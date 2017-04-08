Hockey

April 8, 2017 9:54 PM

ECHL standings for April 8

Pro hockey

ECHL

Western Conference

Mountain

W

L

OL

SL

Pts

GF

GA

z Allen

48

17

4

2

102

290

201

xy Colorado

46

20

2

3

97

262

205

xy Idaho

42

22

5

2

91

231

204

xy Utah

35

29

5

2

77

220

236

x Missouri

33

29

4

5

75

230

236

x Alaska

32

29

3

7

74

216

227

x Rapid City

26

37

8

0

60

214

253

x-late game not included

y-clinched playoff spot

z-clinched division

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

Friday’s results

Missouri 3, Utah 2

Greenville 3, Cincinnati 2, OT

Orlando 5, Florida 3

Adirondack 7, Elmira 1

South Carolina 3, Atlanta 2

Manchester 4, Brampton 1

Reading 4, Norfolk 3, OT

Toledo 3, Indy 2

Wheeling 7, Kalamazoo 2

Allen 4, Tulsa 3

Fort Wayne 5, Quad City 2

Rapid City 4, Colorado 2

Idaho 1, Alaska 0

Saturday’s results

Kalamazoo 5, Wheeling 2

Florida 10, Orlando 0

Adirondack 5, Elmira 0

Atlanta 6, Greenville 2

South Carolina 4, Cincinnati 3, OT

Toledo 10, Indy 0

Brampton 5, Manchester 4

Reading 4, Norfolk 2

Fort Wayne 6, Quad City 1

Missouri at Utah, late

Wichita at Tulsa, late

Colorado at Rapid City, late

Idaho at Alaska, late

Sunday’s game

Allen at Wichita, 4:05 p.m.

END OF REGULAR SEASON

Friday’s summary

MAVERICKS 3, GRIZZLIES 2

Missouri

2

0

1

3

Utah

0

2

0

2

First Period: 1, Missouri, Fox 33 (Courtney), 4:13. 2, Missouri, Scheid 11 (VanWormer), 5:39. Second Period: 3, Utah, Aubin 18 (Brassard, Pelech), 0:40. 4, Utah, Brassard 9 (Aubin, Pelech), 19:48. Third Period: 5, Missouri, Robertson 5 (Courtney, Bleackley), 12:22. Shots on Goal: Missouri 24, Utah 54. Power-plays: Missouri 0-1, Utah 0-1. Saves: Nagelvoort, Missouri, 34; Robinson, Missouri, 38; Boyle, Utah, 21. Att: 6,702.

Hockey

