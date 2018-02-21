Mark Zeigler: Gazing into North Korea through the Olympic rings

The Korean New Year is celebrated on the second new moon of the winter solstice, which was last Friday. Offices closed. Shops closed. Restaurants closed.
The tradition is for Koreans to return to their hometown and visit with family for three days to pay homage to their ancestors, and in recent years an estimated 36 million of South Korea's 51 million people have. Except for the thousands who came south from North Korea before the border closed in the 1950s. Who can't.
So they travel along the coastal road from Gangneung, winding north through wooded hillsides and across estuaries, along a rugged coast, past fishing villages and pristine bays. They keep driving until the road stops.
They register with the joint Korean and U.S. forces guarding this side of the border, then drive past instruments of division and destruction – tanks, bunkers, barbed wire – into the civilian area of the Demilitarized Zone that splits Korea like an open wound. They park and climb the cement steps, many of them in their 80s now, to the top of Geseong Unification Observatory built on a steep hillside. They step onto the metal deck, step into the frigid winter wind.
Below them is the East Sea, strings of white waves crashing into the sand. To their right is a giant white Buddha statue, with its right palm lifted upward and facing out, a gesture of unrequited kinship. To their left are verdant mountains, with opposing military watch posts on the peaks. And straight ahead, along the coast line, 2.3 miles away, shimmering in the haze, is North Korea.
It's the northernmost border. It's as close as they can get.
Tied to the railings of the observation deck, whipping in the wind, are colorful ribbons with messages of peace written in Korean characters. Red, orange, green, blue, yellow, pink, purple.
They deposit a 500 won coin into a row of rusted high-powered binoculars and gaze into the horizon, following the lonesome railroad that once linked the two nations until it disappears, tracing the outline of the jagged crags against the blue sky, then lift their grandchildren to show them their homeland as a tear runs down their cheek.
It's hard to fathom that the Winter Olympics, the world's great exponent of inclusion and unification, is happening a mere 50 miles south of the world's most heavily fortified border. One is a celebration of humanity, the other a reminder of its cruelty.
One represents hope. The other, reality.
One, joy. The other, pain.
South Korea first participated in a Winter Olympics in 1948, three years after the end of Japanese occupation, sending three speed skaters to St. Moritz, Switzerland, less to win medals but to just be there, independently, marching in the Opening Ceremony behind its own flag.
South Korea didn't participate in 1952 in Oslo, Norway. It was at war.
Korea became a pawn on the world's Cold War chessboard, Communist China and the Soviet Union backing the North, the democratic United States allied with the South. Truce talks began in 1951, and after two years and more than 700 negotiating sessions the Armistice Agreement was reached that divided the country along the map's 38th parallel and created a demilitarized zone, or DMZ, that stretches 153 miles from coast to coast.
That ended the fighting. It didn't technically end the war.
In the 65 years since, the two Koreas have become examples of a sort of cultural and economic Darwinism, turtles evolving differently in different ecosystems – one with its head inside its shell, one with its head extended. The North became reclusive, totalitarian, impoverished, confrontational. The South prospered and opened itself to the world, hosting the 1988 Summer Olympics, the 2002 World Cup of soccer, now the Winter Games in Pyeongchang.
Athletes from the North and South marched together in the Opening Ceremony, and the sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un held a historic meeting with South Korean president Moon Jae-in the following day – passing a hand-written invitation from her brother to visit.
Maybe they are genuine gestures of reconciliation, the first bricks of a bridge, but the harsh reminders of how far it must span are everywhere once you escape the Olympic bubble of skiers and bobsledders and doped curlers.
Ice sports like figure skating and hockey are being held in the coastal city of Gangneung, and the city's official tourist website says: "We invite you to the charm of the Gangneung Unification Park."
Unification Park has a retired South Korean warship and a North Korean Sang-O class submarine that ran aground not far from there in 1996.
The plan was to drop off secret agents to spy on a South Korean naval installation, then pick them up the next day. A taxi driver noticed the sub stuck on the rocks and told authorities. The North Koreans on board began madly destroying compromising documents and technology, then tried to make a run for the border. Most were killed. One was captured and joined the South Korean navy. One got away.
Just south of the border is a three-story museum. It has extensive exhibits chronicling the DMZ's uneasy history. The balloons that drop propaganda leaflets in each other's country (including as recently as the week before the Olympics). The loudspeakers that blare K-Pop from the South and communist rhetoric from the North. The four tunnels discovered (one was a mile long, another nearly 500 feet deep). The estimated 1 million landmines.
The 1976 axe murder by North Korean soldiers of two U.S. Army officers trimming a tree.
The occasional exchanges of gunfire.
Coincidence or not, there have been incendiary incidents whenever South Korea has welcomed the world to its shores. In the months before the '88 Olympics, North Korean agents blew up a Korean Air flight en route to Seoul, killing all 115 on board. The day before the 2002 World Cup final, a North Korea initiated a naval skirmish by ramming and sinking a South Korean ship.
No one died this time. But the day before the Opening Ceremony in Pyeongchang, Kim Jong Un held a military parade in Pyongyang with intercontinental ballistic missiles capable of carrying a nuclear warhead to the United States.
From the Goseong Unification Observatory, you can see Mount Kumgang. It is sacred land to Koreans, and beginning in 1998 the North acceded to allow residents of the South to cross the DMZ and visit it (as long as they, ahem, paid cash), to touch North Korean soil. But in 2002, a 53-year-old South Korean tourist was shot and killed by North Korean soldiers when she allegedly strayed into a sensitive military area.
The North Koreans said she was running and didn't obey orders to stop. South Koreans claimed forensic evidence indicated she was standing or walking when gunned down.
The border was sealed again.
Now the closest they can get is hiking up the cement steps to the observation deck with ribbons of peace whipping in the biting wind, inserting a 500 won coin into the rusting binoculars and gazing into the horizon, gazing into their past.
Gazing, they hope one day, into their future.
Comments