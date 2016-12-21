Fishing and hunting report for Dec. 22

FISHING
Missouri
BULL SHOALS: 50s, clear, 7 feet low. Outlook: Guide Del Colvin reports: Black bass good on jigs, Wiggle Warts and RkCrawlers off ledges along banks and on spinnerbaits in back of windy coves, also in 30 to 40 feet of water in timbered areas on drop-shot rigs, spoons and ice jigs. Below the dam: John Berry of Berry Bros. Guide Service reports: Some wadeable water. Trout good near Rim Shoals (but otherwise spotty) on olive wooly buggers, prince nymphs, Y2Ks, pheasant tails, San Juan worms, sow bugs and midges. Double fly nymph rigs have been very effective. For big trout, try large, articulated streamers near the banks with heavy, sink-tip line.
TANEYCOMO: 40s, very clear, erratic generation. Outlook: River Run Outfitters reports: Trout fairly good on baby ruby midges and tiger tails.
NORFORK: 54 degrees, clear, normal. Outlook: Bink’s Guide Service reports: Black bass good in shallows on variety of baits; crappies fair on 1/2 -ounce Bink’s spoons 20 feet down over brush piles in coves and on main lake; walleyes fair in 30 feet of water on 1/2 -ounce Bink’s spoons; stripers good on main-lake flats 30 to 60 feet down on 4-inch white swimbaits.
LONGVIEW: 40s, 30-inch water clarity, normal. Outlook: Longview Marina reports: Crappies and white bass very good on jigs 20 feet down off the docks (some white bass with good size). All other species slow. Marina will close at 1 p.m. Saturday and reopen Jan. 3.
POMME DE TERRE: 40s, cloudy, 1 foot high. Outlook: Muskie Guide Service reports: All species slow.
LAKE OF THE OZARKS: 48 degrees, clear. Outlook: Gier’s Bass Pro reports: Black bass fair to good on jigs and crankbaits on main lake; crappies fair on jigs and minnows in 10-15 feet of water around docks.
REED AREA: 30s, clear, full pool. Outlook: Department of Conservation reports: Lakes are iced over.
STOCKTON: 43 degrees, normal, 5 feet low. Outlook: Stockton Lake Guide Service reports: All species slow.
JACOMO: High 40s, clear, normal. Outlook: Forty Woods Bait and Tackle reports: Crappies poor to fair off docks on ice jigs and small shiners; white bass poor to fair on shiners and small spoons in Ligget Cove area; all other species slow.
BLUE SPRINGS: High 40s, clear, normal. Outlook: Forty Woods Bait and Tackle reports: Crappies poor to fair on ice jigs and small shiners off docks; all other species slow.
TABLE ROCK: 50s, dingy, 7 feet low. Outlook: Guide Pete Wenners reports: Black bass fair to good during the day in 25 to 40 feet of water on jigs, spoons and drop-shot rigs and fair early on topwater baits.
TRUMAN: Low 40s, clear, normal. Outlook: Guide Bob Bates reports: Crappies fair to good on 1/4 -ounce Swarm jigs in 18 to 22 feet of water near bluffs.
SMITHVILLE: 30s, clear, normal. Outlook: Camp Branch Marina reports: Black bass, crappies and walleyes fair on jigs off the docks.
Kansas
COFFEY COUNTY: 75 degrees at hot-water outlet, clear, normal. Outlook: Wildlife, Parks & Tourism reports: Black bass fair to good on jerkbaits and lipless crankbaits near warm water; walleyes fair trolling crankbaits over humps or drifting with jigs and nightcrawlers; catfish fair on a variety of baits; white bass fair near warm water on lipless crankbaits and slab spoons; crappies fair around timbered creek-channel bends in 10 to 15 feet of water.
MELVERN: 37 degrees, clear, 1 foot high. Outlook: Melvern Marina reports: White bass good off docks; crappies good to very good on minnows and spoons off the docks in 20 feet of water; walleyes fair (but small) on minnows.
CLINTON: 37 degrees, fairly clear, 1 foot high. Outlook: Wildlife, Parks & Tourism reports: Crappies fair (but spotty) on jigs; white bass poor to fair; all other species slow.
POMONA: 33 degrees, clear, 1 1/2 feet high. Outlook: Corps of Engineers reports: Carbolyn boat ramp is closed. All other ramps on the main lake are iced up.
WILSON: 40s, clear, 1 foot high. Outlook: Wildlife, Parks & Tourism reports: Stripers good on a variety of baits on west end, Hell Creek and near the dam; walleyes fair in 12 to 30 feet of water on jigs with nightcrawlers or grubs and swimbaits; white bass fair on jigs on flats; black bass fair on Carolina rigs, crankbaits and shaky heads in shallows; crappies poor.
PERRY: 33 degrees, murky, 1 foot low. Outlook: Don and Tom’s Bait and Tackle reports: All species slow. Boat ramps are iced up.
MILFORD: 37 degrees, clear, normal. Outlook: Guide Vic Oertle reports: Below the dam: hybrids, white bass and walleyes fair.
HILLSDALE: 38 degrees, murky, normal. Outlook: Jayhawk Marina reports: Crappies fair on jigs and minnows off docks; white bass good on jigs and minnows off docks; all other species slow. Boat ramps are iced up.
LA CYGNE: High 60s at hot-water outlet, clear, normal. Outlook: Linn County Parks reports: All species slow.
GLEN ELDER: 30s, clear, 1/2 foot high. Outlook: Wayne’s Sporting Goods reports: Lake is 80 percent iced up; ice fishermen observed west of causeway but no reports yet.
TUTTLE CREEK: 35 degrees, clear, 3 feet low. Outlook: Guide Vic Oertle reports: All species slow.
WYANDOTTE: 30s, clear, full pool. Outlook: Wildlife, Parks & Tourism reports: Crappies fair on jigs and minnows; bluegills fair on worms and wax worms in shallows; largemouth bass fair early and late on soft plastics; all other species slow.
HUNTING
Missouri
BOB BROWN: As of last week, 31,000 ducks, mostly mallards; 85 geese. Dec. 11-15, 78 hunters averaged 1.6 ducks apiece. Marshes are 95 percent iced over.
NODAWAY VALLEY: As of last week, 4,800 ducks, mostly mallards. Dec. 11-14, 14 hunters averaged 0.5 ducks apiece. Marshes are 99 percent iced over.
SQUAW CREEK: 1,970 ducks, mostly mallards; 46 geese, mostly snow geese. Marshes are 99 percent iced over.
MONTROSE: As of last week, 25,910 ducks, mostly mallards; 8,110 geese. Dec. 14-18, 74 hunters averaged 2.6 ducks apiece.
FOUR RIVERS: As of last week, 104,269 ducks, mostly mallards; few geese. Dec. 14-18, 156 hunters averaged 1.4 ducks apiece.
SCHELL-OSAGE: As of last week, 69,410 ducks, mostly mallards; 22,475 geese. Dec. 15-19, 286 hunters averaged 2 ducks apiece. Marshes are 90 percent iced over.
GRAND PASS: As of last week, 265,000 ducks, mostly mallards. Dec. 14-18, 202 hunters averaged 1.3 ducks apiece. Marshes are 98 percent iced over.
FOUNTAIN GROVE: As of last week, 96,000 ducks, mostly mallards; 3,025 geese. Dec. 10-14, 263 hunters averaged 0.9 ducks apiece. Marshes are 99 percent iced over.
SWAN LAKE: 1,300 ducks, mostly mallards; 790 geese. Marshes are 98 percent iced over.
Kansas
CHEYENNE BOTTOMS: As of last week, 15,000 to 30,000 ducks, mostly mallards and pintails; 45,000 to 110,000 geese, mostly snow geese. Marshes are 90 to 95 percent iced over. Dec. 12-16, goose hunters averaged about 1 goose apiece.
MARAIS DES CYGNES: Highly variable duck numbers; few geese. Marshes are iced over.
NEOSHO: 20,000 to 25,000 ducks, mostly mallards, gadwalls, teal and pintails; 1,500 geese.
PERRY: 14,000 ducks, mostly mallards; 25,000 geese, mostly Canada geese. All marshes and Delaware River are iced over.
TUTTLE CREEK: Very few ducks.
MILFORD: No ducks. Marshes are iced over.
QUIVIRA: As of last week, 2,572 ducks, mostly mallards; 20,022 geese, mostly snow geese. Marshes are 95 percent iced over.
MELVERN: 455 ducks; 50 geese. Marshes are iced over.
Bruce Janssen, bjanssen@kcstar.com
