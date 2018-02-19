Why speed skaters’ skates aren’t perfectly straight and more you didn’t know about the sport

Speed skating looks simple enough. You just put on some skates and glide around an ice rink as fast as you can right? That’s the basic concept at least but there are some details in the sport that help these athletes attain the speeds they do and also stay safe on the ice.
We tagged along with some Kansas City-based short track speed skaters who race for Infinity Racing Kansas City and they let us in on some of the subtle differences in their techniques and gear that help them attain the speeds they do.
Most people know that those aren’t figure skating blades the speed skaters are wearing, but do they know that even though speed skates look perfectly straight, they aren’t?
Many of us who have watched speed skating may also know that the form-fitting uniforms help reduce wind resistance, but do you know that the skaters also wear another layer of clothing that serves another important purpose? There is much more to speed skating than meets the eye.
Comments