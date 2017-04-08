ECHL standings for April 8

Pro hockey
ECHL
Western Conference
Mountain
W
L
OL
SL
Pts
GF
GA
z Allen
48
17
4
2
102
290
201
xy Colorado
46
20
2
3
97
262
205
xy Idaho
42
22
5
2
91
231
204
xy Utah
35
29
5
2
77
220
236
x Missouri
33
29
4
5
75
230
236
x Alaska
32
29
3
7
74
216
227
x Rapid City
26
37
8
0
60
214
253
x-late game not included
y-clinched playoff spot
z-clinched division
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
Friday’s results
Missouri 3, Utah 2
Greenville 3, Cincinnati 2, OT
Orlando 5, Florida 3
Adirondack 7, Elmira 1
South Carolina 3, Atlanta 2
Manchester 4, Brampton 1
Reading 4, Norfolk 3, OT
Toledo 3, Indy 2
Wheeling 7, Kalamazoo 2
Allen 4, Tulsa 3
Fort Wayne 5, Quad City 2
Rapid City 4, Colorado 2
Idaho 1, Alaska 0
Saturday’s results
Kalamazoo 5, Wheeling 2
Florida 10, Orlando 0
Adirondack 5, Elmira 0
Atlanta 6, Greenville 2
South Carolina 4, Cincinnati 3, OT
Toledo 10, Indy 0
Brampton 5, Manchester 4
Reading 4, Norfolk 2
Fort Wayne 6, Quad City 1
Missouri at Utah, late
Wichita at Tulsa, late
Colorado at Rapid City, late
Idaho at Alaska, late
Sunday’s game
Allen at Wichita, 4:05 p.m.
END OF REGULAR SEASON
Friday’s summary
MAVERICKS 3, GRIZZLIES 2
Missouri
2
0
1
—
3
Utah
0
2
0
—
2
First Period: 1, Missouri, Fox 33 (Courtney), 4:13. 2, Missouri, Scheid 11 (VanWormer), 5:39. Second Period: 3, Utah, Aubin 18 (Brassard, Pelech), 0:40. 4, Utah, Brassard 9 (Aubin, Pelech), 19:48. Third Period: 5, Missouri, Robertson 5 (Courtney, Bleackley), 12:22. Shots on Goal: Missouri 24, Utah 54. Power-plays: Missouri 0-1, Utah 0-1. Saves: Nagelvoort, Missouri, 34; Robinson, Missouri, 38; Boyle, Utah, 21. Att: 6,702.
