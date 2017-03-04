Flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson to highlight UFC’s Kansas City debut

A mixed martial arts fighter considered the best pound-for-pound competitor in the world will highlight the UFC’s first foray into Kansas City.
UFC on Fox 24 at Sprint Center on April 15 will feature flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson, currently ranked the best pound-for-pound fighter in the UFC.
The event will be broadcast live on Fox and tickets go on sale Friday.
Johnson (25-2-1 as a professional) will square off against Wilson Reis in a five-round title fight for Johnson’s belt.
Reis (22-6) is currently ranked as the No. 4 challenger in the division.
UFC also announced on Saturday a middlewight bout between Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza and Robert Whittaker.
Souza (24-4 with one no contest) is the UFC’s No. 3 ranked middleweight challenger. Whittaker (18-4) is ranked No. 6.
The winner of the Souza-Whittaker fight could put himself in position to fight for the middleweight title currently held by Michael Bisping (31-7).
Two fighters with area connections will also be on the Fox 24 card.
Zak Cummings of Lee’s Summit-based Glory MMA and Fitness will meet Nate Coy in a welterweight bout.
Cummings, a 32-year-old native of Irving, Texas, has a 20-5 professional record, including 5-2 in the UFC. He won submission of the night in his UFC debut in 2013.
Fellow Glory MMA and Fitness fighter Tim Elliott will take on Louis Smolka in a flyweight bout to open the night.
Elliott is ranked No. 10 in the flyweight division. He won the UFC-produced reality series “The Ultimate Fighter 24” last summer, then lost by unanimous decision to Johnson in December.
The 30-year-old Wichita native has a 14-7-1 record, including 2-5 in the UFC.
Also on the card is a light heavyweight bout between Devin Clark and Jake Collier and a middleweight bout between Anthony Smith and Andrew Sanchez.
A strawweight bout will feature Michelle Waterson against Rose Namajunas.
Toriano Porter: 816-234-4779, @torianoporter
Comments