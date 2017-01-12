KC synchronized skating team rehearses for national championship opening ceremony

When Kansas City hosts the U.S. Figure Skating Championships January 14-22, area skaters will welcome them with a 20-minute showcase of talent on Thursday, January 19 at the Sprint Center. The Kansas City Illusion, the only area synchronized skating team asked to perform during the opening ceremonies Jan. 19, will skate a segment of a larger production that will include individual and pair skaters.