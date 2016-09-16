Court says Missouri can’t ban deer imports over fears of disease

2:29 Columbia College, a pioneer of sorts in college e-sports Pause

1:34 Cycling community to have Ride of Silence

2:25 Distance runner Mark Curp returns to running after lymphoma

2:21 DRAW Architecture founder creates West Plaza gem for neighbor

3:59 KU students of Studio 804 create modern oasis in KCK

3:14 GastingerWalker& adds surprising touches to West Plaza home

1:31 At The Star, we're telling the story of Kansas City

2:31 Here's what happens in The Kansas City Star press pavilion

1:33 Royals manager Ned Yost doesn't think team is tired

1:37 KEM Studio creates Modern Lodge at Weatherby Lake