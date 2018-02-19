Why speed skaters’ skates aren’t perfectly straight and more you didn’t know about the sport

1:52 The Opening Ceremony of the 2018 Winter Olympic Games Pause

2:11 The Winter Olympics are a good time to get into curling

0:49 Opening ceremony's stunning fireworks mark start of 2018 Winter Olympics

1:50 Everything you need to know about Curling

1:16 By The Numbers: The 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang

2:36 U.S. Figure Skating championships: 2-minute drill with Nathan Chen

1:20 Missouri-made Gracie Gold seeks reset after jarring 2016

2:02 Tara Lipinski and Johnny Weir preview the U.S. Figure Skating championships

2:33 KC synchronized skating team rehearses for national championship opening ceremony