Aparecido wins second consecutive Kansas City Invitational bull-riding event

Cooper Davis had a great weekend in Kansas City, successfully riding all three bulls he drew. Yet Davis, the defending Professional Bull Riders Tour world champion, walked off the dirt on the Sprint Center floor with a nagging feeling that it wasn’t good enough to leave town with a win.
Indeed it wasn’t.
Brazilian Eduardo Aparecido had the last ride of the afternoon, and covered Cooper Tires Brown Sugar for 88.75 points, good enough to earn Aparecido his second consecutive Kansas City Invitational victory.
The top 15 riders get to pick their bull for the championship round based on their score through the first two rounds.
Aparecido had first pick, and he knew which one he wanted.
“I felt really good coming into this week. My confidence is high on this bull. I got on him and it was a happy ride,” Aparecido said through interpreter Robson Palermo, his fellow countryman and bull rider. “The last ride was no pressure at all. I knew I had a good bull, and if I did my job, it was going to be worth it.”
Davis has consistently been in the top 10 so far this season, and the second-place showing was his best of the year, topping a sixth-place finish in Sacramento.
“I stayed on some this year, and fallen off a lot, but it good to maybe get it turned back around,” Davis said. “I’ve been working my butt off. I just felt happy to be here and had fun with it.”
Three-time PBR world champion Silvano Alves finished third, and was one of five riders to cover all three bulls over the weekend.
Mason Lowe, a native of Exeter, Mo., entered the championship round with an opportunity to pick up a home-state victory. Unfortunately, the bull he drew, Coon Eyes, had other plans. Lowe stayed on just 1.77 seconds before he was sent flying.
“I nodded my head (to open the chute). That’s about the only thing I did,” Lowe said of his final ride. “Everything went wrong that could go wrong. (The weekend) was all right, but you’ve got to ride three to win, apparently. Two out of three don’t pay the bills.”
Lowe and his fellow Missourian, Holt’s Brady Sims, finished tied for eighth.
Sims, after being bucked off on Saturday, needed a good second-round ride to qualify for the finals. He got it, scoring 86 points on Classic Whoppin’.
Aparecido vaulted to third place in the world rankings with the win, and Davis moved up to fifth. Rubens Barbosa is second, just 385 points behind leader Jess Lockwood.
Lockwood was one of five riders who didn’t compete Sunday because of injuries sustained on Saturday.
The PBR heads to the first major event of the season next week — the Iron Cowboy at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.
“Last year I won this event,” Aparecido said of his time in Kansas City. “This year I won again, and it was so awesome.”
PBR Kansas City Invitational
Sunday, at the Sprint Center
ROUND 2 (Long-Go)
Rider, bull, score, payout: 1. Rubens Barbosa, Chute Boss, 87.25, $3,580; 2. Brady Sims, Challic Whoppin’, 86, $2,750; 3. Claudio Marcelino Montanha Jr., Colorado Chrome, 85.75, $1,650; 4. Mason Lowe, HD, 85.75, $1,650; 5. Eduardo Aparecido, Swashbuckler, 85.5, $850.
ROUND 3 (Short-Go)
Rider, bull, score, payout: 1. Shane Proctor, Coopers Comet, 89.75, $4,700; 2. Cooper Davis, Jailhouse Jr., 89.25, $3,600; 3. Eduardo Aparecido, Cooper Tires Brown Sugar, 88.75, $2,400; 4. Ryan Dirteater, Crossfire, 87.25, $1,200; 5. Silvano Alves, Wicked, 87.00.
FINAL RESULTS
Rider, total points, payout: 1. Eduardo Aparecido, 540, $30,000; 2. Cooper Davis, 400, $12,500; 3. Silvano Alves, 225, $8,000; 4. Shane Proctor, 215, $5,000; 5. Claudio Marcelino Montanha Jr., 170, $3,500; 6. Ryan Dirteater, 115, $2,500; 7. Rubens Barbosa, 110, $2,000; 8. (tie) Mason Lowe and Brady Sims, 65, $1,250; 10. Stetson Lawrence, 45, $500.
Comments