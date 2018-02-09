Bobsledder Briauna Jones: Happy to be at the Olympics — but also sad

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 1:50 Everything you need to know about Curling Pause 1:16 By The Numbers: 2018 Winter Olympics 2:36 U.S. Figure Skating championships: 2-minute drill with Nathan Chen 1:20 Missouri-made Gracie Gold seeks reset after jarring 2016 2:02 Tara Lipinski and Johnny Weir preview the U.S. Figure Skating championships 2:33 KC synchronized skating team rehearses for national championship opening ceremony 1:44 Overland Park teen holds world No. 1 taekwondo ranking 0:55 USA Boxing is Awesome to Cam 2:28 Ex-KU athletic director Lew Perkins appears in KC on behalf of USA Boxing 5:05 Mizzou's J'den Cox recounts his Olympic experience Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Briauna Jones, an alternate on the women's bobsled squad for Team USA, credits former UNCC track coach Bob Olesen for taking a chance on her and convincing her to take up the sport. Kristen Gowdy/USA Bobsled and Skeleton

Briauna Jones, an alternate on the women's bobsled squad for Team USA, credits former UNCC track coach Bob Olesen for taking a chance on her and convincing her to take up the sport. Kristen Gowdy/USA Bobsled and Skeleton