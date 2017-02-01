Fishing and hunting report for Feb. 2

FISHING
Missouri
BULL SHOALS: 49 degrees, very clear, 9 feet low. Outlook: Guide Del Colvin reports: Black bass fair to good on Wiggle Warts and RkCrawlers in 7 feet of water along windy shorelines and on jigs around docks and in the backs of creeks, also on spoons in creeks and in the main-lake channel in 40 to 50 feet of water. Below the dam: John Berry of Berry Bros. Guide Service reports: The catch-and-release section has reopened. Wadable water mixed with periods of moderate generation. Trout good near Rim Shoals (but otherwise spotty) on olive wooly buggers, prince nymphs, Y2Ks, pheasant tails, San Juan worms, sow bugs and midges. Double fly nymph rigs (a hare and copper nymph with a ruby midge suspended below is a favorite) have been very effective.
TANEYCOMO: 40s, very clear, generation unpredictable. Outlook: River Run Outfitters reports: Trout fair on ruby 2s, rubys and tiger tails.
NORFORK: 46 degrees, stained, 4 feet low. Outlook: Bink’s Guide Service reports: Black bass good 30 feet down on small grubs and 4-inch plastic worms 35 feet down off bluffs; stripers good on live bait and on Bink’s spoons 40 to 50 feet down around the U.S. 62 bridge; crappies good 30 feet down in brush piles.
LONGVIEW: 36 degrees, 36-inch water clarity, normal. Outlook: Longview Marina reports: Crappies fair to good off the docks on jigs.
POMME DE TERRE: 45 degrees, very clear, 2 feet high. Outlook: Muskie Guide Service reports: Crappies good on jigs and minnows near Hickory Ridge Highway 83 Marina; all other species slow.
LAKE OF THE OZARKS: 40 degrees, clear, 3 feet low. Outlook: Gier’s Bass Pro reports: Black bass fair to good on small jigs and and jerk baits 15 feet down off main-lake and secondary points; crappies fair to good on jigs and minnows 10 feet down around docks and 20 feet down over main-lake brush piles.
REED AREA: 37 degrees, clear, full pool. Outlook: Department of Conservation reports: Crappies fair on tube jigs and minnows near brush piles; all other species slow.
STOCKTON: 39 degrees, clear, 5 feet low. Outlook: Stockton Lake Guide Service reports: Crappies and walleyes fair to good in 20 to 25 feet of water off bluffs and in coves under shad schools; black bass fair to good on stickbaits off chunk rock banks in 6 to 16 feet of water.
JACOMO: 40s, clear, normal. Outlook: Forty Woods Bait and Tackle reports: Crappies fair off the docks 12 to 17 feet down on small shiners, crappie jigs and ice jigs; white bass fair off the docks on ice jigs and shiners.
BLUE SPRINGS: 40s, clear, normal. Outlook: Forty Woods Bait and Tackle reports: Crappies fair off the docks and lakewide on shiners and ice jigs; white bass and hybrids fair on small shiners, jigs and spoons.
TABLE ROCK: 47 degrees, clear, 10 feet low. Outlook: Guide Pete Wenners reports: Black bass fair to good on Alabama rigs 5 to 20 feet down off bluff banks.
TRUMAN: 40 degrees, clear to stained, 1 foot high. Outlook: Guide Bob Bates reports: Crappies good lakewide (a 14 1/2 -inch fish was caught this week) 12 to 15 feet down on 1/4 ounce Swarm jigs; blue catfish fair to good on shad.
SMITHVILLE: 38 degrees, clear, normal. Outlook: Camp Branch Marina reports: All species slow.
Kansas
COFFEY COUNTY: 64 degrees at hot-water outlet, clear, 1 1/2 feet low. Outlook: Coffey County reports: Black bass and white bass fair; all other species slow. High winds have curtailed access.
MELVERN: 36 degrees, clear, 1 1/2 feet low. Outlook: Melvern Lake Marina reports: All species slow.
CLINTON: 33 degrees, clear, 1 foot low. Outlook: Clinton Marina reports: Crappies poor to fair on jigs in 10 to 12 feet of water.
POMONA: 40 degrees, clear, 1 foot low. Outlook: Wildlife, Parks & Tourism reports: All species slow.
PERRY: 34 degrees, clear, 2 feet low. Outlook: Don and Tom’s Bait and Tackle reports: Crappies fair to good on jigs 17 to 20 feet down over breaks and brush piles lakewide and off the docks.
MILFORD: 38 degrees, clear, 3 feet low. Outlook: Guide Vic Oertle reports: Below the dam: hybrids, white bass and walleyes fair.
HILLSDALE: 42 degrees, clear, 1 foot low. Outlook: Jayhawk Marina reports: Crappies slow to fair (but small) on jigs off the docks and fair to good on jigs lakewide over brush piles; white bass fair on jigs; all other species slow.
LA CYGNE: 60s at hot-water outlet, clear, normal. Outlook: Linn County Parks reports: Largemouth bass good (a 4- and a 5-pounder were caught this week); wipers and white bass fair; all other species slow.
GLEN ELDER: 30s, clear, normal. Outlook: Wayne’s Sporting Goods reports: Crappies and white bass fair on minnows and slab spoons off the docks and west of the causeway.
TUTTLE CREEK: 36 degrees, clear, 3 feet low. Outlook: Guide Vic Oertle reports: All species slow.
EL DORADO: 40s, clear, normal. Outlook: Wildlife, Parks & Tourism reports: Crappies fair to good on jigs and minnows 10 to 20 feet down along channel edges and near brush; all other species slow.
HUNTING
Missouri
BOB BROWN: Few light geese.
NODAWAY VALLEY: 10,000 light geese.
LOESS BLUFFS: 154,848 geese, mostly snow geese.
MONTROSE: 111 light geese.
FOUR RIVERS: No light geese.
SCHELL-OSAGE: Few light geese.
GRAND PASS: No light geese.
FOUNTAIN GROVE: 7,000 light geese.
SWAN LAKE: At last report, 790 Canada geese.
Kansas
CHEYENNE BOTTOMS: 75,000 to 150,000 geese, mostly snow geese.
MARAIS DES CYGNES: No recent reports.
NEOSHO: 2,300 geese, mostly Canada geese.
PERRY: No recent reports.
TUTTLE CREEK: No recent reports.
MILFORD: No recent reports.
QUIVIRA: 6,010 geese.
MELVERN: Numbers vary widely from day to day.
Bruce Janssen, bjanssen@kcstar.com
