Fishing and hunting report for Jan. 12

FISHING
Missouri
BULL SHOALS: 50 degrees, very clear, 8 feet low. Outlook: Guide Del Colvin reports: Black bass good on Wiggle Warts and RkCrawlers in 7 to 12 feet of water along windy shorelines and on spoons around docks and in the backs of creeks. Below the dam: John Berry of Berry Bros. Guide Service reports: Wadable water mixed with periods of moderate generation. Trout good near Rim Shoals (but otherwise spotty) on olive wooly buggers, prince nymphs, Y2Ks, pheasant tails, San Juan worms, sow bugs and midges. Double fly nymph rigs have been very effective. For big trout, try large, articulated streamers near the banks with heavy, sink-tip line.
TANEYCOMO: 40s, very clear, morning and evening generation. Outlook: River Run Outfitters reports: Trout good on wide variety of patterns.
NORFORK: 54 degrees, clear, 4 feet low. Outlook: Bink’s Guide Service reports: Black bass very good near shoreline on variety of baits; all other species slow.
LONGVIEW: Low 40s, 30-inch water clarity, normal. Outlook: Longview Marina reports: crappies fair 30 feet down on jigs off the marina docks.
POMME DE TERRE: 45 degrees, very clear, 1 foot high. Outlook: Muskie Guide Service reports: All species slow.
LAKE OF THE OZARKS: 40s, clear, 4 feet low. Outlook: Gier’s Bass Pro reports: Black bass fair to good on jigs and crankbaits off main-lake points; crappies fair to good on jigs and minnows in 10-15 feet of water around docks and main-lake brush piles.
REED AREA: 30s, clear, full pool. Outlook: Department of Conservation reports: Lakes are iced over.
STOCKTON: 45 degrees, clear, 5 feet low. Outlook: Stockton Lake Guide Service reports: Crappies fair to good in 20 to 40 feet of water off bluffs and in coves under shad schools.
JACOMO: High 40s, clear, normal. Outlook: Forty Woods Bait and Tackle reports: Lake is iced over.
BLUE SPRINGS: High 40s, clear, normal. Outlook: Forty Woods Bait and Tackle reports: Lake is iced over.
TABLE ROCK: 50s, clear, 8 feet low. Outlook: Guide Pete Wenners reports: Largemouth and spotted bass good on swimbaits, 4-inch grubs, white jigging spoons and ice jigs. Largemouths are best in deep, timbered creeks; spotted bass are best in 65 to 70 feet of water over gravel flats.
TRUMAN: Low 40s, slightly stained, normal. Outlook: Guide Bob Bates reports: All species slow.
SMITHVILLE: 30s, clear, normal. Outlook: Camp Branch Marina reports: Crappies fair off the dock on jigs. All other species slow.
Kansas
COFFEY COUNTY: 70 degrees at hot-water outlet, clear, normal. Outlook: Wildlife, Parks & Tourism reports: Black bass good on jerk baits and lipless crankbaits near warm water, riprap and ledges; white bass and wipers fair to good near warm water; catfish fair on a variety of baits; crappies 15 to 20 feet down near creek channel bends; walleyes slow to fair trolling crankbaits over humps or drifting with jigs and nightcrawlers.
MELVERN: 34 degrees, clear, 1 foot low. Outlook: Melvern Lake Marina reports: All species slow.
CLINTON: 32 degrees, fairly clear, 1 foot low. Outlook: Clinton Marina reports: Crappies fair (but small) on jigs in 10 to 12 feet of water.
POMONA: 33 degrees, clear, 1/2 foot high. Outlook: Corps of Engineers reports: Boat ramps iced over.
WILSON: 30s degrees, clear, 1/2 foot high. Outlook: Wildlife, Parks & Tourism reports: Stripers good on a variety of baits on west end, Hell Creek and near the dam; walleyes fair in 12 to 30 feet of water on jigs with nightcrawlers or grubs and swimbaits; white bass fair on jigs on flats; black bass fair on Carolina rigs, crankbaits and shaky heads in shallows; crappies poor.
PERRY: 33 degrees, murky, 2 feet low. Outlook: Don and Tom’s Bait and Tackle reports: Crappies good on jigs off the Rock Creek docks. Most boat ramps iced over.
MILFORD: 35 degrees, clear, 3 feet low. Outlook: Guide Vic Oertle reports: Below the dam: hybrids, white bass and walleyes fair.
HILLSDALE: 38 degrees, murky, normal. Outlook: Jayhawk Marina reports: Crappies poor to fair on jigs and minnows off docks; all other species slow.
LA CYGNE: High 60s at hot-water outlet, clear, normal. Outlook: Linn County Parks reports: Wipers good; largemouth bass fair; all other species slow.
GLEN ELDER: 30s, clear, 1 foot low. Outlook: Wayne’s Sporting Goods reports: Crappies and white bass fair through the ice west of the causeway.
TUTTLE CREEK: 32 degrees, clear, 3 feet low. Outlook: Guide Vic Oertle reports: All species slow.
EL DORADO: 40s, clear, normal. Outlook: Wildlife, Parks & Tourism reports: Crappies fair on jigs and minnows in 8 to 12 feet of water near brush; all other species slow.
HUNTING
Missouri
BOB BROWN: No geese.
NODAWAY VALLEY: No geese.
SQUAW CREEK: 700 mixed geese.
MONTROSE: 43,200 geese, mostly snow geese.
FOUR RIVERS: 111 Canada geese.
SCHELL-OSAGE: 3,400 geese, mostly snow geese.
GRAND PASS: 80,000 snow geese.
FOUNTAIN GROVE: 7,500 geese, mostly snow geese.
SWAN LAKE: 395 Canada geese.
Kansas
CHEYENNE BOTTOMS: 5,000 to 25,000 geese, mostly snow geese. Marshes are 99 percent iced over.
MARAIS DES CYGNES: Highly variable duck numbers; few geese. Marshes are 95 percent iced over.
NEOSHO: 35,000 to 40,000 ducks, mostly mallards; 2,300 geese, mostly Canada geese. (note: large numbers of swans).
PERRY: 1,500 geese, mostly Canada geese. Marshes are iced over.
TUTTLE CREEK: 80 Canada geese. Marshes are iced over.
MILFORD: Marshes are iced over.
QUIVIRA: 2,000 geese. Marshes are 99 percent iced over.
MELVERN: 850 geese, mostly snow geese.
