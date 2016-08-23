Olympics

August 23, 2016 11:42 AM

The Star's Dave Eullit shares favorite photos he took at the Rio Olympics

By Dave Eullit

The 2016 Rio Summer Olympic Games are now history.

For 17 days, I traveled among Rio de Janeiro's stadiums, witnessing and photographing the pinnacle of sports. The photographs in this gallery were among my favorites and I hope they convey the emotions of the world's finest athletes.

Most of what I saw of Rio were through bus windows and each day as an Olympic photographer (my fourth) is a balance between adrenaline, waiting, fatigue and hunger ... but I wouldn't trade the experience for anything.

Olympics

