Olympics

June 23, 2017 3:00 AM

Trump backs LA Olympic bid in meeting with IOC officials

By MICHAEL A. MEMOLI Tribune Washington Bureau
WASHINGTON

President Donald Trump "pledged his full support" for the Los Angeles bid to host a future Summer Olympics, the White House said Friday, after an Oval Office meeting with the head of the International Olympic Committee.

Trump met Thursday with IOC President Thomas Bach and three U.S. members of the IOC: Larry Probst, Anita DeFrantz and Angela Ruggiero.

A White House official called it a "very constructive conversation" in which Trump backed a potential third Summer Games in Los Angeles.

With only L.A. and Paris bidding to host the 2024 games, the IOC is moving to reward both cities, giving one hosting duties in 2024 and the other in 2028.

The United States hasn't hosted a Summer Olympics since the Atlanta in 1996. Salt Lake City hosted the Winter Olympics in 2002.

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said he discussed the city's Olympic bid during a post-election conversation with Trump last November and that Trump, president-elect at the time, pledged his backing.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

U.S. Figure Skating championships: 2-minute drill with Nathan Chen

U.S. Figure Skating championships: 2-minute drill with Nathan Chen 2:36

U.S. Figure Skating championships: 2-minute drill with Nathan Chen
Missouri-made Gracie Gold seeks reset after jarring 2016 1:20

Missouri-made Gracie Gold seeks reset after jarring 2016
Tara Lipinski and Johnny Weir preview the U.S. Figure Skating championships 2:02

Tara Lipinski and Johnny Weir preview the U.S. Figure Skating championships

View More Video

Sports Videos