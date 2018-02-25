Mark Zeigler: IOC's stand on doping is that it's not taking one

You probably haven't heard of Denis Spitsov. Neither had most other cross-country skiers.
He is 21, from the tiny Russian town of Vozhega, and he hadn't competed in a World Cup event until he showed up in December in Davos, Switzerland.
Two months later, he won two silvers and a bronze medal at the Pyeongchang Olympics. He nearly got a fourth medal, just missing the podium by 2.8 seconds in the skiathlon event.
His Russian teammate, Alexander Bolshunov, is four months younger and first appeared on the World Cup circuit a year ago. He won four medals, the most by any male athlete in Pyeongchang.
"The result," Bolshunov told reporters, "was inevitable."
That would be suspicious enough – two youngsters literally out of nowhere skiing past veteran Norwegians and Swedes and Finns – but then you hear who their coach is: Yuri Borodavko. He was banished for two years in 2010 by Russia's ski federation after one of his star athletes tested positive for the banned endurance-booster EPO and the sport's world governing body threatened to kick out all Russian skiers if it didn't do something. So Borodavko was told to lay low.
But he's back now and, he told The Associated Press, has been given "complete carte blanche." The quartet of cross-country skiers he brought to South Korea accounted for six of Russia's 17 medals, including silver and bronze in Sunday's 50-kilometer mass start – the marathon of the Winter Games traditionally held on the final weekend.
Which means: Either Borodavko is one heck of a coach, or Russia still has a doping problem.
The International Olympic Committee thinks it's the former, assuming you don't listen to its words and instead watch its actions.
Last December, after separate commissions found overwhelming evidence of state-sponsored, systemic doping, the IOC indignantly pronounced the Russia Olympic Committee was prohibited from participating in the Pyeongchang Games ... and then invited 168 Russian "clean" athletes who underwent such comprehensive vetting that four cross-country skiers were coached by a man with links to doping and bobsledders had a federation president whose Sochi medal was stripped.
On Sunday, after two Russian athletes failed drug tests, the IOC indignantly pronounced the Russian flag would not return at Closing Ceremony ... and then mentioned that Russia would return to the Olympic family if no other drug tests returned positive in the coming days.
You can't spell hypocrisy, after all, without I-O-C.
President Thomas Bach explained that the two positives in Pyeongchang – a male curler and a female bobsledder – exhibited no signs of being part of a larger, institutionalized doping program like we saw in Sochi and were instead isolated incidents, despite accounting for 50 percent of the failed tests here. And he praised the Russian Olympic Committee for accepting the sanctions and expeditiously returning the curler's bronze medal so it could be awarded to the fourth-place Norwegians before the Games ended.
"The Norwegian pair was very happy," Bach said, "and this was thanks to this Russian athlete and the Russian delegation that they did not appeal."
Apparently it's OK to cheat, and all sins are forgiven, as long you return your medal quickly if you get caught.
The president of the IOC, incredibly, also said this in his closing news conference Sunday:
"We will always have positive tests with regard to every nation. This fight against doping will never be over. We have to be realistic. The day where we say we have won this fight against doping will not come. As long as you have human beings in competition with each other, you will have some who are trying to cheat. In society we have laws against theft or robbery for thousands of years. And there is still theft or robbery. This is unfortunate, but we cannot ignore human reality."
But you can ignore Russian reality.
The insidious plan to swap dirty urine samples for clean ones through a hole in the Sochi drug lab has been exposed, but a greater scourge – a pervasive culture of doping – remains.
Ask track and field's international governing body, which has a blanket ban on Russian athletes for going on three years now. Or look at the message on the sweatshirt that bobsledder Nadezhda Sergeeva was wearing a few weeks before she got popped in Pyeongchang: "I don't do doping."
U.S. skeleton racer Katie Uhlaender, who finished fourth in Sochi behind a Russian woman who initially had her bronze medal stripped for doping and then reinstated, speaks openly of how Russian competitors speak openly about PEDs. "It was common knowledge," Uhlaender said, "that they didn't feel doping in the offseason was doping. It's just a cultural difference."
"I feel like," U.S. bobsledder Elana Meyers said Sunday, "there's been a loss in faith of the athletes at these Games because of the offenses that have occurred."
The biathlon World Cup Final is in Russia next month. The U.S. team is boycotting it.
"In support of clean sport and our own physical safety, we cannot in good conscience participate," a statement from the team said. "Holding the World Cup Final in Russia now sends an outrageous message of anti-doping indifference to the world."
Instead, Bach and the IOC will quietly reinstate the Russian OIympic Committee in a few days.
The result was inevitable.
