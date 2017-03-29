Mavericks crushed on road by Americans

The Missouri Mavericks fell behind early and never could recover in a 7-2 loss to the Allen Americans on Wednesday in Allen, Texas.
The Americans scored three times in the opening period and increased their lead to 4-0 before the Mavericks got on the scoreboard with power-play goals by Kevin Tansey and Eric Scheid in the second period.
Allen put the game on ice with three more goals in the third period. The Americans’ Bryan Moore finished off a hat trick with two goals in the final period, one of them shorthanded.
Goalie Josh Robinson made 24 saves for the Mavericks.
The Mavericks face the Americans again at 7:05 p.m. Thursday in Allen.
