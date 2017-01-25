Fishing and hunting report for Jan. 26

FISHING
Missouri
BULL SHOALS: 49 degrees, very clear, 10 feet low. Outlook: Guide Del Colvin reports: Black bass fair to good on Wiggle Warts and RkCrawlers in 7 feet of water along windy shorelines and on jigs around docks and in the backs of creeks, also on spoons in creeks and in the main-lake channel in 40 to 50 feet of water. Below the dam: John Berry of Berry Bros. Guide Service reports: Wadable water mixed with periods of moderate generation. Trout good near Wildcat Shoals (but otherwise spotty) on olive wooly buggers, prince nymphs, Y2Ks, pheasant tails, San Juan worms, sow bugs and midges. Double fly nymph rigs have been very effective. For big trout, try large, articulated streamers near the banks with heavy, sink-tip line.
TANEYCOMO: 40s, very clear, generation erratic. Outlook: River Run Outfitters reports: Trout fair on ruby 2s, egg patterns and holographic green cracklebacks.
NORFORK: 46 degrees, stained, 4 feet low. Outlook: Bink’s Guide Service reports: Black bass good 30 feet down on small grubs and 4-inch plastic worms 35 feet down off bluffs; stripers good on live bait and on Bink’s spoons 50 to 60 feet down; crappies good 30 feet down in brush piles.
LONGVIEW: 36 degrees, 36-inch water clarity, normal. Outlook: Longview Marina reports: Crappies fair to good off the docks on jigs.
POMME DE TERRE: 45 degrees, very clear, 2 feet high. Outlook: Muskie Guide Service reports: Crappies good on jigs and minnows near Hickory Ridge Highway 83 Marina; all other species slow.
LAKE OF THE OZARKS: 40 degrees, clear, 3 feet low. Outlook: Gier’s Bass Pro reports: Black bass fair to good on small jigs and and jerk baits 15 feet down off main-lake and secondary points; crappies fair to good on jigs and minnows 10 feet down around docks and 20 feet down over main-lake brush piles.
REED AREA: 36 degrees, clear, full pool. Outlook: Department of Conservation reports: Crappies fair on tube jigs and minnows near brush piles; trout fair on PowerBait and jigs; all other species slow.
STOCKTON: 39 degrees, clear, 5 feet low. Outlook: Stockton Lake Guide Service reports: Crappies and walleyes fair to good in 20 to 25 feet of water off bluffs and in coves under shad schools; black bass fair to good on stickbaits off chunk rock banks in 6 to 16 feet of water.
JACOMO: 40s, clear, normal. Outlook: Forty Woods Bait and Tackle reports: Crappies fair off the docks on wax worms and ice jigs; white bass poor to fair off the dock by the dam on ice jigs and wax worms, and on small shiners.
BLUE SPRINGS: 40s, clear, normal. Outlook: Forty Woods Bait and Tackle reports: Crappies fair off the docks on wax worms and ice jigs, poor on shiners; white bass poor to fair on small jigs and spoons around docks.
TABLE ROCK: 47 degrees, clear, 8 feet low. Outlook: Guide Pete Wenners reports: Black bass spotty on crankbaits and jerkbaits in timbered creeks.
TRUMAN: 39 degrees, clear, 1 foot high. Outlook: Guide Bob Bates reports: Crappies very good 20 feet down over brush piles on black and chartreuse 1/4 ounce Swarm jigs; blue catfish fair to good on shad.
SMITHVILLE: 30s, clear, normal. Outlook: Camp Branch Marina reports: Crappies good on spoons off the docks on jigs. All other species slow.
Kansas
COFFEY COUNTY: 70 degrees at hot-water outlet, clear, normal. Outlook: Coffey County reports: Before high winds shut down access, black bass and white bass fair; all other species slow .
MELVERN: 37 degrees, clear, 1 1/2 feet low. Outlook: Melvern Lake Marina reports: Crappies poor to fair 20 to 25 feet down off the docks on small, gray jigs; smallmouth bass fair on gray jigs lakewide; white bass good on gray jigs 18 feet down near shorelines. Below the dam, blue and channel catfish fair.
CLINTON: 33 degrees, clear, 1 foot low. Outlook: Clinton Marina reports: Crappies poor to fair on jigs in 10 to 12 feet of water.
POMONA: 40 degrees, clear, normal. Outlook: Wildlife, Parks & Tourism reports: All species slow.
PERRY: 35 degrees, clear, 2 feet low. Outlook: Don and Tom’s Bait and Tackle reports: Ice is off the lake. Crappies good (some good sized) on chartreuse jigs 12 to 20 feet down over breaks and brush piles.
MILFORD: 34 degrees, clear, 2 feet low. Outlook: Guide Vic Oertle reports: Below the dam: hybrids, white bass and walleyes fair.
HILLSDALE: 41 degrees, clear, 1/2 foot low. Outlook: Jayhawk Marina reports: Crappies slow on jigs fished in brush piles; white bass fair on jigs; all other species slow.
LA CYGNE: High 60s at hot-water outlet, clear, normal. Outlook: Linn County Parks reports: Wipers good; blue catfish fair; all other species slow.
GLEN ELDER: 30s, clear, normal. Outlook: Wayne’s Sporting Goods reports: Ice is unsafe for ice fishing. All species slow.
TUTTLE CREEK: 33 degrees, clear, 1 foot low. Outlook: Guide Vic Oertle reports: Ice in coves. All species slow.
HUNTING
Missouri
BOB BROWN: At last report, no geese.
NODAWAY VALLEY: At last report, no geese.
LOESS BLUFFS: At last report, 438 mixed geese.
MONTROSE: At last report, 43,200 geese, mostly snow geese.
FOUR RIVERS: At last report, 111 Canada geese.
SCHELL-OSAGE: At last report, 3,400 geese, mostly snow geese.
GRAND PASS: At last report, 80,000 snow geese.
FOUNTAIN GROVE: At last report, 7,500 geese, mostly snow geese.
SWAN LAKE: At last report, 395 Canada geese.
Kansas
CHEYENNE BOTTOMS: 10,000 to 30,000 geese, mostly snow geese.
MARAIS DES CYGNES: More than 30,000 ducks; few geese.
NEOSHO: 10,000 to 15,000 ducks, mostly mallards; 2,300 geese, mostly Canada geese. (Note: large numbers of swans).
PERRY: Few ducks; 1,000 geese, mostly Canada geese. Most marshes are open.
TUTTLE CREEK: 20 ducks; 80 Canada geese. Widespread ice.
MILFORD: 1,000 mixed waterfowl. Widespread ice.
QUIVIRA: 8,000 ducks, 6,000 geese.
MELVERN: 200 to 400 ducks.
