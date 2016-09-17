In vastness of Tallgrass Prairie National Preserve, going astray is OK

2:55 Hiking close to the city Pause

2:40 Fly fishing in Yellowstone

4:23 A beginner's guide to camping

1:29 Dogs trained to retrieve antlers shed in woods and fields

0:19 Watch BoarBuster's feral hog trap drop

2:56 Introducing inner-city kids to the outdoors

4:09 Museum highlights Ozarks fishing history

1:41 Carrying on a fishing tradition on the Kings River

4:33 Trout fishing on the White River

4:14 Fly fishing for bass