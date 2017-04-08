Hockey

April 8, 2017 11:28 PM

Mavericks’ season ends with 5-3 loss to Grizzlies

The Missouri Mavericks’ season ended on a losing note Saturday with a 5-3 loss to the Utah Grizzlies in West Valley City, Utah.

The Mavericks ended the season with a 33-30-9 record.

Dane Fox got the Mavericks off to a good start with a goal 6:10 into the opening period. He appeared to score another goal 29 seconds later, but it was disallowed.

The Grizzlies tied the score at 1-1 in the second period, but Matt Robertson gave Missouri the lead once more with a goal at 4:07 of the period. Utah added two more goals in the period for a 3-2 lead.

The Mavericks tied it at 3-3 on a third-period goal by Conner Bleackley, but the Grizzlies followed with two more goals.

