Aparecido wins second consecutive Kansas City Invitational bull-riding event

1:18 Chen sets record at U.S. Figure Skating Championship Pause

2:57 Prosecutor, defense attorney make opening statements in Van Note murder trial

4:41 Local high school students react to President Trump's immigration order

17:06 Trump makes first speech as 45th president of the U.S.

1:35 Fear of immigration raids concerned KC churchgoers on Sunday

1:28 Kansas Gov. Sam Brownback wants to build an airport to rival KCI

4:00 KCI proposals explained in four minutes

15:54 Analysis: Kansas 80, Texas Tech 79

0:43 Betty White says her first job convinced her to stay in television