 feet low. Outlook: Don and Tom’s Bait and Tackle reports: Crappies fair to good on jigs (yellow and chartreuse are best) 15 to 20 feet down over breaks and brush piles lakewide and off the docks; saugers fair over brush piles.
MILFORD: 37 degrees, clear, 3 feet low. Outlook: Guide Vic Oertle reports: Below the dam: hybrids, white bass and walleyes fair.
HILLSDALE: 44 degrees, clear, 1 1/2 feet low. Outlook: Jayhawk Marina reports: Crappies fair on jigs off the docks; white bass fair on jigs off docks; all other species slow.
LA CYGNE: 60s at hot-water outlet, clear, normal. Outlook: Linn County Parks reports: Largemouth bass good (a 5-pounder was caught this week); crappies fair near the dam; all other species slow.
GLEN ELDER: 30s, clear, 1 foot low. Outlook: Wayne’s Sporting Goods reports: Crappies and white bass fair on minnows and slab spoons off the docks.
TUTTLE CREEK: 35 degrees, clear, 3 feet low. Outlook: Guide Vic Oertle reports: All species slow.
HUNTING
Kansas
CHEYENNE BOTTOMS: At last report, 75,000 to 150,000 geese, mostly snow geese.
MARAIS DES CYGNES: No recent reports.
NEOSHO: No recent reports.
PERRY: No recent reports.
TUTTLE CREEK: No recent reports.
MILFORD: No recent reports.
QUIVIRA: At last report, 6,010 geese.
MELVERN: 600 to 800 geese.
