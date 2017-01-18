Fishing and hunting report for Jan. 19

FISHING
Missouri
BULL SHOALS: 50 degrees, very clear, 9 1/2 feet low. Outlook: Guide Del Colvin reports: Black bass good on Wiggle Warts and RkCrawlers in 7 to 12 feet of water along windy shorelines and on spoons around docks and in the backs of creeks. Below the dam: John Berry of Berry Bros. Guide Service reports: Wadable water mixed with periods of moderate generation. Trout good near Rim Shoals (but otherwise spotty) on olive wooly buggers, prince nymphs, Y2Ks, pheasant tails, San Juan worms, sow bugs and midges. Double fly nymph rigs have been very effective. For big trout, try large, articulated streamers near the banks with heavy, sink-tip line.
TANEYCOMO: 40s, very clear, generation erratic. Outlook: River Run Outfitters reports: Trout good on ruby 2s and black copperhead midges.
NORFORK: 48 degrees, stained, 4 feet low. Outlook: Bink’s Guide Service reports: Black bass good 30 feet down on grubs and jigs; stripers good trolling with white swimbaits and on Bink’s spoons 50 feet down; crappies good 30 feet down in brush piles.
LONGVIEW: Low 40s, 28-inch water clarity, normal. Outlook: Longview Marina reports: All species slow.
POMME DE TERRE: 45 degrees, very clear, 2 feet high. Outlook: Muskie Guide Service reports: Crappies fair (but small) 4 feet down in 20 feet of water on jigs and minnows; all other species slow.
LAKE OF THE OZARKS: 42 degrees, clear, 3 feet low. Outlook: Gier’s Bass Pro reports: Black bass fair to good on jigs and shaky heads 4 to 15 feet down off main-lake points and bluffs; crappies fair to good on jigs and minnows 6 to 12 feet down around docks and main-lake brush piles.
REED AREA: 30s, clear, full pool. Outlook: Department of Conservation reports: 50 percent ice covered; all species slow.
STOCKTON: 39 degrees, clear, 5 feet low. Outlook: Stockton Lake Guide Service reports: Crappies fair to good in 20 to 40 feet of water off bluffs and in coves under shad schools.
JACOMO: 40s, clear, normal. Outlook: Forty Woods Bait and Tackle reports: Crappies and bluegills fair to good off the docks on wax worms and ice jigs.
BLUE SPRINGS: 40s, clear, normal. Outlook: Forty Woods Bait and Tackle reports: Crappies and bluegills fair to good off the docks on wax worms and ice jigs.
TABLE ROCK: 50s, clear, 8 feet low. Outlook: Guide Pete Wenners reports: Largemouth and spotted bass good on swimbaits, 4-inch grubs, white jigging spoons and ice jigs. Largemouths are best in deep, timbered creeks; spotted bass are best in 65 to 70 feet of water over gravel flats.
TRUMAN: 40 degrees, clear, normal. Outlook: Guide Bob Bates reports: Crappies very good 20 feet down over brush piles on black and chartreuse 1/4 ounce Swarm jigs; blue catfish fair to good on shad.
SMITHVILLE: 30s, clear, normal. Outlook: Camp Branch Marina reports: Crappies fair off the docks on jigs. All other species slow.
Kansas
COFFEY COUNTY: 70 degrees at hot-water outlet, clear, normal. Outlook: Wildlife, Parks & Tourism reports: Black bass good on jerk baits and lipless crankbaits near warm water, riprap and ledges; white bass and wipers fair to good near warm water on lipless crankbaits and slab spoons; blue catfish fair on cut shad around deep points and drop-offs; channel catfish fair drifting a variety of baits lakewide; crappies fair 15 to 20 feet down near creek channel bends; all other species slow.
MELVERN: 35 degrees, clear, 1 1/2 feet low. Outlook: Melvern Lake Marina reports: Crappies fair 20 to 25 feet down off the docks on small, gray jigs and lakewide on jigs and soft plastics; smallmouth bass fair on gray jigs off the docks and on chartreuse jigs lakewide. All other species slow.
CLINTON: 33 degrees, clear, normal. Outlook: Clinton Marina reports: Crappies fair (but small) on jigs in 10 to 12 feet of water.
WILSON: 30s, clear, 1/2 -foot high. Outlook: Wildlife, Parks & Tourism reports: Stripers good on a variety of baits on west end, Hell Creek and near the dam; walleyes fair in 12 to 30 feet of water on jigs with nightcrawlers or grubs and swimbaits; white bass fair on jigs on flats; black bass fair on Carolina rigs, crankbaits and shaky heads in shallows; crappies poor.
PERRY: 33 degrees, murky, 2 feet low. Outlook: Don and Tom’s Bait and Tackle reports: All species slow.
MILFORD: 35 degrees, clear, 2 1/2 feet low. Outlook: Guide Vic Oertle reports: Ice is unsafe for ice fishing. Below the dam: hybrids, white bass and walleyes fair.
HILLSDALE: 40 degrees, murky, normal. Outlook: Jayhawk Marina reports: Crappies and white bass spotty on jigs off docks; all other species slow.
LA CYGNE: High 60s at hot-water outlet, clear, normal. Outlook: Linn County Parks reports: Wipers good; crappies and blue catfish fair; all other species slow.
GLEN ELDER: 30s, clear, normal. Outlook: Wayne’s Sporting Goods reports: Ice is unsafe for ice fishing. All species slow.
TUTTLE CREEK: 33 degrees, clear, 2 feet low. Outlook: Guide Vic Oertle reports: Ice is unsafe for ice fishing. All species slow.
EL DORADO: 40s, clear, normal. Outlook: Wildlife, Parks & Tourism reports: Crappies fair to good on jigs and minnows in 7 to 14 feet of water along channel edges and near brush; all other species slow.
HUNTING
Missouri
BOB BROWN: As of last week, no geese.
NODAWAY VALLEY: As of last week, no geese.
LOESS BLUFFS: 438 mixed geese.
MONTROSE: As of last week, 43,200 geese, mostly snow geese.
FOUR RIVERS: As of last week, 111 Canada geese.
SCHELL-OSAGE: As of last week, 3,400 geese, mostly snow geese.
GRAND PASS: As of last week, 80,000 snow geese.
FOUNTAIN GROVE: As of last week, 7,500 geese, mostly snow geese.
SWAN LAKE: As of last week, 395 Canada geese.
Kansas
CHEYENNE BOTTOMS: Fewer than 5,000 ducks, mostly mallards; 5,000 to 15,000 geese, mostly snow geese. Marshes are 93 percent iced over.
MARAIS DES CYGNES: Highly variable duck numbers; few geese. Marshes are 50 percent iced over.
NEOSHO: As of last week, 35,000 to 40,000 ducks, mostly mallards; 2,300 geese, mostly Canada geese. (note: large numbers of swans).
PERRY: A few hundred mallards; 1,500 geese, mostly Canada geese. Marshes are iced over.
TUTTLE CREEK: 20 ducks; 80 Canada geese. Marshes are iced over.
MILFORD: 150 mixed waterfowl. Marshes are iced over.
QUIVIRA: 500 ducks, 600 geese. Marshes are 99 percent iced over.
MELVERN: 800 ducks, 80 geese.
