Medals for 2020 Tokyo Olympics to be made of recycled metal

1:20 KU head coach Bill Self reads statement about Lagerald Vick after Baylor game Pause

0:53 Five things to know about National Signing Day

10:34 Analysis: Kansas 73, Baylor 68

2:01 KU coach Bill Self updates Carlton Bragg suspension

2:57 Do your part to stop the spread of flu

0:53 Whip up great guacamole in time for the Super Bowl

0:31 Trump recognizes Douglass and other historic African-Americans

0:56 Children of stabbing victim get help from Independence police and community

0:57 Raw video: Fire breaks out in KC's 18th & Vine District