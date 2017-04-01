Mavericks go on the offensive for 8-2 win over Wichita Thunder

The Missouri Mavericks broke out of a losing streak on Saturday night in Wichita.
Broke out of it in a big way.
Rocco Carzo and Dane Fox each scored two goals as part of the Mavericks’ barrage of goals in a 8-2 victory over the Thunder in Wichita.
The victory ended Missouri’s two-game skid.
Fox’s goals were Nos. 31 and 32 on the season, while Carzo notched Nos. 20 and 21.
Carzo got the Mavericks going with a goal 1 minute, 39 seconds into the action.
But the Thunder’s Zach O’Brien scored less than one minute later and once again less than three minutes after that in staking the Thunder to a 2-1 lead in the first period.
Jesse Graham answered for the Mavericks halfway through the first period, tying it up 2-2.
The rest of the night was all Mavericks: Jacob Doty tallied a goal, Fox got into the act, followed by Shawn Pauly, Carzo, Radoslav Illo and finally Fox again.
Fox also assisted on two goals.
Goalie Zach Nagelvoort was minding the net for the Mavericks for the first time. Nagelvoort, who was signed by the Mavericks last week out of the University of Michigan, saved 31 of 33 shots for Missouri.
The Mavericks and Thunder will tangle on the ice again on Sunday, this time at Silverstein Eye Centers Arena in Independence (4:05 p.m.).
