Mavericks fall to Thunder 5-3 on late goals

The Missouri Mavericks’ bid for a comeback victory ended in bitter defeat Sunday, with a 5-3 loss to the Wichita Thunder at Silverstein Eye Centers Arena.
The Mavericks came back from a 3-1 deficit and tied the score on goals by Radoslav Illo and Jesse Graham. But the Thunder’s Matt Deblouw scored the go-ahead goal with 25 seconds left, and Ian Lowe added an empty-net goal with 1 second remaining.
Conner Bleackley also scored for the Mavericks, and Dane Fox had two assists.
Missouri goalie Josh Robinson made 26 saves.
The Mavericks head to West Valley City, Utah, to play the Utah Grizzlies on Wednesday, Friday and Saturday.
Comments