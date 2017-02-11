UFC Fight Night coming to the Sprint Center, featuring a local flavor

Kansas City will get a taste of the big-time world of mixed martial arts.
UFC Fight Night will make its first appearance in Kansas City on April 15 at the Sprint Center. The event will air live on Fox and tickets go on sale March 10.
UFC officials made the announcement Saturday prior to UFC 208 in Brooklyn, N.Y.
The Kansas City fight card will include a local connection. Tim Elliott, a fighter who trains with Lee’s Summit-based Glory MMA and Fitness, will take on Louis Smolka in a flyweight bout to open the night.
Elliott is ranked No. 11 in the flyweight division. He won the UFC-produced reality series “The Ultimate Fighter 24” last summer, then lost by unanimous decision to current flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson in December.
The 30-year-old Wichita native has a 14-7-1 professional record, including 2-5 in the UFC. He said he is thankful for the opportunity to fight in Kansas City.
“Everyone in this area are diehard fans,” Elliott said. “Whether it’s Chiefs football or Royals baseball, the city gets behind them. With this being the first time the UFC has been to Kansas City, I hope I can get the city behind me, behind my gym and the UFC.”
Also on the card is a light heavyweight bout between Devin Clark and Jake Collier and a middleweight bout between Anthony Smith and Andrew Sanchez. A strawweight bout will feature Michelle Waterson against Rose Namajunas.
