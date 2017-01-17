KC Boat and Sportshow gets underway Thursday at Bartle Hall

It’s warming up outside in Kansas City, getting people in the mood to think about outdoor summer activities.
And while it may not be time to hit the lakes and other recreation areas yet, folks can get a taste of it at the Kansas City Boat & Sportshow starting Thursday at Bartle Hall.
“It’s going to be a good show,” show manager Becca Doyle said. “The show has really been growing the last five years. There is a lot to do for everyone.”
New attractions this year include the Flywire Zip Line and the KC Food Truck Mafia, with different food trucks setting up on-site each day.
The zip line will have participants flying above the show floor at up to 20 mph.
“It is over 200 feet long,” Doyle said. “It is a fun way to try out an activity that is becoming more popular in a safe environment.”
One feature of the show is seminars on a variety of outdoor topics, including how to catch 100 bass in 4 hours and boating safety.
At the Progressive Insurance Boat School, instructors from the Annapolis School of Seamanship will lead courses on a variety of boating topics. Participants can get the feel for being at the helm using a virtual simulator and remote-control docking pool.
Activities for kids include a pirate ship to climb aboard and a catch-and-release trout pond that is free for children 12 and younger.
Kansas City Boat & Sportshow
WHEN: 2-9 p.m. Thursday, noon-9 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday
WHERE: Bartle Hall in downtown Kansas City
ADMISSION: $12, free for children 15 and under
MORE INFORMATION: The show's website is kansascitysportshow.com
