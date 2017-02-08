Olympics

February 8, 2017 4:26 PM

Gracie Gold, U.S. Olympian with Missouri ties, gets new coaches in Michigan

The Associated Pres

CANTON, Mich.

American figure skater Gracie Gold, who split with her coach after a disappointing showing at the U.S. championships, is now training under Marina Zoueva and Oleg Epstein in Michigan.

Gold — whose father, Carl, is from Joplin, Mo, and who once trained at the Kansas City Ice Center — announced her new coaches during a Facebook chat Wednesday.

The two-time U.S. champion is going through her worst season to date, finishing sixth at nationals last month in Kansas City and failing to medal in any major competitions. But she’s hopeful a split with Frank Carroll and her new training environment will help her make the team for next year’s Pyeongchang Olympics.

Gold finished fourth at the 2012 Sochi Games. Also working with Zoueva and Epstein are world ice dance silver medalists Alex and Maia Shibutani, Olympic silver medalist Patrick Chan and newly crowned U.S. champ Nathan Chen.

Missouri-made Gracie Gold seeks reset after jarring 2016

After finishing fourth in the 2016 World Figure Skating Championships in Boston, Gracie Gold, the 2014 and 2016 U.S. champion and Olympic team medalist who grew up in Springfield, said she is excited to show the world she is ready for the 2017 U.S. nationals in Kansas City.

Video by Jill Toyoshiba, reported by Vahe Gregorian The Kansas City Star
 

