Mavericks win at Utah Grizzlies

The Missouri Mavericks are seeking to close out the season strong.
They moved toward that end with a 3-2 victory over the Utah Grizzlies in West Valley City, Utah on Friday night.
Missouri scored twice in the opening period on goals from Dane Fox and Eric Scheid.
Utah bounced back with two goals of its own in the second period that evened things up at 2-2.
But Matt Robertson put in what turned out to be the game-winner at the 12:22 mark of the third period.
Fox’s goal in the first period was his 33rd goal of the season.
Zach Nagelvoort made his second professional start for the Mavericks. In two periods of play he made 34 saves on 36 shots.
The two teams will play again on Saturday night in Utah. It is the Mavericks’ final game of the season.
