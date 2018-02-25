Olympic Athletes from Russia edge Germany for hockey gold

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea – The Olympic Athletes from Russia team defeated Germany in the final of the men's Olympic ice hockey competition, 4-3 in overtime.
Kirill Kaprizov scored the decider, just moments after Germany's Patrick Reimer was sent off for high-sticking, to send his team into wild celebrations.
The victory marks only the second gold medal at the Pyeongchang Games for the OAR contingent, who are competing under the Olympic flag because of doping violations.
Earlier, the game had ended 3-3, after a frenetic third period which saw four goals scored, including a goal by Nikita Gusev in the final minute to send the game to overtime.
