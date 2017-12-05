Young Mavericks goalies represent the future for NHL’s Calgary Flames

Missouri Mavericks honor Willie O’Ree as part of Salute Weekend

Willie O’Ree, 81, who was the first black player to play in a National Hockey League game, spoke to the Missouri Mavericks on Friday. He will be at the Mavericks' 7:05 p.m. Saturday game against Quad City in which the team will honor the 75th anniversary of the Kansas City Monarchs’ 1942 Negro League World Series championship. Also scheduled to attend are former Royals John Mayberry and Frank White. Tickets to the game are available through Ticketmaster.