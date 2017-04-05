Mavericks’ playoff hopes end with overtime loss to Grizzlies

The Missouri Mavericks’ hopes of making the playoffs were dashed Wednesday night when they lost 2-1 in overtime to the Utah Grizzlies in West Valley City, Utah.
Missouri, 32-30-8, needed to sweep three games against Utah this week to have any chance of claiming the final playoff spot in the ECHL’s Mountain Division.
The game was scoreless when the Grizzlies’ Garrett Haar scored at 4:24 of the third period. Mavericks forward Radoslav Illo’s goal at 6:04 of the period tied the game at 1-1.
But the Mavericks’ dreams of postseason play ended when Haar scored again at 2:07 of overtime.
Josh Robinson stood out in goal for the Mavericks, stopping 38 of 40 shots.
The Mavericks will close out the regular season with games at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday in Utah.
